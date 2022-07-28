Hooker raves about Vols' new receivers

247sports.com
PHOTOS: Vols open preseason camp
The Tennessee football team opened preseason camp Monday morning at Haslam Field, and GoVols247 was on hand to see much of the action. Josh Heupel and his Vols practiced for a couple of hours in shorts and helmets, and eight periods were open to reporters, with two periods open for photos and video. The Vols stretched inside at Anderson Training Center and then went out to mid-renovation Haslam Field to practice.
Freshman Josephs takes aim at early playing time for Tennessee’s defense
As one half of the duo of talented edge defenders headlining Tennessee’s freshman class, Joshua Josephs is a candidate to help the Vols sooner rather than later. For now, the freshman is all of one practice into his collegiate career, and there’s too much work to be done to focus too much on what playing time he might get or how his role might look for a Tennessee defense needing quality pass-rushers. Josephs has put himself in position to push for those things, though, with a productive summer after joining the program a couple of months ago.
Versatile Tennessee freshman embraces summer position switch
Tennessee opened training camp on Monday morning with just one position switch of note, one involving a freshman who joined the program in January. Cameron Miller, the versatile athlete from Memphis, spent spring practice working at wide receiver, but the Vols opted to move him over to the other side of the football and play him in the secondary. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder practiced with the safeties as Tennessee held its first preseason practice, and head coach Josh Heupel complimented the first-year player for embracing the move.
Heupel discusses Vols WR transfer Bru McCoy after first practice
Tennessee’s first practice of preseason camp Monday morning gave the Vols a chance to see their most celebrated transfer addition during his first official practice in Knoxville. Redshirt junior wide receiver Bru McCoy, a USC transfer and former five-star prospect, is awaiting final word on his eligibility for this season but still participated in Monday’s practice at Haslam Field.
Notes, Observations From Tennessee's First Practice of Fall Camp
Football season is officially upon as Josh Heupel's team took to Haslam Field today to kickoff fall camp. Coaches and players met with the media yesterday to discuss their thoughts heading into camp, and there was plenty of excitement from each individual we heard from. After day one of camp, here ...
Thomas turning heads early at Tennessee
Jourdan Thomas (Photo: Instagram, @jthomas4__)<figure class="aligncenter figure"><picture><source srcset="https://s3media.247sports.com/Uploads/Assets/217/682/10682217.jpeg?fit=bounds&crop=620:320,offset-y0.50&width=620&height=320" media="(max-width: 620px)" /></picture>. <div id="embedVideoContainer_11203950" class="embedVideo" data-values="id=275e0b7f-9e87-435c-b379-fc2cd179cf6b&channel=college-football&key=11203950&prismId=275e0b7f-9e87-435c-b379-fc2cd179cf6b"></div>. <p></p>. </figure>. <p><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Jourdan-Thomas-46103650" target="_blank"><b></b></a><b><a href="//247sports.com/Player/Jourdan-Thomas-46103650" target="_blank">Jourdan Thomas</a></b></b> isn’t one of the loudest defensive backs you’ll ever hear, at least off the field. Some straining can be required to hear him speak, which is a...
Live updates: Tennessee football preseason media day
It’s Football Time in Tennessee – the Vols begin preseason camp on Monday morning, returning to the practice field for the first time since the spring. Things actually get started on Sunday when players report and the team holds its Media Day – we’ll hear from head coach Josh Heupel, defensive coordinator Tim Banks, offensive coordinator Alex Golesh and a handful of players ahead of the Vols kicking off their preseason preparations at Haslam Field on Monday morning – exactly one month out from the Thursday night opener against Ball State on Sept. 1 (7 p.m., SEC Network). GoVols247 will be on campus covering it all – Heupel is scheduled to take the podium at 12:45 p.m.
Tennessee RB to miss entire 2022 season with injury
A Tennessee backfield already relatively low on numbers has taken a hit even before the Vols got to the start of preseason camp on Monday. Vols head coach Josh Heupel said at the team’s preseason media day on Sunday that redshirt sophomore Len’Neth Whitehead, one of five scholarship running backs on the roster, will miss the entire 2022 season with an upper=body injury. It is the latest in an unfortunate string of injuries for a player who has struggled to stay healthy during his career at Tennessee.
rockytopinsider.com
Three Takeaways From Tennessee Football Media Day
Before beginning fall practice this week, Tennessee hosted its in house media day Sunday. Second year coach Josh Heupel as well as coordinators Tim Banks and Alex Golesh took to the podium to talk to the media while nine players were available to preview the season with the media. Here...
Tennessee Basketball: Bracket set for Battle 4 Atlantis
The bracket is set for the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. Tennessee will open the eight-team tournament against Butler, on November 23, with the start time set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on ESPN2. The Vols will face either Southern California or BYU the following day, with the winners and losers from the first-round games matching up.
Second-Year Surge: Jaylen Wright
The Tennessee football team hopes to return to prominence sooner rather than later under second-year head coach Josh Heupel and his staff. As important as coaching staffs are to a football program, though, players ultimately have to make plays on the field — or get exposed in the process.
Why Josh Heupel believes Hendon Hooker will be even better in 2022
Given the quarterback records he set or threatened during his brilliant first season at Tennessee, Hendon Hooker will need to produce something really special during the 2022 season to clear the bar he’s set for himself. But that’s what special players do, and that’s why Vols head coach Josh Heupel and his teammates believe even greater success is on the way for Hooker this season. The success he generated during the 2021 season hasn’t changed Hooker, who has continued to strive for improvement, finding ways to be even better for the Vols during the sixth and final season of his college football career.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Facing Butler To Open Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament
Tennessee men’s basketball’s non conference schedule is starting to take shape. The Vols will battle Butler in its opening game at the 2022 Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. Tennessee and Butler will matchup for the first time since the 2015-16 season on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m. ET. ESPN2 will broadcast the game.
Tennessee basketball’s Battle 4 Atlantis opener makes trip a waste if Vols don’t win it
Early-season tournaments are supposed to usually do two things for teams. They help them gauge where they are as a group, and they build up your resume for the NCAA Tournament. Tennessee basketball lost both opportunities with its Battle 4 Atlantis opener. It was revealed Friday by College Basketball Inside...
Live updates: Targets, commitments attend Vols' recruiting event
Get updates on the Tennessee targets and commitments who traveled to Knoxville on Saturday for the Vols' summer-ending recruiting event.
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
newstalk987.com
Smoky Mountain Air Show
Presented by DENSO • September 10-11, 2022 • McGhee Tyson Airport • Knoxville, TN. 8:00am – 5:00pm : Static Displays, Vendors, Exhibits, Kids Area and Music Stage. *The aerial acts and static displays will be the same on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting. Parking passes and...
wvlt.tv
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties. A witness said he told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up. Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell. Updated: 11 hours...
wvlt.tv
TWRA officers rescue driver trapped in car in Douglas Lake
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials took to Facebook to celebrate the work of its officers who rescued a driver who was trapped underwater in their car after the car ran off Moonhill Bridge in Dandridge. Around 9 p.m. on July 23, a car crashed into Douglas...
