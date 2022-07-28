Feds: $401M will add high-speed internet to rural US places

www.wric.com
Related
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Attorney Skye Perryman left a stable legal job to fight for American democracy. She's now leading lawsuits to raise the minimum wage, stop censorship, and more.
Jan. 6 was a turning point for the attorney, who's working longer hours to fight for fairer elections and equal representation.
Threats, FOIA floods and the long shadow of 2020: Michigan clerks and the new world of elections
Election clerks in Michigan say they are still dealing with the fallout from “The Big Lie” and its believers, making it harder to run elections.
First Jan. 6 rioter to stand trial gets more than seven years in prison — the longest sentence yet
A Texas man convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol with a holstered handgun, helmet and body armor was sentenced on Monday to 87 months — more than seven years — in prison.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisiana abortion ban reinstated, clinics halt procedures
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Staff at Louisiana’s abortion clinics spent Monday calling patients to cancel procedures and direct them to resources in other states as Louisiana’s near total abortion ban is once-again in effect. For weeks, access to abortion in Louisiana has been flickering — with the...
Texas man who took part in US Capitol riot jailed for seven years
A Texas man who was the first person to go on trial for his role in the attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump was sentenced to more than seven years in prison on Monday. Reffitt, an oil industry worker from Wylie, Texas, was the first person to go on trial on charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 attack on Congress.
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 35, and hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Radar indicated that up to 4 more inches (10.2 centimeters) of rain fell Sunday, and the National Weather Service warned that slow-moving showers and thunderstorms could provoke more flash flooding through Tuesday morning. “If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain right now,” Beshear said Monday at the Capitol in Frankfort. “Just as concerning is high winds — think about how saturated the ground has been — it could knock over poles, it could knock over trees. So people need to be careful.”
Sen. Graham challenges 2020 Georgia election probe subpoena
ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is challenging a subpoena to testify before a special grand jury that’s investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others broke any laws when they tried to overturn Joe Biden’s win in Georgia. Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, received a subpoena that was issued on July 26 and orders him to appear before the special grand jury to testify on Aug. 23, his lawyers said in a court filing. Graham is seeking to have the challenge to the subpoena heard in federal court in Atlanta rather than before the Fulton County Superior Court judge who’s overseeing the special grand jury. The senator is one of the Trump allies who Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis wants to question as part of her investigation into what she alleges was “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump Campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere.” Graham had said repeatedly that he would fight the subpoena once he received it, which happened last week, according to his lawyers. He has denied meddling in Georgia’s election.
Comments / 0