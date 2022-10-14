Best 65-inch TVs 2022: 4K, QLED, OLED and more

As the content we watch improves in quality, it's increasingly important to have a screen that's actually big enough to properly display the standard of what you're watching. So it's no surprise then that 65-inch TVs have risen so much in popularity.

If you're concerned about the space needed for a larger screen, you can rest assured it needn't dominate your space. HD and now 4K video means you can sit closer to your TV, while smaller bezels make modern 65-inch TVs significantly less massive than those that have gone before. They're getting ever thinner, lighter and easier to wall-mount, too.

Below you'll find our pick of the best 65-inch TVs you can buy, including LCD, OLED, QD-OLED and QLED models from the likes of LG, Samsung and Sony and offering support for HDR video in various forms, as well as streaming from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, HBO Max and loads more besides.

How to choose the best 65-inch TV for you

Size really does matter with TVs and going big on a 65-inch screen can often be worth sacrificing a little bit of picture quality and next-gen display tech for those few extra inches of screen real estate. But once you've committed to a screen size what else should you consider when weighing up features and price?

The type of display you choose will have a huge bearing on your TV's picture performance. Without a doubt, OLED has become the premium TV technology of choice, thanks to its perfect blacks, extraordinary contrast and exceptional viewing angles. QLED, which combines LED (or Mini LED) backlighting with ultra-vibrant Quantum Dots, is a strong alternative, though, largely thanks to being capable of greater brightness and punchier colours. Meanwhile, standard LCD TVs (often, confusingly, sold as 'LED' TVs on account of their LED backlights) are more variable in overall quality but, if you shop carefully, can offer excellent bang for your buck.

But visuals aren't everything and it's important to decide if want to combine your new TV with a dedicated sound system. We'd always recommend doing so as most TVs sound passable at best, even at the high-end. But if you're determined to keep things neat and rely on the in-built speakers, check our reviews to make sure that they're good – there's no point in a great picture if the accompanying sound is rubbish.

If you're a gamer, it's also worth considering the next-gen gaming features of your prospective new TV. Xbox Series X and PS5 gamers can gain a competitive advantage on certain games if their TV supports 4K 120Hz , while VRR support can result in a smoother gameplay experience. ALLM , meanwhile, simply ensures that you automatically get the best visual experience from both games and movies / TV shows. If you're a more casual gamer or not a gamer at all, you can pretty much disregard these features, and doing so will likely save you a lot of cash.

The LG OLED65G2 lifts pretty much every image frame to a higher level. (Image credit: Future / Netflix, The Adam Project)

LG dazzles with its finest, brightest OLED yet.

Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in, 77in, 83in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS 22 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 32" x 57" x 0.94"

LG’s brightest OLED pictures yet Typically deep blacks, rich colours Improved Gallery design Substantially pricier than the C2 Not as bright as premium LCD TVs No stand in box

The OLED65G2 is easily LG’s best OLED TV yet. Its sound is a solid improvement over LG’s 2021 built-in audio, while the extra brightness it achieves thanks to its new heat sink and accompanying new processor delivers nothing but positives, enriching everything from basic HD SDR to sparkling 4K HDR and the finest graphical wares of the latest gaming consoles and PCs. All without anything looking forced or like ‘brightness for brightness sake’.

The extent of the improvements over the new C2 panel is more gentle than dramatic, perhaps raising questions for many about whether the OLED65G2 is worth more money than the OLED65C2. The cost issue is even more worthy of thought if you’re not wall-mounting and will therefore need to budget for the optional stand.

While not truly extreme, though, the OLED65G2’s advantages are not only easy for anyone to see, but crucially lift pretty much every image frame to a higher level. So if you’re an enthusiast who just can’t rest unless you know you’re getting the best home cinema experience available, the OLED65G2 is going to be seriously hard to resist.

