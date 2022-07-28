'Pathetic excuse for a human being': Judge sentences dad, cousin in Greece kidnapping

13wham.com
Audio: Hear the end of watch call for slain RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
The end-of-watch call was made by members of the Rochester Police Department Sunday night, following a procession ceremony.
13 WHAM
PHOTOS: Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz remembered
Rochester, N.Y. — Fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is being laid to rest Monday. The 29-year veteran of the force was shot and killed July 21 during a detail on Bauman Street. His partner, Officer Sino Seng, was wounded. Calling hours were held Sunday in Perinton, and the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Law enforcement colleagues remember RPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was fatally shot in the line of duty on July 21 on Bauman Street. Now, as the community pays its respects this weekend to the fallen officer, some of those who worked alongside him are sharing their memories of Mazurkiewicz. Mazurkiewicz...
WHEC TV-10
15-year-old male city resident treated for gunshot wound
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound, who was dropped off by a private vehicle. Officers confirmed that a 15-year-old male city resident did have a gunshot wound to the lower body and is being treated for a non-life threatening injury.
13 WHAM
'He was a hero': Rochester remembers officer shot and killed in line of duty
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz was many things. A father. A husband. A grandfather. A Rochester Police officer for 29 years. An advocate for his peers as a leader in the police union. On Monday, the man affectionately called "Maz" was remembered. He was shot and...
13 WHAM
15-year-old arrives with gunshot wound at Rochester General Hospital
Rochester, N.Y. — Officers were dispatched to Rochester General Hospital for the report of a person with a gunshot wound who was dropped off by a private vehicle. When they arrived, officers were able to confirm a 15-year-old teen did sustain at least one gunshot wound to the lower body.
waynetimes.com
State Troopers, Violent Felony Squad and U.S. Marshals, arrest man in Wolcott
On Monday (7/25) at 11 p.m. a combined force including State Troopers out of Wolcott, the State Police Violent Felony Squad out of Rochester and U.S. Marshals descended on the Port Bay RV Campgrounds in the Town of Wolcott. The police found their man, David Richards, age 46, residing at...
13 WHAM
'I am still in shock:' Woman carjacked outside Parma store
When Anne Pelitera and her 16-year-old son were returning bottles at Ridge Nickleback in Parma last Friday, the routine trip took a turn for the worst. "I have been going there for a very long time so I never expected anything. I was at the wrong place at the wrong time," she said.
First Responders Spotlight: MCSO mounted patrol retires, comes back to train horses
"Most of the time people like to see maybe not so much me, they want to see the horse."
New York State Man Accused of Threatening Coworker With Nail Gun
We all know that one person at work. But imagine working with this guy?. A state man has been charged with second-degree reckless endangerment after authorities say he threatened another man while at work recently. Police have not divulged too many details as of yet, so we're not quite certain how this encounter escalated. Needless to say, this could make a lot of things very awkward at this place of employment.
WHEC TV-10
Man sentenced Friday for 2020 shooting of RPD officer
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - James Hunter, the 55-year-old man convicted of attempting to murder RPD officer Bryan Sheridan in 2020, was sentenced to 65 years to life Friday. James Hunter was sentenced to 40 years to life for attempted aggravated murder plus 25 years for burglary. Those sentences will run consecutively, decided a Monroe County Court judge. Scores of RPD officers packed into the courtroom for the sentencing.
Penfield barber gives free cuts to Rochester police in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Hicks plans to give free haircuts to RPD officers and their families every year on the anniversary of Officer Mazurkiewicz's death as a way to keep his legacy and memory alive.
waynetimes.com
Eight month case comes to a close with arrest of Town of Rose man
It was a frustrating case that took eight months to end in an arrest. A $35,000 Caterpiller skid steer, stolen from a contracted Ohio tree surgeon working at 1335 Floodman Road in Palmyra disappeared from the site. State Troopers had a hunch that a day worker may have been behind...
Rochester man sentenced to 65 years-to-life for 2020 shooting of police officer
Hunter was charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, first-degree burglary, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and criminal possession of stolen property.
13 WHAM
Community comes together to honor fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz
FAIRPORT, N.Y. — You could feel the love coming from the Fairport and Perinton communities Sunday as the visitation and procession took place for fallen Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz. Lt. Greg Bello from the Rochester Police Department was overwhelmed with emotion from the community and other police departments...
No one hurt during house shooting on Bloss St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department said a house on Bloss Street was struck by gunfire Saturday evening near Backus Street. Officers say the house was occupied at the time of the shooting and no one was injured. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with information is […]
iheart.com
Parolee Gets 65 to Life for Shooting RPD Officer
The Rochester parolee who was convicted of trying to kill a city police officer will serve 65 years to life in prison. James Hunter was found guilty in May in the shooting in December 2020 on Hague Street that wounded Officer Bryan Sheridan. Hunter was convicted of attempted aggravated murder...
NY state buildings fly flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Mazurkiewicz
Flags will continue to be flown at half-staff during Officer Mazurkiewicz's funeral service on Monday.
WHEC TV-10
RPD: stand-off at Jordan Health Center sparked by ex-employee
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say an ex-employee of the Jordan Health Center sparked a stand-off at the facility Friday. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Police initially responded to reports of a potential hostage situation involving a man with a weapon. Upon further investigation, it was determined that there was not a hostage situation nor a weapon and that the man had holed himself up inside a building with a knife. Police say that he was having some sort of mental health issue.
15-year-old shot in Rochester, dropped off at hospital
Officers said they are trying to determine what caused the shooting, as well as where the shooting took place.
