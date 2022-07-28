WA landlords sue over eviction protection

www.koze.com
Tessa Cunningham
4d ago
welKome to communism, and people want the government to take care of them while taking your Rights away, one law or pLandemic at a time. Having fun yet hahahahahahaha
WA must act to help struggling hospitals
Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
Inslee to rescind 12 emergency decrees related to COVID-19
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Friday that he will rescind 12 decrees under his COVID-19 emergency authority, saying they are no longer needed in response to the pandemic. The proclamations are related to certain health care facilities such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and health care professionals, of which flexibility was made to statutes related to training, testing and the certification of various health care workers.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Schedule concealed carry license appointments online
COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
State Attorney General Investigating Seattle Pacific University
SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration. The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff. In May students and staff at the University staged...
Spokane Transit announces package of service changes coming in August
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Transit Authority announced an expansive package of service changes coming on August 28. These changes will provide better service in Northeast Spokane, service on both sides of I-90 between Spokane Valley and Liberty Lake, and expanded service on select routes. Zones at the STA...
SPU policy against hiring staff in same-sex relationships sparks discrimination investigation by AG
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University administration over a school policy that restricts teachers in same-sex relationships from working at the university. The AG’s office confirmed the investigation in a statement Friday morning. The statement follows the university’s...
Dori: Killer could soon go free despite ‘3 Strikes’ sentence; prosecutor blames state Democratic lawmakers
On Wednesday, The Dori Monson Show spoke with the grandmother of a teen girl who was strangled by a felon previously released from his first “Three Strikes, You’re Out” sentence by Washington State Court of Appeals. And now, the Vancouver, Wash. attorney who prosecuted Roy Wayne Russell,...
Judge overturns state rule removing credit scoring from insurance rates
The Washington Insurance Commissioner’s controversial ruling to end the use of credit scoring for insurance rates has been overturned by a Thurston County judge. The ruling by Judge Indu Thomas will have a massive impact on almost everyone who has auto and home insurance in the state. This is...
WSDOT will not remove cooling center from Camp Hope despite City’s demand
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will not remove a cooling center at Camp Hope despite the City of Spokane’s demand it be taken down. In a joint statement with the Washington Department of Commerce, WSDOT said: “Ultimately, the safety and well being of people is our paramount concern. In response to the city administration’s notice of...
Department of Health withdraws charges against Pasco school nurse
PASCO, Wash. - The Washington state Department of Health has withdrawn charges against registered nurse Kelly Marie Martin from June 2022. Originally alleging unprofessional conduct, the DOH did not give a reason for the withdrawal.
Invasive bug found in Tri-Cities. Why rose gardeners to local farmers should be worried
Costly quarantines are possible if the species becomes established.
Real ID required in 2023 to fly out of Spokane International
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington passengers will soon be required to present a Real ID to fly out of the Spokane International Airport. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, establishing minimum security standards for ID cards and state-issued driver's licenses to travel by air or while visiting certain federal facilities.
Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
Cash available to homeowners and renters in Washington
stack of moneyPhoto by pictures of money (Creative Commons) If you're struggling to pay your mortgage or rent right now, that shouldn't be a surprise with the way that prices are increasing for pretty much all goods and services. Thankfully, there are some government funded stimulus programs that are still available to help you with your mortgage or rent. Keep reading for more information.
Spokane Co. downgraded from high to medium COVID-19 community level
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County is now considered at a medium COVID-19 community level. For the past few weeks, the county has been listed at a high level. Levels are determined by the Centers for Disease Control, which takes a variety of factors into consideration. These include hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19...
Health vs. wealth: Some Idaho lawmakers believe Medicaid expansion has been too costly
It’s been four years since Idaho voters embraced Medicaid expansion, providing access to affordable health care for thousands of working adults. The move was a sharp rebuke of the Legislature’s Republican majority, which spent years talking about the issue without moving forward.
Slow turnout and some slow mail: A look at Washington's 2022 primary election so far
Halei Watkins with King County Elections says they expect voter turnout to be similar to the last midterm election in 2018 — about 45% return — but Watkins says that, so far, turnout is a bit sluggish. “We are looking to be running just a little bit behind...
‘You don’t have the power to conduct law from the bench’: So-called sovereign citizen again challenges law in Spokane court
SPOKANE, Wash – A Stevens County man accused of aiding in the kidnapping of a child in foster care again told a Spokane judge Thursday that he doesn’t recognize Washington law. Police say Howard Padden pretended to be a lawyer and intimidated a Spokane foster family into handing over a child to her biological parents. The child’s father is accused...
$480k grant awarded to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Rapid DNA program
SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced a $480,000 Department of Justice grant to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office’s Rapid DNA program on Friday. The grant will help local law enforcement identify, arrest, and prosecute both violent crimes and prolific property crimes, with the goal of enhancing the Sheriff’s Office’s technical expertise, increasing the number of solved crimes in Spokane County, and reducing crimes against people and property.