Read the full LG OLED65G2 review

While the G2 is even better in terms of picture quality, this C2 is the LG OLED to buy in 2022. (Image credit: Future / Netflix, The Bubble)

LG’s C-series OLED is still the model to buy in 2022

Screen size: 65 inches (also available in 42in, 48in, 55in, 77in, 83in) | Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS 22 | HDMI inputs: 4 (4 x 48Gbps HDMI 2.1) | Gaming features: 4K/120, VRR, ALLM, Dolby Vision game mode, HGiG | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 144 x 4.5cm

Bright and punchy but also authentic Unbeatable gaming specs Engaging sound The best OLEDs are brighter Slight bass rattle

While there are certainly reasons that you might want to opt for a rival, LG's OLEDs have been the go-to premium TV of choice for most people for years now. That means there is huge anticipation for each year's new models – particularly those in the C-series, which have typically been the sweet spot between performance, features and price.

That said, last year saw a picture quality gap emerge between the C-series and the brighter G-series. There is a gap this year, too; this year’s C2 has the ‘Brightness Booster’ technology of last year’s G1, while the new G2 takes things to ‘Brightness Booster Max’ levels.

Having put both the G2 and C2 through their paces, we are happy to proclaim that while the G2 certainly justifies its position at the top of LG’s 2022 OLED range, the C2 is still the model that most people should buy.

While not as bright as the G2, the new C2 is brighter than all of last year's LG OLEDs. There is noticeably more punch to the whole image, which pops much more effectively, and there is significantly greater contrast and dark detail. Crucially, there’s no down side, either. There is nothing artificial to the image – it’s lifted, but naturally, with no detriment to the colours or black depth.

The C2’s punchier, more attacking delivery is a definite improvement over the C1, too, although there is also a slight rattle from the speaker cabinet when the set is challenged by very deep bass, which is a bit of a shame.

As is now expected of LG's premium OLEDs, the feature set is practically flawless, particularly where next-gen gaming is concerned.

Those with seriously discerning tastes and the budget with which to satisfy them will find it worth levelling up to the G2 or Sony’s A95K, but the C2 is the current performance-per-pound champ of 2022.

Read the full LG OLED65C2 review

One of the world's first QD-OLED TVs, the S95B serves up phenomenal contrast (Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung’s first Quantum Dot OLED TV makes a dazzling debut.

Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in size) | Type: QD-OLED | Backlight: N/A | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 33" x 57" x 1.6"

Spectacularly vibrant and dynamic Peerless viewing angles Excellent gaming support Needs tweaking for best results Imperfect skin tones Some brightness instability

The Samsung S95B is one of the world’s first Quantum Dot OLED TVs (along with the excellent Sony A95K). So if you like the idea of immersing yourself in brand new TV technology, the Samsung QN65S95B is well worth considering.

While not always the most subtle performer, the S95B QD-OLED delivers thrills aplenty. It's incredibly thin over the vast majority of its rear – just a couple of millimetres deep. It also displays a wide selection of digital artworks on the screen when not watching TV.

But, why would you not be watching TV when the S95B serves up such phenomenal contrast, delivering the sort of immaculate, ultra-deep blacks long associated with the best of the OLED world. Better yet, it offers a level of brightness that we haven’t seen before on any regular OLED TV.

Connectivity is superb, audio quality is pleasant enough, and Samsung has included no less than three built-in voice assistants (Bixby, Google Assistant and Alexa). The new Tizen interface feels a tad cumbersome compared to previous versions, but it's still extremely good.

All in all, the S95B is a brilliant argument for QD-OLED TV technology. If it's within budget, there's very little to disappoint the early adopter.

Read our full Samsung QN65S95B review

Sony's XR-65X90J combines fancy features, perfectly-pitched picture performance and a mid-range price tag. (Image credit: Sony/Dead White People, Netflix)

This big LCD TV is superb for the money.

Screen type : LCD w/ direct LED backlight | Resolution : 4K | Operating system : Google TV | HDR formats : HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG HDMI x4 (HDMI 2.1 x2) | 4K@120Hz, VRR: Yes | VRR : No | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical out: Yes | Dimensions with stand (hwd): 36" x 57" x 13"

Lovely, authentic colour balance Superb motion handling Solid feature set Limited blacks and viewing angles Fairly rough standard-def

If your budget can stretch to a 65-inch TV, but perhaps not a 65-inch OLED or flagship QLED, then the Sony XR-65X90J could be just what you’re looking for, thanks to its heady mix of fancy features, perfectly-pitched picture performance and a mid-range price tag.

Those features include two HDMI 2.1 sockets that support 4K@120Hz (but not VRR... yet) and the new Google TV operating system. The picture is brilliantly natural, authentic and balanced, and the sound is clear and direct too.

There are plenty of content options thanks to the Google TV OS. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV are here in all of their 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos glory; Plex and VLC make for easy playback of your stored content; and Spotify, Tidal, Amazon Music and Deezer give you plenty of options for music streaming.

While this mid-range, direct-backlit LCD TV can’t match its OLED stablemates for black depth, but the backlight is consistent, with none of the clouding or blotchiness that’s common in big TVs in this price range. The set may not go perfectly black, but it goes very bright, and the colours are excellent with a cinematically warm and rich delivery as well as a subtlety of shading that’s extremely rare at this end of the market.

Read the full review: Sony XR-65X90J

In performance terms, the Sony A90J is an absolute stunner despite the high price tag. (Image credit: Philips / Bombshell, Amazon Prime)

It may be pricey, but it’s also a clear cut above the competition.

Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in, 83in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Google TV | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 32" x 57" x 1.6"

Outstanding picture quality Superb motion handling Impressive sound Buggy 4K@120Hz Expensive

While Sony’s OLEDs are highly regarded, it’s typically hard to justify buying one over a rival LG. Historically, Sony has a more authentic picture and better sound but is also a step behind on features and usability – and at least a level or two more expensive.

But what if Sony could produce a TV with most of those previously missing features, a more satisfying user experience, and a unique, high-quality movie streaming app, all while raising the picture and sound quality to even greater heights? That's exactly what the company's done with the A90J.

In performance terms, the Sony A90J is an absolute stunner. It takes OLED picture quality to new, thrilling levels while maintaining the authenticity for which Sony is justifiably renowned. It also sounds significantly better than all of the other TVs you might be considering. The new Google TV operating system means the user experience is better than that of any pre-2021 Sony TV, too, and the exclusive Bravia Core streaming service is a genuine value-added feature.

Hardcore gamers might want to take a wait-and-see approach, though, as we found the 4K@120Hz support a little buggy.

However, if movies and TV shows are your priority and you have a big budget, we haven’t tested a better television than the Sony A90J. It’s pricey, but it’s also a clear cut above the competition.

Read the full Sony XR-65A90J review

In performance-per-dollar terms, the C1 is still an excellent OLED. (Image credit: Future / Them, Amazon Prime)

The C1 isn’t much of a step-up from the CX, but it didn’t need to be – this is a superb TV at a competitive price.

Screen size: 65in (also available in 48in, 55in, 77in, 83in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS 6.0 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 33" x 57" x 1.9"

Superb all-round picture quality Near-flawless feature set Better remote and menu system Marginal gains on last year’s CX Unengaging audio

LG’s C-series model has been the go-to pick of its OLED range for several years. It has always been the most affordable model with the company’s best panel and picture processing wizardry. Spending more would get you a fancier design and potentially better sound, but the picture would be no different.

That’s not the case in 2021. LG has introduced a new, brighter and sharper ‘OLED Evo’ panel, and the C1 doesn’t have it.

With so much of the focus on the upgraded G1, it’s perhaps predictable that the C1 isn’t much of an improvement on its predecessor, but there wasn’t much that needed improving. The picture performance and feature set were already exemplary, and LG has slightly improved the former with its new Cinematic Movement motion processing and enhanced de-contouring feature (which reduces banding), and slightly improved the latter with a better menu system and a more complete app selection.

The G1's picture is undeniably better in terms of brightness, sharpness and detail, but we're not talking huge margins, and most people will struggle to justify the extra $500, particularly when the niche design and weaker sound are taken into account.

Ultimately, in bang-for-the-buck terms, the C1 is the better buy. In fact, it's one of the most recommendable TVs available right now.

Read the full LG OLED65C1 review

Samsung's QN65QN90A is an awesomely crisp and vibrant Neo QLED. (Image credit: Future / Escape From Pretoria, Amazon Prime)

Samsung’s first Neo QLED is a force to be reckoned with.

Screen size: 65in | Type: QLED | Backlight: Mini LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HLG, HDR10, HDR10+ | Operating system: Tizen | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 32" x 57" x 1"

Superbly bright, punchy and sharp Exhaustive feature set Lovely design Artificial boost to dark detail Reticence with extreme contrast Still no Dolby Vision

Last year was very much the year of Mini LED. The technology, which sees the traditional LEDs of a TV backlight miniaturised to increase contrast, was a feature of the 2021 line-ups of most major TV brands, including LG and Philips.

Mini LED TVs sit below their OLED models for those brands, but for Samsung, Mini LED is its flagship technology (assuming you discount its eye-wateringly expensive new Micro LED sets).

The company has developed its own Mini LEDs, which it says are even smaller and more efficient than those of its rivals, and combined them with its existing Quantum Dot tech to create a range of premium TVs that it calls Neo QLEDs. The QE65QN95A is the first Neo QLED we've tested and Samsung's flagship 4K set for 2021.

In real-world performance terms, Mini LED might not quite be the revolution that Samsung is pitching it as, but it is still a substantial upgrade to an already excellent range of TVs. The overall contrast offered is staggering, and the QN95A combines near-OLED black levels with awesomely crisp white highlights and fabulously vibrant colours, all while retaining an effortless sense of naturalism.

Throw in the best, most app-packed operating system in the business, a delightfully slim design and a next-gen HDMI socket, and this is (a lack of Dolby Vision support aside) as complete a package as can be imagined.

The QN90A is a US-only model, but we reviewed and gave five stars to its European equivalent, the QN95A (confusingly, there is also a European QN90A). The only difference between the two is that the US version doesn't include the one Connect box and has just one HDMI 2.1 socket (the QN95A has four).

Read the full Samsung QE65QN95A review

The LG OLED65G1 is a seriously stunning performer with next-gen HDMI features (Image credit: Future / Coming To America 2, Amazon Prime)

LG’s new 'OLED Evo' TV is a stunner.

Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in, 77in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS 6.0 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 33" x 57" x 0.8"

Brighter, punchier and sharper Beautiful when wall-mounted Improved remote and app offering No feet or stand in the box Sound lacks excitement

For the last few years, the C-class model has been the sensible choice of each new LG OLED range. Typically it has been the most affordable model with the latest panel and picture processing tech: go further up the range and you might get better sound and a fancier design, but you won’t get a better visual performance.

For 2021, though, LG introduced a new ‘OLED Evo’ panel that promised increased brightness and sharpness, and to get the Evo panel, you have to step up to the G1. That’s slightly disappointing because you also end up paying extra for a rather niche design as the G1 is designed to be wall-mounted to the extent that there's no stand or feet in the box.

Still, if the design works for you and you don't mind paying more, the G1 is undoubtedly the best OLED that LG has ever produced. It takes the picture performance of last year’s GX and CX and improves upon it in almost every way, particularly in terms of brightness, sharpness and detail. That makes it a seriously stunning picture performer. It's also packed with apps and next-gen HDMI features, including 4K@120Hz on all four sockets.

Sound is less strong, but if you were always planning to combine your new TV with a separate sound system and the design works for you (and you've got deep pockets), the G1 should be seriously considered.

Read the full LG OLED65G1 review

The LG CX’s popularity is well deserved with a natural picture and excellent next gen gaming features. (Image credit: LG / The Rental, Amazon Prime)

The pick of LG’s 2020 OLED TV range.

Screen size: 65in (also available in 48in, 55in and 77in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: not applicable | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 33" x 57" x 1.9"

Impressive picture performance Full set of HDMI 2.1 features Good operating system Can be beaten for sharpness

No TV carries with it a greater sense of expectation than a C-class LG OLED.

For the last few years, this has been the most affordable model in LG’s OLED range that gets you the company’s best panel and processing tech – that’s a huge deal when you consider that LG is the progenitor of the current OLED TV revolution and the brand responsible for manufacturing the panel of every OLED TV you can currently buy, regardless of the badge on the bezel.

The C9 was a brilliant TV, and this CX improves upon it in several small but significant ways, such as increased dark detail, richer colours and better motion.

