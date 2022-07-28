Wolf sues to stop GOP-backed amendments on abortion, voting

www.sfgate.com
Related
SFGate
Monkeypox case reported in southwestern Idaho
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Public health officials say a southwestern Idaho resident has contracted monkeypox, marking the state's fourth reported case. Southwest District Health made the announcement in a press release on Friday, saying the resident was from Canyon County. Local and state officials are working to identify any...
SFGate
Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California’s...
SFGate
2 bodies found in burned vehicle in California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle in a driveway in the wildfire zone of a raging California blaze that is among several burning in the western U.S. amid hot, dry and gusty conditions that boost the danger that the fires will keep growing, officials said Monday.
California fire near Oregon border explodes, triggering flurry of evacuations
A Northern California fire broke out in the Klamath National Forest, about 14 miles south of the Oregon border, sending out a massive pyrocumulus cloud and triggering a flurry of evacuations
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maps: See where the McKinney Fire is burning in Northern California
The McKinney Fire broke out Friday afternoon in Northern California's Siskiyou County, northwest of the town of Yreka, and exploded overnight, triggering evacuations.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, July 31, 2022. ...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS. AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN KERN AND SOUTHEASTERN TULARE COUNTIES... At 352 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy. rain across the warned area. Between 1 and...
Lightning spotted off coast of Marin as monsoonal moisture brings chance of thunderstorms to Bay Area
Monsoonal moisture from the desert Southwest pushed into Northern California overnight, bringing a chance for thunderstorms to the SF Bay Area.
SFGate
CA WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, July 30, 2022. ...FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... The Flood Advisory will expire at 3 PM PDT this afternoon for a. portion of Southern California, including the following county, San. Bernardino. The heavy rain has ended...
Comments / 0