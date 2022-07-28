Why Bausch Health's Market Cap Is Being Cut In Half Thursday: 'A Near Worst-Case Scenario'

www.benzinga.com
These 4 Key Sectors Can Be Especially Profitable In A Rising Interest Rate Environment
With record inflation, the Federal Reserve has drastically raised interest rates from 0.25% to 1.75% over the course of the year. Higher interest rates lead to less money in circulation, which increases its value, leading to lower levels of inflation. It’s easy to be anxious since many benchmarks like the S&P 500 and industries like the once red-hot cryptocurrency market have realized double-digit-plus losses.
This Indian Businesswoman Just Overtook Chinese Billionaire Yang Huiyan To Become Asia's Richest Woman
India’s business tycoon Savitri Jindal overtook Chinese billionaire Yang Huiyan atop the wealth rankings as China’s real-estate developers reel from a mortgage boycott. What Happened: Jindal’s net worth surpassed Huiyan on global rankings and stood at $11.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s been a...
Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos Unite To 'Change The Course' Of Neurological Disorder Impacting 6.5 Million Americans
It’s a well-known fact that Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates, through his Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, is working toward eliminating infectious diseases and eradicating poverty in developing and under-developed countries. Gates took to Twitter this week to share details of another disease he is working to address.
Why Bitcoin-Related Stock Canaan Is Diving Lower Monday
Canaan Inc - ADR CAN shares are trading lower by 5.22% to $3.72 during Monday's trading session. Canaan shares are trading lower in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin BTC/USD Monday afternoon, which is down roughly 5.6% since Saturday afternoon. Canaan, which also sells integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment...
How Much $1000 In Ethereum Classic Will Be Worth If The Crypto Reaches All-Time Highs Before Ethereum Merge
Ethereum Classic ETC/USD was pulling back slightly for the second 24-hour trading period in a row after skyrocketing a whopping 75% higher between Tuesday and Thursday’s sessions. Benzinga pointed out on Thursday that a period of consolidation was likely to take place, at least for the crypto to print a higher low.
Why This General Electric Analyst Still Cut His Price Target Following Big Earnings Beat
General Electric Company GE shares are up sharply in the past week after the company reported much better-than-expected second-quarter earnings numbers. However, despite a bullish outlook for the stock, one Wall Street analyst cut his price target and free cash flow forecast for GE on Monday. The Analyst: Bank of...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Funds CEO Cathie Wood has been known to make some highly criticized forward-looking predictions. Wood and her colleagues have some of the higher price targets on Wall Street for Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here's a look at how much an investment could be worth in the future if their price targets...
Around $30 Million Bet On This Communication Services Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones gained by more than 300 points on Friday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Ontrak OTRK stock moved upwards by 84.8% to $1.2 during Monday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:30 EST is 42.9 million, which is 9048.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.2 million. Nanobiotix...
Looking At SolarEdge Technologies's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies. Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 26 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened...
PepsiCo Invests In Fitness Energy Drink Maker Celsius
Celsius Holdings Inc CELH has signed a distribution agreement with PepsiCo Inc PEP. In addition, PEP will make a net cash investment of $550 million to Celsius in exchange for convertible preferred stock. As part of the investment, which equates to an estimated 8.5% ownership in Celsius, PEP will nominate...
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
4 Analysts Have This to Say About Moderna
Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Moderna MRNA stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
McDonald's Bolsters Digital Vision With New Senior Appointment
McDonald's Corp MCD has appointed Brian Rice as the Executive Vice President and Global Chief Information Officer (CIO), effective August 31. Rice will report directly to CEO Chris Kempczinski. He had previously served in executive positions in businesses including Kellogg Co K, Mars, General Motors Co GM, and Cardinal Health,...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NIO NIO. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Peering Into BlackRock's Recent Short Interest
BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) short percent of float has fallen 11.8% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.13 million shares sold short, which is 1.42% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Bitcoin Ends A Bullish July: Here's What To Watch Heading Into August
Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading mostly flat during Sunday’s 24-hour session in continued consolidation after surging 15% over the course of Wednesday and Thursday’s sessions. The consolidation is helping to keep Bitcoin’s relative strength index (RSI) from soaring up into overbought territory at the 70% mark. Bitcoin has...
Agenus Commences Initial-Stage Advanced Tumors Study
Agenus AGEN has dosed the first patient in the Phase 1 clinical study of AGEN1571 in advanced solid tumors. AGEN1571is a novel anti-ILT2 antibody designed to modulate tumor-associated macrophages, T, NK, and NKT cells. The Phase 1 dose-escalation and expansion study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetic, and pharmacodynamic profiles...
Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2022
• Bon Natural Life BON is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ranger Energy Services RNGR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $124.50 million. • Lindblad Expeditions LIND is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
On Monday, 92 companies set new 52-week lows. The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Paramount Global PARA. Helius Medical Tech HSDT was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Otonomy OTIC was the biggest loser, trading down 77.99%...