In terms of physical connections, the CX includes four HDMIs, three USBs, aerial, satellite, ethernet, a headphone socket and optical audio output. All four of those HDMIs are 2.1-certified and bring with them support for eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel) and gaming features such as 4K@120Hz (also known as HFR), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate). Add super-low input lag of around 13ms, and it's clear this is a very well-specified gaming TV, particularly if you have a PS5 or Xbox Series X .

Read the full LG OLED65CX review

The LG OLED65GX is a stunningly sleek TV. (Image credit: LG / Bosch, Amazon Prime)

This beautifully designed ‘Gallery’ model is one of the highlights of LG's 2020 OLED range.

Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in, 75in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: Not applicable | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | USBs: 3 | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 33" x 57" x 0.78 "

Consistent, natural performance Improved motion and dark detail Lovely design Currently lacks UK catch-up apps No feet or pedestal in the box

While most people will opt for LG's C-class OLED, which is the most affordable set with all of the best picture processing, this GX takes that same picture and adds more powerful sound and a beautiful design.

This is LG's 'Gallery' model, and as such, is entirely intended for wall-mounting. You don't even get a stand in the box (although feet can be bought separately), with a low-profile mount provided instead. The set is a uniform 2cm deep, which is exceptionally slim. The CX, by comparison, is 4.7cm deep at its thickest point.

Picture-wise, LG has taken the exemplary performance of its 2019 OLEDs and improved it in a few key areas for this 2020 model, with dark detail, colour richness and motion handling all getting a worthwhile boost. The set sounds decent, too, particularly for one with essentially invisible speakers.

Read the full LG OLED65GX review

How we test TVs

Testing a TV is a long and complex process because a modern TV simply does so much. Not only does it need to handle a variety of content resolutions – standard-def, 1080p, 4K and sometimes 8K – and both standard dynamic range and high dynamic range (the latter in a number of formats), all of which need to be specifically tested, is also has a sound system with various advanced settings and a full smart platform. A TV is an all-in-one device in the best sense, but that also makes it a challenging review proposition.

As part of our testing process, we manually check that every major app – from Netflix to All 4, Prime Video to Spotify – is not only present but also outputting in the video and sound formats that it should. Just because there's a Disney+ app doesn't necessarily mean it's working in Dolby Vision and/or Dolby Atmos. In fact, in many recent cases, it hasn't been.

We also connect both a PS5 and Xbox Series X in order to establish which advanced gaming features are and aren't supported, and on which of the TV's HDMI ports. Is 4K 120Hz supported? How about VRR? Is there a Dolby Vision game mode? Is there an HGiG preset for more accurate HDR tone mapping? We check all of these things and measure input lag using a Leo Bodnar device.

We then test the TV's picture quality using a vast variety of content, from old DVDs to the latest 4K Blu-rays and plenty of streamed movies and TV shows in between. Every TV is tested against the best model at its price and size – we have a stockroom packed full of Award-winners for this very purpose.

We don't accept the out-of-the-box settings that a TV comes in either. While we intentionally don't go down the route of professional calibration (you shouldn't have to have your TV professionally calibrated in order to get the best out of it), we do spend hours adjusting settings using a mixture of test patterns and real-world content until we're sure we're getting the best out of a TV so that it has the best chance to shine.

While we almost always advise that a new TV is combined with a dedicated sound system such as a soundbar or AV amplifier, many people still prefer to stick with their flatscreen's built-in speakers, so we thoroughly test these too, using a wide variety of movie and music content and with great attention spent to the TV's many processing modes and individual settings.

We have state-of-the-art testing facilities in the UK, where our team of experts do all of our reviews. This gives us complete control over the testing process, ensuring consistency. What's more, all review verdicts are agreed upon by the team as a whole rather than an individual reviewer, again helping to ensure consistency and avoid any personal preference.

The What Hi-Fi? The team has more than 100 years of experience reviewing, testing, and writing about consumer electronics.

From all of our reviews, we choose the best products to feature in our Best Buys. That's why if you take the plunge and buy one of the products recommended below, or on any other Best Buy page, you can be assured you're getting a What Hi-Fi? approved product.