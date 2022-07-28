Reynoldsburg police seek tips in suspected arson at barber shop-beauty salon in strip mall

Reynoldsburg police are investigating a suspected arson fire Thursday morning at a barber shop and beauty salon.

Around 3:45 a.m. Thursday, fire crews were called to Grooves Barber and Beauty Salon, located at 6533 E. Livingston Ave., after a report of a fire there. The salon is located in the Blacklick Plaza strip mall, several storefronts down from a Reynoldsburg police substation.

Grants available: Reynoldsburg hopes to build diversity through grants for minority-owned businesses

The front door of the business, which was glass, had been shattered prior to any response from police or fire. The shop was closed at the time and no one was injured in the blaze.

The fire is being investigated as an arson, police said.

According to the salon's social media pages, the business also housed Aita's African Braiding.

Anyone with information is asked to Reynoldsburg police at 614-866-6622.

