Drake Takes a Look Back at His Past Work With a New Merch Drop on DrakeRelated

Kelis Calls "Milkshake" Sample on Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' "Theft"
Kelis called out the sample of her track “Milkshake” on Beyoncé‘s RENAISSANCE, labelling the use of the track as “theft.”. The artist took to Instagram several times to speak on the matter, first using her chef account to clarify that she allegedly was not made aware of the sample. “My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding. I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled,” she commented. Kelis also responded to a fan who commented that a collab between them is what “the world really needs,” stating, “It’s not a collab it’s theft.”
Nas and Hit-Boy Releasing Special Pink Vinyl of 'Magic' for Charity
Nas and Hit-Boy‘s 2021 album Magic is receiving a limited edition pink vinyl to raise money for charity. The LP release is part of the annual Ten Bands One Cause program, which features 10 artists to reissue their albums for a good cause. The drop of Magic will benefit New York City’s Red Door Community, a nonprofit cancer support organization that is described as a “welcoming place that provides a full complement of FREE cancer support, emotional and educational programs, and healthy lifestyle workshops online and in-person.”
Watch Drake Perform "Promiscuous" and "I’m Like a Bird" With Nelly Furtado at OVO Fest 2022
Last week, Drake kicked off OVO Fest 2022 with a jam-packed cast of “All Canadian North Stars.” Paying tribute to Canada’s R&B and hip-hop history, Drake brought out local legends like Keshia Chanté, K-Os, Maestro Fresh Wes, Shawn Desman, Kardinal Offishall and more. But the night...
The First Week Projections for Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Are Here
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, is gearing up to make a big splash on the charts in its first week. According to Hits Daily Double, RENAISSANCE is projected to move between 275,000 and 315,000 equivalent album units in its first week. Additionally, the record is expected to collect upwards of 170 million plays in the United States, which is much higher than early predictions. The outlet reports that those projections are strong enough to place the album in the No. 1 slot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.
J Balvin Confirms Release Date for His Air Jordan 2 Collaboration
Storytelling is a significant part of J Balvin‘s creative initiatives. Whether it involves him making chart-topping Reggaeton tunes or crafting collaborative products with Jordan Brand, the Colombian icon makes it a point to put his values and culture at the forefront of everything he does. This year, his product line with the Jumpman team is expanding with a new Air Jordan 2 collaboration that possesses a heartfelt message.
Quavo and Takeoff Deliver New Track "Us vs. Them" With Gucci Mane
Quavo and Takeoff have tapped Gucci Mane for their latest single, “Us vs. Them.”. The track, which is produced by DJ Durel, Duce, Eza and Money Musik, arrives with a music video directed by Keemotion, who previously helmed visuals for the duo’s last single “Hotel Lobby,” as well as Lil Baby and Lil Kee’s “What You Sayin.”
Beyoncé's 'RENAISSANCE' Breaks Spotify Record
Beyoncé‘s seventh studio album RENAISSANCE has set a new Spotify record. The streaming service announced that on July 29 — the record’s release day — the album became Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day by a female artist in 2022 so far. While Spotify did not share the official numbers from their end, reports state that RENAISSANCE earned a total of 43.25 million streams to break the record. In addition, all of the tracks on the album debuted in US Spotify’s top 25, with seven of them entering the top 10.
TAG Heuer Unveils Limited-Edition Carrera Red Dial
Swiss luxury watchmaker TAG Heuer has introduced a limited-edition Heuer Carrera Red Dial watch, paying homage to Jack Heuer’s visionary model from the 1960s. With a fiery red appearance, the heritage-inspired timepiece draws inspiration from the same strong aesthetic that first catapulted the model onto the wrists of demanding racing pilots at its conception. The original silhouette is preserved with signature lugs and pushers, which are now scaled up to 39 mm. The watch boasts faceted, rhodium-plated indexes and hours and minute hands, with Super-LumiNova coating for maximal clarity.
BLACKPINK Announces New 'BORN PINK' Album and World Tour
After dropping a music video for their “Ready For Love” comeback track in collaboration with PUBG Mobile, BLACKPINK has now officially announced their forthcoming BORN PINK sophomore album and world tour. Since the October 2020 release of their full-length debut album titled The Album, BLACKPINK members Jennie, Lisa, Jisoo, and Rosé have taken time to focus on the release of solo pursuits including singles, brand deals, and TV shows — with Jennie recently joining the cast of the Weeknd‘s HBO series, The Idol.
Reebok’s Question Mid PS "Orange Flare" Is Too Cool for School
Following the release of Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Mid in remembrance of hall of fame basketball player Julius Erving, Reebok is now presenting its latest edition of the shoe labelled the Question Mid PS “Orange Flare.”. This new colorway of the sneaker comes in a bold “Orange Flare/Acid...
Take a Look at the Nike Dunk High "Bicoastal"
Continues to build on its ever growing Dunk High lineup, revealing the latest iteration for the highly popular silhouette. This time around, the shoe is arriving dressed in an eye-catching Bicoastal green and Pure Platinum white color scheme. The high-top is constructed in an all-leather two-toned upper. The Swoosh, lace, as well as rubber outsole, is highlighted in green as it sits atop a white midsole to round out the design.
Tyga Apologizes To The Mexican Community For His “Ay Caramba” Video
Click here to read the full article. Tyga has appeared to score his latest hit with his recent release “Ay Caramba,” a number that finds the rapper attempting to recapture the Latin-inspired magic of his 2019 single, “Macarena.” While the accompanying music video has amassed more than 4 million views on YouTube less than a month after its release, it has also garnered criticism from the Mexican community. Many have been deriding the visual for its stereotypical portrayal of Mexican culture, while others are deeming it as outright racist. In an effort to clarify his intent, Tyga sat down with the...
Dr. Martens and The Great Frog Deliver Hardware-Inspired Collection
London jeweler, The Great Frog and Dr. Martens have teamed up to execute a collection designed for the rebels and outlaws of society. The two brands share a common rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic and have been worn by legends for years. The jewelry company has been crafting handmade items since 1972, and has been seen on the likes of Metallica’s Cliff Burton, Led Zeppelin, Skepta, Jay-Z and more. With their extensive rock history, the collaboration with Dr. Martens is definitely most fitting.
The Air Jordan 37 "Hare" Has an Official Release Date
Adding to the Jordan Brand‘s recent lineup of signature sneakers that take inspiration from past models, the Air Jordan 37 is set to release in the “Hare” colorway. The silhouette takes key design notes from the Jordan 7 “Hare” which was last released in 2015.
The Air Jordan 1 High OG "Chicago Reimagined" Will Come With Special Packaging
Expected to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Holiday 2022 season, the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Chicago Reimagined” is centered around an aged/vintage aesthetic. Utilizing the classic “Chicago” colorway, the upcoming release features an updated silhouette based on the shape of the 1985 release of the AJ1.
Ahluwalia's 'Beloved' Film Celebrates Black and Brown Love Stories
Priya Ahluwalia returned to the physical London Fashion Week show schedule for Fall/Winter 2022, presenting the designer’s eponymous label’s “From Nollywood to Bollywood” collection that explored sex, romance and the dramatic plotlines of Bollywood and Nollywood films. Now, Ahluwalia has launched its own film, titled Beloved.
On-Feet Look at the Nike Dunk Low "Sesame"
Adds a brand new themed-silhouette to its Dunk Low collection set to release for the upcoming Fall season. The shoe comes dressed in a color scheme consisting of Sesame, Blue Jay, Sail, Sanddrift, White and University Gold. The all-leather makeup is constructed with tonal leather uppers that feature sesame seed details all over the overlays. The Swoosh is outfitted in Blue Jay, a color also seen on the heels. The laces are highlighted in white, similar to that of the inner lining and midsole that sits atop a gum base semi-transluscent outsole and a hardwood graphic insole that rounds out the design.
21 Of The Funniest Fan Reactions To "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"
"omg the new Pretty Little Liars is out, let me regress to my middle school years brb."
Crushed D.C.'s Nike SB Dunk Low Comes Styled With Marbled Swooshes
Collaborative projects are constantly in the pipeline for , especially when it comes to its SB label. In recent memory, the skate-focused category has teased team-ups with the likes of SOULGOODS and John Rattray’s Why So Sad? organization, and now it has unveiled its newest SB Dunk Low collab alongside Crushed D.C.
