Stroudsburg, PA

Animal hospitals, offices overloaded with clients

By Sydney Kostus
WBRE
WBRE
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aFahZ_0gwSBdTJ00

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — If you’re a pet owner, you may be struggling to book an appointment with your local vet – but many people are wondering what’s causing the backup.

We asked that very question to a vet tech here at barton heights veterinary hospital after it took me calling five different vets to get my own two cats a check-up appointment.

The technician says the backup is from a mix of an overload of pets and staffing shortages in the field.

Drivers needed for Monroe County transit system

“For regular appointments, we are booked out for a couple of weeks,” said Renee Hetrick, Veterinary Technician Supervisor at Barton Heights Veterinary Hospital.

The struggle of booking an appointment for your animal is something pet owners across northeastern Pennsylvania are all experiencing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z5jrU_0gwSBdTJ00

Barton Heights Veterinary Hospital here in Stroudsburg is a 24/7 emergency clinic. Its vet technician supervisor tells Eyewitness News the reason behind the backup stems from the pandemic.

“You were home, you were sitting home you know so people went to shelters, they adopted so there was an influx of the number of pets that were needed to be seen for initial exams and things like that,” explained Hetrick.

She says in addition to an overload of pets – the shortage of workers, especially at an emergency hospital – is overwhelming.

“We do take our jobs home with us, so you know at the end of the day a lot of people feel very drained, they feel that we didn’t do everything that we could’ve done,” said Hetrick.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KRCfi_0gwSBdTJ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfDMk_0gwSBdTJ00

Barton Heights has been working to accommodate its clients and is almost back to being fully staffed. The owner of one of its newest clients says she’s thankful for the hospital.

Martha zapata, stroudsburg
“We called several places and they were all booked. Luckily they were able to give me an appointment,” said Martha Zapata.

Getting an appointment two weeks away Zapata says she feels for vets and nurses going above and beyond for them.

“There’s not many vets, many nurses. You know and people that want to work I think the past two years have been tough on a lot of people so,” explained Zapata.

Barton Heights officials say if your pet is in need of an appointment – it doesn’t hurt to call to see if they have openings from a cancelation.

Comments / 1

Juliette
4d ago

I've brought all my shelter dogs here for various treatments and shots. This is the best veterinary hospital in the Poconos. They saved my Lab from stomach cancer. Very caring and knowledgeable staff and doctors.

Reply
3
 

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBRE

