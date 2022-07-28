Wrestling Legend Ric Flair Joins Titans Training Camp

The WWE icon popped in to visit the defending AFC South champions, and revealed who his favorite Tennessee player is.

The Titans have made the playoffs for three consecutive seasons, but to finally reach a Super Bowl, they might need some assistance from a certain limousine-ridin’, jet-flyin’ son-of-a-gun.

Wrestling legend Ric Flair made a guest appearance at Tennessee’s training camp practice on Thursday, sharing a moment with the team in the huddle and taking pictures afterward. His appearance inspired plenty of imitations of his trademarked “Woo!” as the players disbursed.

Afterward, Flair even met with the media to field questions about his appearance, and revealed who his favorite player on the team is:

“My favorite player in the NFL right now is Derrick Henry,” Flair said. “I hated him at Alabama, I love him here. Anybody but Alabama.”

Flair was in Nashville for his scheduled appearance at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium on July 31, which is being billed as the 73-year-old’s final appearance in the ring .

Flair said that he was a fan of Titans coach Mike Vrabel during his playing days with the Patriots, so he accepted when Vrabel reached out and asked if he’d be interested in coming to practice. When asked whether he thought Vrabel could have cut it as a wrestler, Flair was optimistic about the former linebacker’s chances.

“He’s big enough. I forgot how big is,” Flair said. “Remember, he was a linebacker, so he’s probably 260 (pounds) right now. Absolutely. I could tell by talking to him, he’s tough.”

