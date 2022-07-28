ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

WA landlords sue over eviction protection

koze.com
 4 days ago
www.koze.com

Comments / 2

Tessa Cunningham
4d ago

welKome to communism, and people want the government to take care of them while taking your Rights away, one law or pLandemic at a time. Having fun yet hahahahahahaha

Reply
4
Related
nypressnews.com

WA must act to help struggling hospitals

Hospitals across Washington state are in crisis. From Seattle to Spokane, hospitals in every community — including those I lead here in the Puget Sound region — are struggling with an unprecedented set of challenges that severely hinder our ability to care for patients. These include ongoing staffing shortages, insufficient capacity and steep financial losses made worse by the pandemic.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee to rescind 12 emergency decrees related to COVID-19

Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Friday that he will rescind 12 decrees under his COVID-19 emergency authority, saying they are no longer needed in response to the pandemic. The proclamations are related to certain health care facilities such as hospitals, long-term care facilities and health care professionals, of which flexibility was made to statutes related to training, testing and the certification of various health care workers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Coeur d'Alene Press

Schedule concealed carry license appointments online

COEUR d’ALENE — Beginning Aug. 1, Kootenai County residents can get appointments for concealed weapons licenses and fingerprint services through the QLess app. Idaho residents aged 18 and older don’t need a license in order to carry a lawfully-possessed firearm. But those who obtain an enhanced license can carry concealed in the many states that recognize licenses issued in Idaho.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
nbcrightnow.com

State Attorney General Investigating Seattle Pacific University

SEATTLE, Wash.- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson confirmed today that his office is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University's Administration. The lawsuit stems from Seattle Pacific University's (SPU) admission that it refuses to hire gay faculty and staff. In May students and staff at the University staged...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
County
Spokane County, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Government
Spokane County, WA
Government
State
Washington State
KIRO 7 Seattle

SPU policy against hiring staff in same-sex relationships sparks discrimination investigation by AG

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson is investigating potential illegal discrimination by Seattle Pacific University administration over a school policy that restricts teachers in same-sex relationships from working at the university. The AG’s office confirmed the investigation in a statement Friday morning. The statement follows the university’s...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#General S Office
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSDOT will not remove cooling center from Camp Hope despite City’s demand

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation will not remove a cooling center at Camp Hope despite the City of Spokane’s demand it be taken down. In a joint statement with the Washington Department of Commerce, WSDOT said: “Ultimately, the safety and well being of people is our paramount concern. In response to the city administration’s notice of...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Real ID required in 2023 to fly out of Spokane International

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Washington passengers will soon be required to present a Real ID to fly out of the Spokane International Airport. Congress passed the Real ID Act in 2005, establishing minimum security standards for ID cards and state-issued driver's licenses to travel by air or while visiting certain federal facilities.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
FOX 28 Spokane

Contention stirs over cooling tent at Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. – With extreme heat continuing into the weekend, concern grows for those living at Camp Hope, but there’s a battle brewing over whether or not the cooling tent put up in the camp earlier this week can stay up. When the cooling center was put up,...
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Bureau of Land Management adds to Eastern WA fire restrictions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Spokane District has added on to its recently-announced fire restrictions order, adding the ban of firearm discharges outside of lawful hunting. On BLM and Bureau of Reclamation Land in Benton, Chelan, Douglas, Franklin, Grant and Yakima counties, the temporary addition will go into place at the start of July 29.
SPOKANE, WA
J.R. Heimbigner

Cash available to homeowners and renters in Washington

stack of moneyPhoto by pictures of money (Creative Commons) If you're struggling to pay your mortgage or rent right now, that shouldn't be a surprise with the way that prices are increasing for pretty much all goods and services. Thankfully, there are some government funded stimulus programs that are still available to help you with your mortgage or rent. Keep reading for more information.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘You don’t have the power to conduct law from the bench’: So-called sovereign citizen again challenges law in Spokane court

SPOKANE, Wash – A Stevens County man accused of aiding in the kidnapping of a child in foster care again told a Spokane judge Thursday that he doesn’t recognize Washington law.  Police say Howard Padden pretended to be a lawyer and intimidated a Spokane foster family into handing over a child to her biological parents.  The child’s father is accused...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

$480k grant awarded to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Rapid DNA program

SPOKANE, Wash. — U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref announced a $480,000 Department of Justice grant to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office’s Rapid DNA program on Friday. The grant will help local law enforcement identify, arrest, and prosecute both violent crimes and prolific property crimes, with the goal of enhancing the Sheriff’s Office’s technical expertise, increasing the number of solved crimes in Spokane County, and reducing crimes against people and property.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy