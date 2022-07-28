Colorado Lottery Results & Jackpots

kdvr.com
Coloradoans win big in Mega Millions lottery drawing
Though the $1.3 billion dollar winning ticket wasn't sold in Colorado, six Coloradoans won big in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to officials from the Colorado Lottery. Six of the lottery tickets sold in Colorado won $90,000 all together. Below, find a list of where the tickets were sold...
Mega Millions ticket sales generate big bucks for Colorado
While no one in Colorado won the jackpot, the state was a big winner. Ticket sales in our state generated more than $25 million in the last 12 days — thanks to the frenzy of people hoping to cash in.Thirty-eight percent of those sales — nearly $10 million — will go back to things such as parks, trails and open spaces."Colorado is unique, as they are the only lottery in the world whose proceeds are almost entirely dedicated to funding the outdoors," said Daniel Bewley with Colorado Lottery. The Colorado Lottery has given $3.8 billion back to the outdoors in the...
The Colorado Lottery: A chance to dream, or to deepen inequities?
Lottery fever has hit America, as the Mega Millions jackpot tops $1.28 billion and counting ahead of Friday night’s drawing. But, are certain groups being targeted to buy more tickets than others?
A Coloradan has never won a Mega Millions jackpot
Rogelio Mares is looking into Colorado's history of winning lottery jackpots. FOX31’s Carly Moore tries out some Aurora Fire Rescue …. Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested …. Summer heat and late-day storms. Family remembers woman found dead on Boulder trail. Summer heat continues Sunday. Back...
What are Colorado's odds to win the Mega Millions?
A Coloradan has never won the Mega Millions jackpot. Rogelio Mares looked into the odds. What are Colorado’s odds to win the Mega Millions?. FOX31’s Carly Moore tries out some Aurora Fire Rescue …. Aurora Fire Rescue camp aims to get girls interested …. Summer heat and late-day...
What are your odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot?
Many Coloradans are already dreaming big in the hopes of cashing in that winning Mega Millions lottery ticket for $1.28 billion. Evan Kruegel reports.
Yes, it is Californians that made Colorado so unaffordable
Tech workers priced out of Silicon Valley have been migrating to Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Boise and Denver, among other western locales that have also seen massive spikes in housing costs in the past five years.
Colorado Home For Sale Comes With a Private Beach
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Colorado Home for Sale Has its Own Private Beach. Living here would feel like being on vacation every day.
Gas drops 22 cents in Colorado; Fill up for $3.16 per gallon at these stations
The national average for a gallon of regular fuel dropped to $4.21 on Monday morning. In Colorado, the average price for a gallon of regular gas dropped to $4.40.
Colorado angler reels in massive fish, breaks longest-standing fish record in state
A record-breaking trout was caught in Colorado this season, weighing in at a whopping 7.84 pounds, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The Brook Trout was reeled in at Monarch Lake in Granby, Colorado, by Tim Daniel. According to officials, the fish was measured at a massive 23 1/4 inches in length, and had a girth of 15 3/8 inches.
KKTV
Last chance to attend Colorado Renaissance Fair
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The 45th Colorado Renaissance Fair will be ending their season next weekend. 11 News attended the fair Saturday afternoon. Below, you can see Wilsom. He is a known as a fire breather. He eats manipulates fire and even swallows it. In the video below, you can see him becoming a human flamethrower. You could really feel the heat from the front row.
Luckiest place in Colorado to buy Mega Millions ticket
Who wants to be a millionaire? If someone wins the Mega Millions drawing it will be the highest jackpot in the game's history.
Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Franktown, Colorado is Stunning
The Colorado real estate market is full of incredible listings. From unique tiny homes to mega-mansions, it's always fun to browse properties that are currently for sale in the Centennial State. Step Inside this Stunning Santa Fe Style Home For Sale in Colorado. Living here would be like having your...
Summit Daily News
Rising inflation is on a collision course with Colorado’s TABOR cap. And the state budget is in the middle.
COLORADO — The lawmakers who write Colorado’s budget are preparing to pare back some capital projects in the coming months as they contend with inflation straining a budget capped by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. The TABOR cap, a key component of Colorado’s 1992 constitutional...
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
Mega Millions players flock to Colorado's winningest store
A 7-Eleven on Tower Road in Denver is getting a lot of attention as the winningest store for Mega Millions tickets in Colorado.
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
Nasty 1-Star Reviews of Colorado’s Clothing-Optional Hot Springs
Have you ever visited a clothing-optional hot spring in Colorado? Would you like to? Before setting out on this adventure, you may want to read a few reviews. Some in Colorado absolutely love the state's various clothing-optional hot springs. Like anything else, though, there are those who have had negative experiences. Check out these nasty 1-star reviews of various Colorado hot springs.
Breastival returns to Denver at Central Park
The 6th annual Breastival returned to Denver on Saturday at the pavilion at Central Park. Katie Halverstadt, Colorado Breastfeeding Coalition Chair, joined CBS4 Weekend Morning Anchor Mekialaya White for a live interview ahead of the event."We actually have really high rates. We have about 94 percent of our families initiate breastfeeding in Colorado," Halverstadt said. "There's a lot of support in Colorado. We have baby-friendly hospitals. We have child care facilities that help support, a lot of lactation consultants, which are international board certified consultants that help support moms. We also connect with the Mother's Milks bank in Arvada and...
LOOK: The Least Expensive Home In Colorado Used To Be A Bar
Between the high cost of housing and the rising interest rates, buying a home, especially for first time buyers is practically impossible and even for people currently in the market, it's a tricky time right now thanks to this mess of an economy but if you look deep enough, you can find some nice deals on homes, especially if you're looking to sacrifice on some amenities like size and location,
