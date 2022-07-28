ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

NY Storm Prediction Ctr, Norman, OK Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 4 days ago
www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS. AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES... At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area. Between 1 and...
KERN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

CA WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS. * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110. * WHERE...Northern Trinity, Southern Trinity, Northeastern. Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly...
EUREKA, CA
SFGate

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, OK
City
Albany, OK
State
Delaware State
City
Wayne, OK
City
Delaware, OK
State
Washington State
City
Norman, OK
SFGate

2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone

YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
YREKA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy