ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

Tree falls on tent in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, killing 7-year-old

By Jessica Schladebeck, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

A family camping trip to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park turned tragic after a tree toppled onto their tent and killed a 7-year-old girl inside, according to National Park Services.

Rangers responded around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday to the Elkmont Campground, which is located on the Tennessee side of the national park, between Townsend and Gatlinburg. When they arrived on the scene, they found a tent crushed by a large red maple about 2 feet in diameter.

No one else inside the tent at the time, including the girl’s father and two other siblings, was injured in the incident.

“Dying because of a tree falling on you is incredibly rare in and of itself, this is the first recorded time that we have ever had anybody die because of a tree that fell on their tent in Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” Dana Soehn, a national park spokesperson, told WVLT.

Soehn said 11 incidents involving fallen trees have occurred at the park.

“The other ones were primarily related to a motor vehicle accident where a tree fell while somebody was driving along one of our scenic roadways, or it was related to somebody hiking along the trail,” she said.

Park officials did not provide further details, but they said the campsite would be closed in the coming days amid an investigation.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

2 Make-A-Wish cyclists killed, 3 severely injured in crash with suspected intoxicated driver, officials say

Two cyclists were killed and three others were badly injured after being struck Saturday in Michigan by a driver who was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, officials said. The fatal collision occurred after 11 a.m. in Ionia County when an SUV “crossed the center line into northbound traffic while trying to pass another vehicle,” the local sheriff’s office said. The ...
IONIA COUNTY, MI
Daily News

1 winner in $1.3B Mega Millions jackpot, ticket sold in Illinois

It’s a mega win. One Illinois ticket holder has won a whopping $1.337 billion after all of their numbers matched the latest drawing in the billion-dollar Summer Splendor-Mega Millions jackpot. The $1.337 billion figure is based on a 29-year installment plan. Most people opt for the cash option, which is this case is a staggering $780.5 million. The winning ticket matched the white balls from ...
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily News

Duopoly forever: The new Forward Party has slim odds in NY

The newly launched Forward Party — unifying third party efforts led by former Democratic presidential and mayoral contender Andrew Yang, the Renew America Movement of sane Republicans like Christie Whitman opposed to Trumpism and the older nonpartisan Serve America Movement — has as their mission statement: “How will we solve the big issues facing America? Not Left. Not Right. Forward.” They ...
ELECTIONS
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
34K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy