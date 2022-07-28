Caltrans: Fourth street collision in Eureka damages fire hydrant, causes traffic backup

krcrtv.com
Related
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 6:10 p.m.: Rider Being Taken to Hospital] Motorcycle Crash on 101 Near Fernbridge
A motorcycle struck the center divide of southbound Hwy 101 near the Singly exit in the Fernbridge area about 5:32 p.m. “Quite bad…[Respond] Code 3,” said a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy to dispatch. “The number two southbound lane is blocked,” he reported right afterward. The...
krcrtv.com
Klamath River resident describes watching McKinney Fire burn his hometown
SISKIYOU CO, Calif. — — It was eerily quiet in the town of Klamath River Sunday afternoon after the McKinney Fire jumped the river and destroyed multiple buildings in this small Siskiyou County town. Rodger Derry first moved to Klamath River in the 70s and it’s home to...
kymkemp.com
Blue Slide Road Closed After Crashed Car Found Abandoned Over the Edge
About 11:45 this morning, a person driving on Blue Slide Road between Rio Dell and Ferndale saw vehicle tracks going off the edge and over the embankment near Howe Creek Road. While law enforcement and an ambulance rushed to the scene, a passerby made their way down the embankment and discovered that the occupants had abandoned the vehicle sometime after it crashed.
actionnewsnow.com
CHP says 1 person taken to hospital due to crash in Trinity County Wednesday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - CHP says that one person was taken to Mercy Medical Center after a two-car crash in Trinity County on Wednesday at around 8:20 p.m. One of the cars involved, driven by Robert Binder, 42, of Willow Creek, was driving west on Hwy 299, west of Campbell Ridge Road, in the unincorporated area of Salyer. For an unknown reason, Binder was unable to follow a right roadway curve. He continued driving straight, and crossed over the solid, double yellow lines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lostcoastoutpost.com
CHP Seeking Driver That Fled Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in Salyer Wednesday, Leaving Other Driver With Major Injuries
On Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at approximately 1920 hours, Party #1 was driving Vehicle #1 (Aprili) west on SR-299 west of Campbell Ridge Road in the unincorporated area of Salyer located in Trinity County. Party #1 was approaching a right roadway curve. For undetermined reasons at this time, Party #1 was unable to safely negotiate the right roadway curve. Party #1 continued in a direct course of travel and crossed over the painted solid double yellow lines.
lostcoastoutpost.com
WATER SMASH: Southbound Highway 101 All Screwed Up at the Entrance to Eureka
A car crash on the Highway 101 corridor near the east end of Eureka this morning has snarled up traffic and smashed the roadway something good this morning. Andrew Goff, at the scene, says Fourth Street — that’s southbound 101 — is down to one lane, as of this writing. Fifth Street — northbound 101 — is unimpaired. You’ll want to avoid the area, if possible. That might mean heading down the peninsula if you’re coming from Arcata.
kymkemp.com
Eureka Recycling Center to Temporarily Close Beginning Tomorrow
Beginning August 1, 2022 Arcata residents will need to find a new location to recycle certain items. The Humboldt Waste Management Authority (HWMA) will be temporarily closing the Eureka Recycling Center on West Hawthorne Street in Eureka. According to HWMA, the Transfer Station side of the facility will continue to accept household recycling (glass, plastic, paper, cardboard, cans), carpet, tires, and hazardous waste materials (batteries, lightbulbs, chemicals, etc.).
krcrtv.com
Fire mitigation has increased post Carr Fire
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — This past week has marked the four-year anniversary since the Carr Fire tore through Shasta County. So, we checked in with CAL Fire to see what they’ve been doing in that time when it comes to fire mitigation in Shasta and Trinity County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kymkemp.com
Caltrans District 1 Road Information Bulletin
U.S. 101 (14.9/22.7) – Construction in the Last Chance Grade area will continue. One-way traffic control will be in effect. Motorists should anticipate 25-minute delays at all hours. LC#C101FA and C101OC. U.S. 199 (1.2/1.6) – Construction work near Kings Valley Road will continue. One-way traffic control will be in...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Humboldt Deputies Make Domestic Violence Arrest; Victim Transported to Hospital With Serious Injuries
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 28, 2022, at about 2:52 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a Hoopa residence for the report of a domestic violence victim with serious injuries. Deputies arrived at the residence and located an adult female victim....
lostcoastoutpost.com
(UPDATE) FIRE: Humboldt Smokehouse’s Smokehouse Goes Up in Flames During Lunch Rush
Humboldt Smokehouse owner Laura Bringhurst confirmed to the Outpost that no one was injured in the blaze. The fire started in her smoker, which is located in a small outbuilding to the rear of the restaurant. “I was finishing up my pork,” she said. “The day is ruined. The week...
lostcoastoutpost.com
SURVEY: You Can Help Choose a Theme for the New Redwood Park Playground!
If you’ve been to the playground at Arcata’s Redwood Park recently, you’ve probably noticed that it’s not quite as nice as it once was. There is no longer a slide, some of structures are old and it just lacks the magic that one would expect in a playground surrounded by majestic redwoods.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lostcoastoutpost.com
DON’T LOOK UP: Humboldt Ruled Out as Landing Site For Chinese Space Junk
A giant Chinese rocket body is expected to fall out of the sky and strike Earth sometime Saturday which has led to something of an international “When and Where?” guessing game the past couple days. What a time to be alive. Well, good news: The Humboldt County Office...
crimevoice.com
Man accused of firing semiautomatic weapon at deputies during pursuit in Humboldt County
Above: Jared Eli Aubrey (L) and Darrike Miles McKeown (R) | All photos via Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to a recent pursuit and officer-involved shooting. The primary suspect is identified as 32-year-old Jared Eli Aubrey of Eureka,...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Sheriff’s Office Trying to Figure Out Who the Four People Were Who Abandoned Vehicle Following High-Speed Pursuit Near Hoopa
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On July 23, 2022, at about 9:30 p.m., a Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputy on patrol in the Hoopa area attempted a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on Tish Tang Road. The vehicle failed to yield and fled at a high rate of speed.
krcrtv.com
Yurok Tribe releases third and final report on MMIW
EUREKA, Calif. — The Yurok Tribe released its third and final report on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women in Northern California on July 29, where they also revealed a community mural project to honor local missing and murdered indigenous people (MMIP). This report is the third in a series...
cnpa.com
Now they own it … so how did they get there?
News executives from four California regions told about their operations during CNPA’s “Acquisition and Succession” webinar on Thursday, July 21. Cribb Cope & Potts, a CNPA Allied Member, sponsored the event, which drew 22 registrants. From her satellite office in Ferndale, Humboldt County, Melissa Sanderson, the ad...
lostcoastoutpost.com
The County Wanted to Buy This Whole Eureka Block. Now It’s Making a ‘Hail Mary’ Offer for One Small House On It.
Three years ago, the County of Humboldt was all set to pull the trigger on the purchase of three apartment buildings, two homes and a Raliberto’s Taco shop, all located on the 1000 block of Fourth Street in Eureka. The immediate plan was to demolish the structures and replace...
Comments / 2