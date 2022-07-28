ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

'Pathetic excuse for a human being': Judge sentences dad, cousin in Greece kidnapping

By Cheyanne Walker, WHAM Staff
13 WHAM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
13wham.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered

Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is being laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the...
ROCHESTER, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Law enforcement colleagues remember RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street. Now, as the community pays its respects this weekend to the fallen officer, some of those who worked alongside him are sharing their memories of Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greece, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, NY
State
Alabama State
City
Rochester, NY
City
Alabama, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Greece, NY
13 WHAM

'I am still in shock:' Woman carjacked outside Parma store

When Anne Pelitera and her 16-year-old son were returning bottles at Ridge Nickleback in Parma last Friday, the routine trip took a turn for the worst. "I have been going there for a very long time so I never expected anything. I was at the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Sentencing#The Cousin#Defense Attorneys#Violent Crime#Pathetic
94.3 Lite FM

New York State Man Accused of Threatening Coworker With Nail Gun

We all know that one person at work. But imagine working with this guy?. A state man has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment after authorities say he threatened another man while at work recently. Police have not divulged too many details as of yet, so we're not quite certain how this encounter escalated. Needless to say, this could make a lot of things very awkward at this place of employment.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man sentenced Friday for 2020 shooting of RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - James Hunter, the 55-year-old man convicted of attempting to murder RPD officer Bryan Sheridan in 2020, was sentenced to 65 years to life Friday. James Hunter was sentenced to 40 years to life for attempted aggravated murder plus 25 years for burglary. Those sentences will run consecutively, decided a Monroe County Court judge. Scores of RPD officers packed into the courtroom for the sentencing.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Greece
waynetimes.com

Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man

It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
ROSE, NY
News 8 WROC

No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody.  Anyone with information is […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Parolee Gets 65 to Life for Shooting RPD Officer

The Rochester parolee who was convicted of trying to kill a city police officer will serve 65 years to life in prison. James Hunter was found guilty in May in the shooting in December 2020 on Hague Street that wounded Officer Bryan Sheridan. Hunter was convicted of attempted aggravated murder...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD: stand-off at Jordan Health Center sparked by ex-employee

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say an ex-employee of the Jordan Health Center sparked a stand-off at the facility Friday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Police initially responded to reports of a potential hostage situation involving a man with a weapon. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was not a hostage situation nor a weapon and that the man had holed himself up inside a building with a knife. Police say that he was having some sort of mental health issue.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy