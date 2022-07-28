Six Flags Fiesta Texas unveils 'evil' new Dr. Diabolical roller coaster

www.myfoxzone.com
Spotlight on San Antonio: A Texas Road Trip
Pictured: San Antonio Museum of Art | Photo credit:Visit San Antonio. Local sights and attractions, and a quick getaway to Fredericksburg. Known for the San Antonio River and the Spanish missions that attract many visitors every year, San Antonio, Texas, is the most frequented in the state. As far as attractions go, the usual suspects tend to be the amusement parks, the rich colonial past, and the large presence of several minority communities that lend a unique character. All is best experienced by simply heading there.
Texas Eats: Biscuits, BBQ & Cajun Fusion
You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. David Elder’s first stop on this foodie adventure is in the Hill Country for some chilaquilesat at Nury’s Breakfast & Lunch in Fredericksburg. Next, David...
San Antonio just experienced the hottest July on record
Yes, you read that right. For the third month in a row, San Antonians experienced record heat. With an average temperature of 90.0°, not only is July 2022 the hottest July on record, but the month ties August 2011 for the hottest month EVER in San Antonio’s recorded history. Records date back to 1885.
First-ever Chamoy Challenge will dress San Antonio in sweet, soury fun
A new kind of chamoy drip is coming to San Antonio.
World’s steepest dive coaster will open at Six Flags Fiesta Texas on July 30
Officials say this ride travels on more than 2,500 feet of track, a 270-degree zero-g roll, a 75-foot drop and a high-speed spiral finale.
San Antonio River Walk is one of the ‘most beautiful’ sights in the U.S., study says
SAN ANTONIO – Whether you’re a San Antonio native or an out-of-towner, the River Walk is one of the must-see attractions in the Alamo City. Now, it’s being recognized as one of the “most beautiful” sites in the nation and in the world, according to a recent study by Kuoni, a luxury travel company.
MuySA: The feeling of peace that comes with San Antonio viejitos and viejitas
Why am I crying right now?
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio office, 350 jobs possible
Arrive Logistics opens San Antonio facility, adding up to 350 jobs. Arrive Logistics has expanded in Texas with the opening of a 27,000-square-foot office in San Antonio that can accommodate up to 350 employees. The Austin, Texas-based freight brokerage and transportation management services provider said the new location is a...
Guess the rent of this 2-bedroom townhome at San Antonio's Alamo Ranch
It's single-family home living with apartment amenities.
Watch restored footage of San Antonio streets in the late 1940s
A YouTuber has enhanced footage of in mid-century San Antonio.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Cabo Bob's great food, but bad service
One of the best burritos I've had paired with the worse service
Krazy Katsu debuts jumbo Japanese chicken sandwiches at The Yard
Stay up to date on the latest San Antonio food news.
Pizza Marketplace
Via 313 to open in San Antonio
Via 313 will open its San Antonio location in Aug. 1, according to a press release. A ribbon cutting will be held July 29. The Detroit-style pizza brand will hand out prizes and its signature slices of its pizza. "We're thrilled to finally bring our Motor City flavor to San...
Why the Bracken Cave is a smelly situation
SAN ANTONIO — The Bracken Cave Preserve, about a 40-minute drive from downtown San Antonio, is home to the world's largest bat colony, where millions of bats will emerge and grow in population beginning in late-July, according to their website. Since the Bracken Cave is the largest known bat...
Here all the upcoming retail projects being developed in San Antonio
There's a lot of stores coming to San Antonio.
What San Antonians need to know about the Texas Mega Million lottery
SAN ANTONIO — Do San Antonians feel lucky?. Friday night is the last night San Antonians can buy a ticket to play the Mega Millions and seize their chance at winning $1.28 billion. It's the second largest Mega Millions Jackpot in 20 years, according to their website. The record...
13 places for the most decadent cheesecake in San Antonio
Whether you're a Golden Girl or not, here are some cheesecakes in S.A. to devour.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Reggae Festival
The San Antonio Reggae Festival is back for another year of family fun and all things Reggae. Kevin Hogan and Kelly Westbrooks are in studio this morning to talk about the food, music, vendors and more! Take a loo to learn all about it!
San Antonio Humane Society offering discounted dog adoptions for DOGust
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Humane Society is partnering up with other organizations to celebrate DOGust by offering discounted adoptions throughout the first week of August. SAHS, North Shore Animal League America and Baby Doge are partnering up and offering $25 adoptions for all adult dogs that are...
