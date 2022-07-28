White River Health System is now White River Health

www.whiterivernow.com
New $35 million manufacturing tool facility for Ash Flat celebrates opening
An underutilized industrial facility in Ash Flat officially reopened Friday, July 29, after a $35 million refurbish. Joined by Arkansas state and local officials, Emerson celebrated the official opening of its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Ash Flat. The Missouri-based corporation made the investment to transform the existing industrial structure, which...
Plans underway for 6th annual Howard L. House Memorial Golf Tournament
The sixth annual Howard L. House Memorial Golf Tournament, presented by First Community Bank, will be held on August 6 and 7 in Batesville at the Course at Eagle Mountain with proceeds benefitting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Independence County. “We are looking forward to another successful tournament this...
Historic vote results for church disaffiliation are in
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -First United Methodist Church in Jonesboro voted to disaffiliate on Sunday. The vote is a step for the church to break away from the Protestant denomination over an ongoing homosexuality debate. “We had a church conference with over 1350 people there, and our church voted by 69%...
Tree falls and damages roof a Little Rock home
A Little Rock family is temporarily displaced after a tree fell on their home Sunday evening.
Wood’s Feed Store
• Location: Cabot, Ark. History: Wood’s Feed Store is likely the oldest continually operating business in Cabot, Ark., manager Jackie Mahoney said. The store was started in 1937 by Frank Wood, and is still in the same location today. Products and Services: Wood’s Feed Store caters to farmers, ranchers,...
New hire to work on behavioral issues in school district
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Westside School District is taking steps to help students who struggle with behavioral issues in the classroom. Recently, the district hired a Behavioral Intervention Specialist, whose job will be to work with teachers and students on problems within the classroom. Superintendent Scott Gauntt saw the...
Aug. 1: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Watch for fog this morning. Heat returns quickly this week as the highest rain chances are behind us. Looking at the numbers, we are just outside the top 10 wettest Julys on record, but...
Cleverlys coming to Ozarka for benefit concert
The Cleverlys will be performing at Ozarka College on September 10. The concert will be held in the John E. Miller Education Complex Auditorium in Melbourne and will begin at 7 p.m. It is presented by Townsend Spice and Supply and Grassroots Equipment and Outdoors. Proceeds will benefit the Earnie...
Federal grant to provide high-speed internet access in Searcy County
A portion of north central Arkansas is expected to have internet access more available through assistance from the federal government. Arkansas Telephone Company, Inc., of Clinton has been awarded a grant of nearly $12 million from the United States Department of Agriculture to provide high-speed internet access in Searcy and Van Buren counties.
1 boil order issued, 1 lifted for Mtn. View Waterworks
The Arkansas Department of Health issued a boil order for one part of Mountain View Waterworks in Stone County and lifted an order for another part of the same system. The newest order went into effect Friday morning for the area around Ledges Road. The boil order was issued due to a water line break.
The end of the road for the old Craighead County jail
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Say goodbye to the old Craighead County jail, as the almost 100-year-old building will be torn down for a new project. The building, which is attached to the Craighead County Courthouse, has not been used for the last 30 years, and Judge Marvin Day said they needed to expand.
Seeing red: The meaning behind new county road signs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve been driving in Craighead County lately, you’ve probably noticed new red signs above some of the county roads. The new signs indicate a public road that has been put up recently. It helps show the difference between what is and isn’t a county-controlled road.
Boil orders issued for 2 water systems
MOUNTAIN VIEW/EVENING SHADE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health issued boil water orders Friday for two Northeast Arkansas towns. The ADH issued the first order at 8:27 a.m. July 29 for the Ledges Road area of Mountain View Waterworks following a water line break. A main break resulted...
Obituary: Finis Ezekiel Doolin
Finis Ezekiel Doolin, 81, of Batesville passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born August 31, 1940, in Marcella, Arkansas to Hiram LaVoid Doolin and Eulia Mae Patterson Doolin. Finis was of the Baptist faith and loved his family greatly. He was a veteran of the United States Army,...
Baxter Regional Medical Center changing its name
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Baxter Regional Medical Center announced a name change to Baxter Health. Hospital officials say the decision better reflects Baxter Health as a health network. Baxter Health consists of 40 locations across 11 counties in Arkansas and Missouri. “We’re bigger than just the four walls here...
Community mourns death of former A-state employee
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A university community is looking to mourn the death of a former employee with over two decades of service. On Tuesday, July 26, Evelyn “Lyn” Hubbard died following a battle with bladder cancer. Hubbard worked with Arkansas State University for 21 years, joining the...
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
Jonesboro neighborhood startled by lightning bolt
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Several Jonesboro residents were jolted awake early Thursday morning when lightning struck a tree. Sharron Turman said it happened around 4 a.m. July 28 in her neighbor’s yard on Westwood Drive. The bolt stripped much of the bark off of the tree. Turman’s bedroom window...
Arkansas telephone company receives nearly $12M federal broadband grant
Nearly $12 mil grant to a rural Arkansas community for broadband.
Casting call for NADT’s ‘Nutcracker’ production planned for Aug 20
The weather is hot outside, but preparations are beginning for the traditional local production of a Christmas classic. The North Arkansas Dance Theatre (NADT), a non-profit organization, will soon be presenting its 18th annual production of “The Nutcracker.”. There will be an open casting call for children and adult...
