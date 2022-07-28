School supply giveaway in Hinesville

www.wtoc.com
wtoc.com
Gospel on the Greens concert held in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The start of the new school year is merely hours away for some school districts. So, several organizations gathered in Forsyth Park to giveaway school supplies and celebrate the end of summer. The First Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and Nancy’s Heart Incorporated, held their 4th Annual...
WJCL
Savannah store gives out hundreds of bookbags, free haircuts
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A store at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall gave out 250 bookbags and free haircuts on Sunday, just in time for back to school. DTLR bought the hundreds of bags to give out and reached out to local barbers to provide some fresh cuts. This is the second...
wtoc.com
Candler Co. schools being renovated before students return
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - In Metter, high school students will see big changes on campus. When Candler County schools reopen, some of the paint at Metter High might not be dry yet. But things will definitely look and sound different. Crews worked inside Metter High, from the floor to the...
wtoc.com
Back to School: Counties heading to class for first day of school
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Several counties are heading back to school on Monday. Long, Appling, Bacon, Montgomery, Tattnall, Bulloch and Screven counties return to the classroom Monday. Bulloch County. Bulloch County is welcoming back more than 10,000 students. If the superintendent’s enthusiasm is an indication, they’re very ready to...
WJCL
Jasper County Schools superintendent addresses issues after community protests first week of school
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — Just one day after parents and community members stood outside the Jasper County School District office to protest the district, the superintendent faced parents. Saturday, Jasper County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rechel Anderson held a public forum as part of her Jasper Chronicles initiative. The forum...
WTGS
Several Back To School Events this weekend in Savannah and surrounding areas
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga (WTGS) — There are a number of Back-to-School events this weekend, including Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools Expo, that will be giving away free school supplies for students. The district's Back to School Expo will be held at the Savannah Mall on Saturday, July 30th from 9...
wtoc.com
School hours changing in Toombs County
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students in the Toombs County School District head back to the classroom one week from Friday. “It’s always an exciting day, the first day of school,” Superintendent Barry Waller said. And it’s just around the corner on Aug. 5. Staff says there are...
blufftontoday.com
Authors Expo to feature Lowcountry writers
For the second year, a Lowcountry resident is hosting an event that allows fellow writers to display their work and discuss their books with the public. This year's Authors Expo will be held from 3-6 p.m. Aug. 7 in the banquet hall at Sergeant Jasper Park, 1458 Red Dam Rd,, Hardeeville.
wtoc.com
Students return to Vidalia City Schools with a new dress code
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - In just over a week, the hallways of Vidalia City Schools will be hustling and bustling with students. “You always look forward to a new school year,” said Superintendent Garrett Wilcox. Vidalia City Schools Superintendent Garrett Wilcox says he’s hopeful for a year much like...
WJCL
'We are very frustrated': Parents protest Jasper Co. Schools saying new school year starting rough
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. — School problems protested, with only four days into the new school year and Jasper County parents are fed up. Which led to a protest Friday outside the district's building. “We want to show that we’re frustrated with the district, basically. We are very frustrated," said...
WJCL
Veterans struggling mentally, physically in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry find hope with service dogs
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. — There is a nonprofit group in Bryan County that is removing barriers for veterans who need a service animal. The SD Gunner Fund’s free services are making a big impact on the local veteran community. Air Force Veteran Kimberly Harper-Colucci, who now lives in...
Changes to SCCPSS free, reduced meal program for 2022-23 school year
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As students in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools get ready to return to the classroom next week, district officials are urging qualified families to apply for free or reduced lunch as soon as possible. For the past two school years, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has...
Roaches, no hand soap, perfect scores: Chatham County food inspections for July
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Planning on taking a break from the kitchen and eating out? Chatham County is home to a vast number of food service businesses that serve a variety of options ranging from vegan to barbecue. However, before making a decision on where to dine, make sure to take a look at local […]
blufftontoday.com
Preschool plans to bring 'new concept' to Beaufort, Jasper counties
Another preschool option will soon be available for parents in Beaufort and Jasper counties. Jubilee Cooperative Preschool plans to begin the school year Sept. 6, director Amy Dungan said. The school will be at Red Dam Baptist Church in Hardeeville and start by offering the program to children ages 3-5, Dungan said.
WJCL
Savannah Police Department, WJCL 22 News to host Back to School event
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Families are invited to join the Savannah Police Department and members of the WJCL 22 News crew at the Back to School Summer Jam on Sunday. The seventh annual event will offer free school supplies, free haircuts, giveaways, free uniforms, free shoes and more. The event...
wtoc.com
Couch Potato Review: ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We have murder, we have a jumping timeline and an unexpected twist at the end. We’re talking about “Where the Crawdads Sing,” of course. “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows the life of Catherine Danielle Clark, who goes by the nickname Kya. But the people in town, except for a select few, only know her as the “Marsh Girl.” So when a murder takes place in the marsh, you already know who they’re pointing fingers at.
savannah.com
Where to Eat in the Plant Riverside District
The Plant Riverside District offers over a dozen delectable dining options. Every type of cuisine is at your finger (and tongue) tips, with iconic river views and some of the best spots for rooftop dining Savannah has to offer. BAOBAB LOUNGE. Raw elements and modern elegance come to life at...
WJCL
Savannah Black business pushing forward despite economic uncertainty
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Minority business leaders and entrepreneurs in Savannah, Georgia, are pushing forward despite the economic uncertainty. The Greater Savannah Black Chamber of Commerce held its monthly mixer tonight at the Courtyard Savannah Historic. The chamber mixer is an opportunity for business owners and startups to network and...
wtoc.com
Alligator removed from Savannah daycare
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah daycare had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning: a 7-foot alligator!. Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center on Bel Air Drive were notified about the gator sitting under a chair by the front door of the facility. A trapper was able to...
wtoc.com
Mike Hostilo Law Firm, Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club hold book bag giveaway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Mike Hostilo Law Firm partnered with the Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club to help out the local Savannah community by donating book bags. The team passed out book bags and school supplies yesterday at the Mike Hostilo Law Firm on AbercornStreet. They say they...
