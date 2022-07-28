Marshall man found dead, police and medical examiner’s office investigating

wincountry.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Person found dead with apparent gunshot wound in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Police are investigating after a person was found dead early Saturday. Around 4 a.m., officers responded to a call of a body on the 1300 block of College Ave. NE. Police say the victim had an apparent gunshot wound and was pronounced dead...
GRPD: Weekend shooting death ruled a homicide
A death in Grand Rapids over the weekend has been ruled a homicide.
Police investigate home invasion, shooting at apartment complex
COMSTOCK TWP, MI-- On Friday, July 29th, at approximately 11:50 p.m., Deputies from the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5800 block of Sandalwood Drive after reports of shots fired nearby. On arrival, deputies determined a home invasion had taken place, according to a press release from the...
wkzo.com
19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WNWN) – A suspect was taken into custody by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday night in connection with several crimes in the area. The Sheriff’s Office Deputies was called to the area of 27 Mile Road near H Drive N in Sheridan Township to check on a subject in a vehicle.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids police, FBI investigate armed robbery at LMCU
Grand Rapids police officers and FBI agents are investigating an armed robbery at a Lake Michigan Credit Union location.
wincountry.com
Fire outside Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building under investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A fire that erupted outside of Kalamazoo’s Planned Parenthood building on Sunday, July 31, is under investigation. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, it happened outside the health clinic around 4:10 p.m. in the 4200 block of West Michigan Avenue. Responders...
wkzo.com
Battle Creek house fire under investigation; no injuries reported
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — No injuries were reported after a fire struck a home in Battle Creek early Saturday morning, July 31. Firefighters responded to 178 Weber Street around 12:13 a.m. and found smoke coming from the front door of the single-family dwelling. After a coordinated interior...
wincountry.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Rd in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
One dead after collision with utility pole
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Police Department say one person is dead after losing control of their car. It happened at 2:47 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of S. King Blvd and the entrance ramp to eastbound I-96. Police say after the driver lost control, they hit a large utility pole on the eastside […]
Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Bicyclists Doing Endurance Ride for Make-A-Wish
A suspected drunk driver hit and killed bicyclists while they were cycling across the state for the Make-A-Wish foundation. The crash happened while the group was in Ionia County. Investigators say two men were killed and at least three other cyclists were severely hurt. The group was taking part in...
One dead after fatal motorcycle crash
There was a fatal motorcycle accident in Lansing on Saturday morning.
Hastings couple look for answers after house fire
A Hastings couple who had their home catch fire over the weekend believes it may have been arson.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search for missing West MI man ends after body discovered near site of motorcycle crash
A missing man last seen in Grand Rapids four days ago was found deceased at an apparent crash site Thursday afternoon in West Michigan, state troopers announced.
KDPS: Two arrested after chase, crash with stolen vehicle
Two people were arrested after a chase with a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Kalamazoo police say.
UPDATE: 36-Year-Old Marshall Man Found Deceased
UPDATE: A sad update to this story. Marshall Police say Michael Treciak was found deceased within the city limits. Cause of death has yet to be determined. No further information has been shared. ORIGINAL STORY: The Marshall, Mich. Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 36-year-old...
WWMTCw
Driver given sobriety test after two-car crash in Schoolcraft
SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a two-car crash that happened on South 16th Street and West Avenue Saturday afternoon in Schoolcraft. Multiple children in one vehicle had non-life threatening injuries, officials on scene said. It's unclear to what caused the crash, but one driver was given...
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing hostage, hurting officers
William Paul Jones was sentenced Friday for holding a family hostage, killing the father and shooting three police officers.
deadlinedetroit.com
Metro Detroit Police Chief who Urged 'Body Bags' for Looters Trashes Media, Murder Charge for GR Cop
Shelby Township Police Chief Robert Shelide says the media is "evil," the charging of Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr was one of the most "disgusting" things he's ever seen, and that he'd rather have his officers not work than face the prospect of going to jail for "doing their jobs."
2 cyclists killed, 3 others seriously injured after car crashes into Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people are dead and three others are injured after police say an SUV crashed into a group of bicyclists in Ionia County Saturday. The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Stage Road in Ronald Township. Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene, including Michigan State Police and Aero Med.
11-Year-Old Girl Dies After Struck By Boat In Hillsdale County Lake
HILLSDALE, Mich. (AP) — An 11-year-old girl died after she fell off of an inflatable banana boat and was struck by the motorized vessel towing it, authorities said Thursday. After three children fell from the banana boat, the motorboat circled back to pick them up and struck the 11-year-old, whom the motorboat’s operator had not seen, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. The girl was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the release said. The accident occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday at Lake Michindoh in Hillsdale County, conservation officers said. Twelve children were riding the banana boat boat at the time, officers said. The girl’s name has not been released. It was not clear whether the girl had been riding on the banana boat or was in the water for another reason. Both vessels are owned by the Michindoh Conference Center, a Christian camp, officers said. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Comments / 0