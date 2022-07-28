What’s the buzz in Burrville? Chainsaw artists at work

www.wwnytv.com
Lewis County Humane Society: ‘Smiley’ Miley
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Smiley” Miley is “cute but crazy.”. That’s how Kelsey Morak and Amber Zehr from the Lewis County Humane Society described the pit bull/chihuahua mix. She’s about a year and a half old and picky about the dogs she likes. Although she’s...
Lyme Community Weekend brings people out and together
CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - It was a weekend of celebration for the Lyme community. Lyme Community Weekend brought friends and family together at the Chaumont Fire Hall. On Sunday, water slides, llamas, and cars were all present. The car show being one of the most popular amongst the crowd...
Henderson Harbor gets festive with Christmas in July
HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - For some people, this weekend was the most wonderful time of the year. No, it’s not the holiday season yet, but it felt like it in Henderson Harbor. This weekend was the annual Christmas in July celebration, featuring all sorts of fun events...
Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade is back, and it’s a big deal!
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - People lined the streets in anticipation of this year’s Ogdensburg International Seaway Festival Parade. For years, it’s been dubbed the largest parade in the North Country, with dozens of bands, a duo of stilt walkers, and a fleet of floats. For residents, it’s...
CCE offers nutrition help & clothing swap
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County has help for those worried about food preparation as the start of school approaches. SNAP-Ed nutritionist Colton McCracken said CCE has many resources to help people – particularly those participating in SNAP. Watch the video for his interview...
Man who drowned in Lake Ontario used last moments to push wife, grandchildren to safety
Sandy Creek, N.Y. — With waves just up to their knees, George D. Vitetta and his wife Kathy watched as their grandchildren played in the water on a sand bar in a Lake Ontario bay. Without warning their 5-year-old granddaughter, Ella, who was wearing a life jacket, fell from...
A Rome, New York Tradition: Drums Along The Mohawk No More After 41 Years
The annual tradition of Drums Along The Mohawk hasn't been held since the pandemic, but many inquiring minds were asking the question if 2022 would finally be the year of return of the amazing drum corps competition. Unfortunately, that's not the case. An announcement was posted to the Drums Along...
Bright future for Ogdensburg resident
Kassidie Wells of Ogdensburg is the recipient of a $1,000 scholarship from Taco Bell where she is currently employed at the new Taco Bell restaurant in Ogdensburg. Kassidie will be attending the University at Buffalo in the fall. From left to right in the picture are Misti Hastings, Kassidie and Janet Lalone. Submitted Photo.
Monster truck driver takes career to new heights
EVANS MILLLS, New York (WWNY) - With nuts, bolts, and attention to detail, Jimmy Creten has been tuning up monster trucks for 27 years. “I got into the monster truck business, I say, out of stupidity,” he said. “I was one of those four-wheel-drive enthusiasts. I had the big trucks.
Open house planned at Lewis County Education Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house later this week at the Lewis County Education Center. Michele Ledoux of Lewis County’s Cornell Cooperative Extension says it’s a chance for members of the community to become familiar with the facility. Watch the video for her interview...
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Sterling & Vanduzee streets
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A couple of Watertown streets will be closed over the next couple of days. City DPW crews will prepare Vanduzee Street for paving between West Main and Lawrence streets on Monday through Wednesday. Work will be from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day. Local...
Packet boat removed, more demolitions expected at Erie Canal Village
ROME — Some progress has recently been made at the former Erie Canal Village property on Rome-New London Road. City officials reported that the packet boat had been removed from the property close to two weeks ago. “No demolition permit was needed for the boat, and we advised that...
Ganter to retire from Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The CEO of the Arc Jefferson - St. Lawrence is retiring early next year and will be replaced by the organization’s chief operating officer. In a release, the agency said CEO Howard Ganter will retire on January 27. He’s been with the organization for 44 years.
Down he goes in Ogdensburg
Ogdensburg City Councilor Dan Skamperle takes the plunge in the dunking booth during a new Ogdensburg Seaway Festival event on Thursday evening in the Greenbelt. The dunking booth returns tonight at 5:45 p.m. for those interested in dunking someone. See story, more photos here. NCNow Photo by Sean McNamara.
Two sent to area hospitals in wake of weekend collision in town of Lee
ONEIDA COUNTY- Two residents from Oneida County were sent to local hospitals following reports of a collision over the weekend. It happened at around 9:40 a.m. Saturday on Lee Center-Taberg Road, town of Lee. Sheriff’s Deputies determined Lisabeth Iglesias, 59, from Rome, NY was heading west in a 2004 Buick...
Hochul tells 7 News she’d be ‘happy’ to look into Morse death
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul says she would be “happy to take a serious look” at the circumstances surrounding the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse. Morse, 21, died in March of last year after an incident at the state Fire Training Academy in...
Children’s vaccines to be offered at Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering COVID-19 vaccines at this week’s Gouverneur and St. Lawrence County Fair. The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department says they’ll host a pediatric clinic, providing vaccines for the youngest population: kids aged 6 months to 5-years-old.
The heat’s not on; state makes cold shutdown of O’burg prison
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - If you look at the long-closed St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center in Ogdensburg, you see roofs torn off, buildings falling down. The state closed the psychiatric center and abandoned it to the elements. Local officials don’t want it to happen again, and they’re afraid it could...
UPD Identify missing man from Mohawk River
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department has released the identity of the missing man they have been searching for in the Mohawk River since July 27th. According to police, on Wednesday, two people fishing on the Mohawk River near Leland Avenue witnessed 42-year-old Musar Pwa of Utica walk into the water, go under, and never resurface. The witnesses told police that after a few moments after not seeing the Pwa come up for air, they immediately called the Oneida County 911 Center, and tried to help, but were unable to find him.
Governor Hochul visiting Clayton to make announcement
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul will be visiting the North Country on Thursday afternoon. According to the Governor’s Office, Hochul is scheduled to be in Clayton on August 28 at the Antique Boat Museum. Governor Hochul is expected to make a resiliency and economic development announcement.
