Minnesota State

New Laws Take Effect August 1st

By Jeff McMahon
KDHL AM 920
KDHL AM 920
 4 days ago
kdhlradio.com

boreal.org

Minnesota class action disability rights suit settled

People with disabilities who live in group homes have reached a settlement almost six years after they filed a lawsuit alleging that Minnesota disability programs rely too much on group homes and don’t provide support for people to live more independently. As part of the settlement, the state Department...
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota GOP governor candidate amends position on abortion

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Republican governor candidate Scott Jensen says he supports abortions for victims of rape and incest, altering his stance from previous comments he describes as clumsy. Jensen told Minnesota Public Radio in May that he didn’t support exceptions for rape and incest unless the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
willmarradio.com

More money coming to Minnesota in 2nd opioid settlement this week

(St. Paul, MN) -- The second settlement this week means more money is coming to Minnesota from a major opioid manufacturer. Minnesota is one of several states reaching an agreement with Allergan and it will be sharing a little less than two-point-four-billion dollars. A coalition of states just announced another settlement earlier this week with Teva Pharmaceuticals, another opioid maker. That deal was worth four-and-a-quarter-billion dollars. The millions coming to Minnesota will be focused on opioid abatement. Minnesota reported a record 924 opioid overdose deaths last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

The complicated race for Minnesota's 1st Congressional District

MINNEAPOLIS -- On August 9, voters in Minnesota's 1st Congressional District will go to the polls.They will be voting in a primary to decide who will run for the seat in November, as well as who will finish the last five months of Jim Hagedorn's term. The district has been without a representative since Hagedorn's death in February.Voters will decide whether Democrat Jeffrey Ettinger or Republican Brad Finstad will be elected to Congress for four months.For the primary election, Ettinger is the sole major Democrat. The retired CEO of Hormel argues this mostly rural and farm district is not tilted...
MINNESOTA STATE
wdayradionow.com

Walz proposing policy changes, investments to expand Minnesota economy

(Stacy, MN) -- Governor Tim Walz is proposing policy changes and investments to expand Minnesota's economy during the next decade. Walz announced his plan Wednesday on the floor of Wyoming Machine in Stacy. The plan was developed over the past year by a council of 15 business, nonprofit, and labor leaders, and members of the governor's cabinet.
KIMT

Minnesota state finances gets AAA rating

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Wals says Minnesota has received a AAA rating from Moody’s for the first time since 2003. The Governor’s office says Moody’s has upgraded its rating for Minnesota from Aa1 to AAA, matching the rating established and maintained by Standard & Poor’s. Fitch most recently rated Minnesota AAA in 2021.
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Is It Legal To Hitchhike In Minnesota?

When I was younger, hitchhiking was a pretty common way to get around. In today's world I would be horrified if I found out one of my kids was hitching rides with strangers. I don't know if there are more weirdos these days or that we just hear about them more with all the media and internet available.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Sentenced to Prison for COVID Relief Fraud

Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to over eight years in federal prison and will pay over $284,000 in restitution for wire fraud and identity theft related to a COVID-19 relief fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 35-year-old Jared Fiege of Duluth stole the identities of at least...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

14 rail cars derail north of Cook, Minnesota

COOK, Minn. -- Officials in St. Louis County say more than a dozen rail cars derailed north of Cook, Minnesota Saturday evening.According to the county sheriff's office, the derailment was reported by Canadian National Railway around 7:47 p.m., about 7 miles north of Cook. A train was traveling northbound with 123 rail cars when 14 of those rail cars - near the rear of the train - derailed. Some tipped over on their sides. The sheriff's office says there are no reported injuries, leaks or spills at this time. However, since some of the derailed cars contain hazardous materials, an emergency management team from the county responded. The location of the derailment was in a non-residential swampy area. 
COOK, MN
KDHL AM 920

SE Minnesota Sees Record Job Openings in 4th Quarter

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Southeast Minnesota ended 2021 with the most job openings in Minnesota. That’s according to fourth quarter data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development. DEED’s Job Vacancy Survey for the fourth quarter of 2021 showed the area had 18,827 vacancies. It’s the...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Old, Abandoned School in Minnesota Full of Recognizable Retro Items

Some brave individuals strapped on a Go Pro and had a few cameras with them as they explored an abandoned school in Minnesota and obviously, they enjoy the spooky, old stuff in person more than I do. Deep in my gut, I want to go walk inside abandoned buildings just to see what's inside. But honestly, I'm glad someone else is going in first. My stomach gets in knots and I'm sure a rat or something would pop out and then I'd be a screaming mess.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Beauty Product Sold At Popular Stores In Minnesota Recalled

A beauty product sold at various popular stores and online has been recalled due to the glass packaging breaking while opening. So far, 35 individuals have reported injuries and consumers are being asked to immediately stop using the product. The product was sold throughout the United States, including in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam

There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota.

