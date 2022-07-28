ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov't meetings: Pasquotank DSS board to meet Monday

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the DSS-ARHS shared conference room Monday at 8:45 a.m. Come to front desk and state you plan to attend the meeting.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a work session in Courtroom C of the courthouse on Monday at 3 p.m. to discuss a draft comprehensive plan, goals and map.

The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library for a closed session Monday at 6 p.m. The board’s open meeting will follow at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.

The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet at the board office Tuesday at 9 a.m.

The Currituck Board of Commissioners and Board of Education will hold a joint special meeting in the emergency operations center of the Currituck Public Safety Center in Barco Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

