ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado Lottery Results & Jackpots

KDVR.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Coloradoans win big in Mega Millions lottery drawing

Though the $1.3 billion dollar winning ticket wasn't sold in Colorado, six Coloradoans won big in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to officials from the Colorado Lottery. Six of the lottery tickets sold in Colorado won $90,000 all together. Below, find a list of where the tickets were sold...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado

While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as  parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

A Coloradan has never won a Mega Millions jackpot

Rogelio Mares is looking into Colorado's history of winning lottery jackpots. FOX31’s Carly Moore tries out some Aurora Fire Rescue …. Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested …. Summer heat and late-day storms. Family remembers woman found dead on Boulder trail. Summer heat continues Sunday. Back...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
KDVR.com

What are Colorado's odds to win the Mega Millions?

A Coloradan has never won the Mega Millions jackpot. Rogelio Mares looked into the odds. What are Colorado’s odds to win the Mega Millions?. FOX31’s Carly Moore tries out some Aurora Fire Rescue …. Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested …. Summer heat and late-day...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach

The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox31 Channel 2
KKTV

Last chance to attend Colorado Renaissance Fair

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 45th Colorado Renaissance Fair will be ending their season next weekend. 11 News attended the fair Saturday afternoon. Below, you can see Wilsom. He is a known as a fire breather. He eats manipulates fire and even swallows it. In the video below, you can see him becoming a human flamethrower. You could really feel the heat from the front row.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
99.9 KEKB

Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs

Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park

The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park.  Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar

Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy