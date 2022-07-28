ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Adam Peaty 'just wants to go and smash it'

BBC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Euro 2022 final: Princess Charlotte joins famous faces rooting for Lionesses

Princess Charlotte joined a host of famous faces wishing the Lionesses good luck ahead of their Euro 2022 final against Germany. The England women's football team have become champions for the first time on Sunday after beating Germany 2-1 at Wembley Stadium. It is England's first major football tournament victory...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy