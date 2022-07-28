Marvel’s Avengers goes full beach day episode with new outfits for Black Widow, Thor, and Iron Man

www.polygon.com
New Star Wars: Andor trailer shows the early days of the Rebel Alliance
Cassian Andor and the Rebellion’s origins are the stars of the new trailer for new Disney Plus Star Wars series Andor. As the name implies, the show stars Rogue One: A Star Wars Story’s Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) as he and his compatriots take on the Galactic Empire in covert operations for the burgeoning Rebel Alliance. Andor will have two seasons, each with 12 episodes. The first season will bow on Disney Plus on Sept. 21, with a three-episode premiere.
MultiVersus: Which characters are free right now?
MultiVersus — the character brawler based on the Warner Bros. universe — offers a bi-monthly free-to-play rotation. Every two weeks, Player First Games temporarily unlocks four characters from its roster, which you can take into battle whether you own them or not. Here are the free characters for...
Yoshi’s Island is the Super Mario series’ loveliest detour
Did you know that in one of the best platform games ever to grace the Super Mario series, Mario can’t jump — or, for that matter, run or talk?. Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island is a curio, even by the standards of a series that had previously seen an advergame about throwing vegetables (based on a discarded Mario prototype) reskinned as Super Mario Bros. 2. It is the official sequel to the Super NES launch title and best-game-ever contender Super Mario World, yet it has a different art style, a different lead character, and radically different gameplay.
21 Of The Funniest Fan Reactions To "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin"
"omg the new Pretty Little Liars is out, let me regress to my middle school years brb."
Leviathan-class steampunk miniatures will compete with Star Wars X-Wing, Armada
Leviathans, the ambitious steampunk airship miniatures game, is being relaunched more than 11 years after its initial debut. With a crowdfunding campaign set to go live on Aug. 2, just ahead of the Gen Con tabletop gaming convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, publisher Catalyst Game Labs (the tabletop home to the BattleTech and Shadowrun franchises) has cleared the deck, as it were, overcoming a decade’s worth of impediments to bring the epic game to market in a proper fashion. Polygon spoke about the project with co-creator and company founder Randall Bills in late July.
The Impossible Quiz made me rage quit — and learn to collaborate
Computer lab was one of my favorite classes when I was a kid, for exactly the reason you might expect. In between typing tests and learning how to use Microsoft Word we had free time, and that meant one thing: Flash games. Flash was our bread and butter and the...
New Cyberpunk: Edgerunners trailer is an absolute sensory overload
Netflix unleashed a second trailer on Monday for Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the upcoming sci-fi action anime from Studio Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare) based on CD Projekt Red's 2020 open-world RPG Cyberpunk 2077 and set in the world of Mike Pondsmith's tabletop roleplaying game Cyberpunk. The series follows David, a street...
Pokémon Presents stream coming Aug. 3 with new details on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
The Pokémon Company is preparing for a major update on all things Pokémon, with a new Pokémon Presents video presentation coming this Wednesday, Aug. 3. That new Pokémon Presents showcase will offer updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including this year’s mainline releases, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.
Every new movie and show coming to Disney Plus in August
Disney Plus launched in 2019 with most of Disney’s back catalog, but the platform still hasn’t reached maximum capacity just yet. In addition to original content, like High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, there is a host of older movies and shows that trickles onto Disney Plus each month.
Call of Duty’s new floofy dog skin tainted by plagiarism accusation
Activision’s latest update for Call of Duty: Warzone will bring the Terminator — both Arnold Schwarzenegger’s T-800 and Robert Patrick’s T-1000 — to the battle royale-style shooter. Also coming to season 4 of Warzone is everyone’s favorite giant floofy dog breed, the Samoyed, thanks to a new skin for Call of Duty operator Kim Tae Young.
Prey director Dan Trachtenberg walks us through the Predator’s scary new look
One of the most exciting things about Prey, the latest film in the Predator franchise, is the way that it finally delivers on one of the few bits of backstory we have about the alien race of hunters. The film, coming straight to Hulu on Aug. 5, reveals that they’ve been stalking humans for centuries. Set in 1719, Prey shows what may be the first time a Predator came to Earth, and given the much earlier time frame, this Predator looks very different from any we’ve seen before.
