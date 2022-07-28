Drake Takes a Look Back at His Past Work With a New Merch Drop on DrakeRelated

Kelis called out the sample of her track “Milkshake” on Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE, labelling the use of the track as “theft.”. The artist took to Instagram several times to speak on the matter, first using her chef account to clarify that she allegedly was not made aware of the sample. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she commented. Kelis also responded to a fan who commented that a collab between them is what “the world really needs,” stating, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO