Hooker raves about Vols' new receivers

Given the quarterback records he set or threatened during his brilliant first season at Tennessee, Hendon Hooker will need to produce something really special during the 2022 season to clear the bar he’s set for himself. But that’s what special players do, and that’s why Vols head coach Josh Heupel and his teammates believe even greater success is on the way for Hooker this season. The success he generated during the 2021 season hasn’t changed Hooker, who has continued to strive for improvement, finding ways to be even better for the Vols during the sixth and final season of his college football career.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO