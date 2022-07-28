ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Demarcus Robinson Left Kansas City Chiefs for Las Vegas Raiders

By Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LwDTL_0gwSFjcp00

Demarcus Robinson snubbed the Kansas City Chiefs when he signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, and he sure is glad that he did.

HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis raided the New England Patriots to get Josh McDaniels to come to the desert to run the Silver and Black.

Following his lead, McDaniels and Ziegler dealt a brutal blow to their fellow AFC arch-rival the Kansas City Chiefs when they signed free agent WR Demarcus Robinson.

Shortly after signing Robinson, the Raiders' brain trust then signed Davante Adams.  Not only was the signing of Adams a monumental move for the Silver and Black, but his contract also sent the Chiefs' plans of signing star WR Tyreek Hill spiraling off course.

There is no way that the Chiefs would have let Robinson go, had they thought they would lose Hill, and now the Raiders by signing Robinson, and Hill, have mortally wounded the Chiefs' perennial stronghold on the AFC West crown.

Robinson spoke after training camp practice and you can watch the entire video below, and read the transcript.

Demarcus Robinson Left Kansas City Chiefs for Las Vegas Raiders (; 4:17)

Wide Receiver Demarcus Robinson

Q: Having played with the Chiefs, is it still an adjustment to put on the Silver and Black and seeing things from this side?

Robinson: “Yeah, the last six years I looked at the Raiders as a rivalry. But now I call it home, so it’s just good to get in here and get acquainted with all the players and start learning the playbook.”

Q: Could you see the improvements this team was making from your vantage point when you were with the Chiefs ?

Robinson: “Yes, very much so. Guys are in here competing and trying to make the team better every day.”

Q: What jumps out about this offense that you’re trying to pick up? What do you like about it? First takeaways from the system?

Robinson: “It was just different than where I came from. Great offense. A lot of places to be moved around so you can make multiple plays in the slot, outside. So, just trying to learn everywhere so I can be everywhere on the field.”

Q: What’s it like being part of such a competitive wide receiver room?

Robinson: “It’s good, man. It’s a lot of great guys on the field, so it opens up a lot. It shouldn’t be too hard to get open.”

Q: Anything in particular that you’ve taken from Davante Adams in your short time together?

Robinson: “Oh yes, everything. Davante and I would say Hunter [Renfrow]. Davante has got nice releases, everybody knows that. Taking a lot of stuff from him. Late hands, catching the ball, how to track the ball. There is a lot of stuff you can learn from both of those guys.”

Q: How explosive can this offense be?

Robinson: “It could be just as explosive as any offense in the league. That’s what we are working towards right now. Just trying to get acquainted with everybody, so everybody can be on the same page.”

Q: As a receiver how do you kind of maximize the opportunities you get when you are coming into a room with so many guys that draw targets?

Robinson: “Yeah, that’s a good thing for me and other guys on the team. Once somebody else is getting a lot of targets like Davante, Hunter, Darren [Waller], then it just opens it up for whoever else is on the field trying to get one-on-one type coverage because those guys probably will be double covered if not once probably most of the time.”

Q: What was your outside view of Derek Carr after playing against him the past six years?

Robinson: “Nice, smart guy, always looking to make the right plays. We are growing together right now.”

Q: When you sized up your opportunities when you hit free agency, what about this particular team stood out for you?

Robinson: “Just opportunity. Josh [McDaniels] gave me a great opportunity to come here to be able to play with a great group of guys, and it’s just going to be able to open stuff up for me to be able to make plays happen for this team also.”

Q: How was the first day in pads?

Robinson: “It was nice. It was a bit humid today. It’s usually dry out here and we don’t usually get that much sweat in, but today it was pretty humid. It felt like Florida.”

Q: Did you feel any extra level of competition and intensity with the pads?

Robinson: “Oh, yeah. Once you get the pads on it turns into more intense and more physical ball, and that’s what we look forward to, trying to get that physicalness going on and I think we did pretty good after today.”

Q: How is this heat compared to what you felt in Missouri (with the Chiefs) this time of year?

Robinson: “Honestly, this is probably the hottest place I’ve ever lived in. Missouri gets it, but snow, sleet, hail, rain, all that type of weather. And here it’s hot. Straight hot.”

Q: What are your observations on the loaded AFC West division?

Robinson: “I don’t even know about any other teams. I’m just focusing on us.”

The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Worked Out Pro Bowl Linebacker

The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a free-agent visit on Saturday, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The 28-year-old LB became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in a cap-saving move in March. In his second season after he was selected by the...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes is OK after getting stepped on during practice

There was a concerning moment at Chiefs practice on Monday, but apparently it was no big deal. Reporters on the Kansas City beat noted quarterback Patrick Mahomes went to the injury tent after pulling up in an 11-on-11 drill. Mahomes then emerged with more tape on his left ankle but participated in the rest of practice, which consisted of QBs rolling out and throwing.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Plan For Tony Pollard Revealed: NFL World Reacts

Dallas Cowboys fans want to see more of Tony Pollard this season. The talented Cowboys running back showed bursts of greatness in 2021. However, Ezekiel Elliott was still the team's starting running back and primary ball carrier. Will that change in 2022?. It doesn't sound like it. That is not...
DALLAS, TX
