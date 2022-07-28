Overview: All 2023 Ford F-150 Engine Options

www.motorbiscuit.com
Related
What’s the Best Diesel Engine? Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke Face Off
Do you know the differences between diesel engines? Check out what each diesel truck brings to the market. The post What’s the Best Diesel Engine? Cummins, Duramax, and Power Stroke Face Off appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Expect to Pay More for 1 of the Worst Full-Size Pickup Trucks
Will you buy one of the worst full-size pickup trucks in the market? You will if you buy the 2022 Nissan Titan. The post Expect to Pay More for 1 of the Worst Full-Size Pickup Trucks appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorTrend Magazine
2024 Ford Mustang: Engines, Power, Price, On Sale, Rendering, and More
WHAT IT IS: The seventh generation of the icon that launched the pony-car genre will arrive in time for the Mustang brand's 60th anniversary. Expect it in coupe (as rendered here by our artist) and convertible forms with two powertrain offerings. Variants delivering greater performance and efficiency will follow in the years to come.
Here are the 3 Most Reliable Diesel Pickup Trucks of All Time
Ah, diesel trucks. It’s hard not to love them. However, diesel trucks come with a bit of a learning curve. Driving these big oil burners isn’t the hard part; it’s the slightly strange mechanics of how the trucks work. An unreliable diesel engine might just be the worst automotive experience ever, but having a solid diesel is unlike anything else. Here are the three most reliable diesel pickup trucks of all time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car thefts are up, but only for these two brands of vehicle
Car theft for two brands of vehicles have become increasingly more common this year due to a manufacturing flaw that makes them easier to steal, according to police.
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
The Most Expensive Car In Danny Koker's Collection
Daniel "Danny" Koker is a man of many talents and passions. Born on January 5, 1964, in Cleveland, Ohio (per IMDb), Koker spent his childhood in Detroit and grew up in a family of car lovers. His father, Daniel Koker Sr., was a car enthusiast, composer, musician, and singer (per Count's Kustoms) who worked with big names like the Foggy River Boys and Clarence LaVaughn "CL" Franklin. Before gaining TV prominence with the hit show "Counting Cars" (and guest appearances on the History Channel's "Pawn Stars" and "American Restoration"), Danny Koker portrayed Count Cool Rider on "Saturday Fright At The Movies," a vampire-themed show that aired on KFBT Channel 33 Las Vegas from 1990 to 2000.
Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars
These five celebrities have done something in the past that Ferrari did not like. As a result, they cannot buy them anymore. The post Ferrari Blacklisted These 5 Celebrities From Purchasing Its Cars appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars
If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American
The prices of cars are at an all-time high, so it’s challenging to find an affordable full-size pickup truck. However, this American full-size truck is reasonably priced, for it’s the only one that costs less than $30,000. The post Only 1 New Full-Size Pickup Truck Costs Less Than $30,000 — and It’s American appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Split-Window C8 Corvette Comes With So Many Questions
Automotive designer Rain Prisk took to Facebook to post this interesting rendering of a C8 Corvettewith a split rear window. It’s reminiscent of the 1963 Corvette, the first year of the C2when GM designers thought adding a split rear window to the coupe would be stylish. That design aesthetic lasted just one model year because people complained about the diminished rearward visibility, and now collectors fawn over them.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Next-Gen Ford Mustang Is Coming Sooner Than You Think
Would you look at that, it's already almost August! That means it's just over a month and a half until the Detroit Auto Show returns for the first time since 2019, and it will have a very big special guest. Automotive News reports from industry insiders that the next-gen Ford Mustang will make its global debut at the resurrected Detroit show, meaning we don't have long to wait at all.
A Car Theft Hack Can Unlock Every Honda: Here’s How
If you own a recent Honda, you better get a locking steering wheel device. That’s because a recently published attack allows thieves to start engines and open doors of Honda vehicles using codes from remote keyless entry fobs. All of them. The Honda hack has a name, “Rolling PWN.” We’ll tell you what it is and how you can protect yourself from this form of car theft.
Why Is No One Buying Toyota Pickup Trucks?
Toyota pickup trucks are not having a great year. Toyota has not redesigned its Tacoma pickup in over seven years and sales of the aging midsize truck are slumping. The automaker did re-engineer its full-size Tundra truck for the 2022 model year, spurring a short sales boom. But by Q2 of 2022, it appears the Tundra’s sales are falling off–just like every other full-size truck.
These Cars Cost the Least To Own Over Five Years
Car buying can be expensive, frustrating, and tricky, but it doesn’t always have to be that way. Frankly, some cars are priced competitively and cost very little to own. If you stack the deck in your favor and buy one of these cars, you might save money during your ownership. Here are some cars that cost the least to own over five years, like the Toyota Corolla.
US News and World Report
Why Ford's Electric Crate Motor Is a Big Deal
Crate engines have been a thing for as long as anyone can remember, and have been a lifeline to the hot-rod community for years. A crate motor is a fully assembled engine that manufacturers can ship directly to installers. Automakers offer the engines from some of their most popular vehicles direct to customers, putting performance at their fingertips without the need to buy a whole car to get it. The engines come in all sizes and shapes, and many offer staggering performance potential.
Top Speed
This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness
When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
ConsumerAffairs
John Deere recalls X380 and X390 lawn tractors
Deere & Company of Moline, Ill., is recalling about 190 John Deere X380 and X390 lawn tractors sold in the U.S. and Canada. The wheel hubs were not manufactured to specifications and can fail, causing the tractor to lose braking and propulsion. This issue poses an increased risk of crash and injury hazards.
komando.com
Vehicle recall warning! Thousands of Fords, Nissans, Hyundais and Hondas at risk
Driving a vehicle that is part of a recall can be dangerous. In the last few weeks, almost half a million cars have been found to have severe defects that put you and other drivers at risk. Fortunately, there are ways to discover if your car has been recalled. Tap...
Why Doesn’t Consumer Reports Recommend the 2022 Ford F-150?
As one of the most popular pickup trucks yearly, there’s not much to dislike about the Ford F-150. However, no model is perfect. In fact, for 2022, experts at Consumer Reports ranked two full-size trucks ahead of the F-150. You might be wondering what could be so bad about it. Here are three reasons Consumer Reports doesn’t recommend the 2022 Ford F-150.
MotorBiscuit
127K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0