Lumberton, NC

Armed drug trafficker who was arrested in Lumberton sentenced to more than 17 years in prison

By Braley Dodson
 4 days ago

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A Georgia drug trafficker who was caught in Lumberton will spend 207 months in federal prison, according to an announcement Thursday from North Carolina States Attorney Michael Easley.

Demetrice “Peanut” Parker was part of a drug trafficking scheme that sold more than 37 kilograms of methamphetamine and 300 grams of heroin between 2018 and 2021, according to the announcement. He had previous convictions in Georgia for drug trafficking.

A Fayetteville officer stopped a vehicle Parker was in in March 2019 and found a bag in the backseat that included 200 grams of heroin, 100 grams of meth and 60 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine, along with a handgun — the first in a string of arrests in which Parker was caught in a vehicle with illegal drugs.

A few months later, Duplin County detectives bought 171 grams of meth from Parker, and discovered he had supplied drugs to a man in the county.

He was then stopped in Lumberton by Robeson County deputies, where a K9 found more drugs in the vehicle.

He pleaded guilty on March 8 of this year to charges, according to the announcement.

