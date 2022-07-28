SoulCycle dangles free classes to Peloton users who trade in their bikes

www.theverge.com
Walmart plans to start selling used goods from companies including Apple and Samsung to help customers save money
The retailer will sell products including headphones, tablets and sewing machines for low prices as part of its "Walmart Restored" program.
Amazon issued 13,000 disciplinary notices at single U.S. warehouse
NEW YORK, July 12 (Reuters) - Amazon worker Gerald Bryson had hand-counted thousands of items in his warehouse's inventory over three days when his manager showed him a "Supportive Feedback Document."
Walmart just confirmed it's doubling down on a summer of sales, as prices for everything from department-store goods to high-end watches get deeply discounted as inventory stacks up
Walmart just revised its earnings outlook, partly because it's going to slash prices again. That's because they have a backlog of pandemic-era products they need to offload. Now that shoppers have shifted their focus, retailers need to make space for travel items and back-to-school supplies. Walmart announced Monday that it...
Uber will start showing drivers how much they’ll be paid for accepting a trip
Uber says that it’s “completely reimagined the way drivers accept rides” with a feature called “upfront fares,” which shows drivers exactly how much they’ll be paid for a trip and where they’ll end up after dropping a rider off. In its announcement on Friday, the company says the change is part of its push to make driving for the rideshare service more flexible. Uber’s also planning on rolling out a feature that lets drivers see other ride requests in their area, letting them pick specific trips they’d like to do.
Pinterest's new app is here to help you slap together and share a mood board
Today, Pinterest has released a new app on iOS called Shuffles — a collage-style social app where users can create a digital mood board and collaborate with others on the platform, TechCrunch reports. As of today, Shuffles is available via invite, but you can request to be on the app’s wait list.
CNBC
Amazon launches same-day delivery from some brick-and-mortar retail brands
Amazon is adding same-day delivery for a handful of retail brands. Prime members in select cities can now get items from apparel stores PacSun and Superdry, among other retailers, delivered to their doorstep in a few hours. By fulfilling online orders from brick-and-mortar stores, Amazon can continue to speed up...
PSA: Check your email — Amazon is sending out invites to buy a PS5 or Xbox Series X
Back in June, Amazon began offering invite requests for an opportunity to buy the hard-to-get PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X consoles — allowing anyone to try their luck without the stress of a live restock and all the F5 spamming. Now, nearly two months later, Amazon has confirmed via its Amazon Games Twitter account that invites are finally going out for both consoles. These invites will be sent in waves, with another round expected to go out next week.
Americans Bought 60,000 Items per Minute During Prime Day. Is the Hype Actually Real?
Was Prime Day really the mega-savings event it purported to be?
A TikTok Music app could challenge Spotify and Apple
Considering how intertwined music discovery is with TikTok, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the company launched a music streaming app of its own. Well, patent filings uncovered by Insider suggest TikTok’s working on just that. TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, filed a trademark application with the US...
Sennheiser Momentum 4 leak reveals a drastic design change and a lower price tag
The comfy, classy, premium build of Sennheiser's third-gen Momentum Wireless headphones earned them a spot on our list of the very best noise-canceling cans — but a Canadian retailer leak has just revealed their next iteration will be quite different when they launch later this month. As you can...
Spotify’s paying customers will soon get separate play and shuffle buttons
Spotify is fully separating its play and shuffle buttons — but only for Premium subscribers. Today, the company announced that it’s beginning to roll out individual buttons for the two functions, which will replace the combined play / shuffle button that’s currently at the top of playlists and artist pages. The change is expected to hit Android and iOS devices “in the coming weeks.”
Subscriptions have made gaming on an iPhone fun again
Once upon a time, my smartphone doubled as my most-used gaming platform. It’s hard to believe now, but there was once a period when app stores felt like a new frontier, and game developers had a blast experimenting with a little touchscreen rectangle that you always had in your pocket. Then the economics changed. Games slowly got cheaper before eventually becoming free altogether. New releases had to decide between a dwindling audience for premium games or saddling their game with in-app purchases. Things became dire. But lately, I’ve been having fun with my phone again — and it’s due almost entirely to subscription services.
What 21 billion Facebook friendships say about the economic ladder in the US
Meta publicly released information on 21 billion Facebook friendships as part of a research project looking at economic inequality in the United States, the company announced today. Along with new insights into the intersection of money and friendships in America, the partnership between Meta and the researchers gives us another look at who Facebook is willing to share data with — and why.
Pets get wearable fans to beat Japan’s heatwave
Tokyo-based clothing company Sweet Mommy has a novel way to keep pets cool. Instead of romping in sprinklers or parking in front of the air conditioner, it’s created “air-conditioned pet clothes” called COOL DOG (though cats can wear them as well). The device is a wearable fan that can be fixed to a pet’s back and is designed to help prevent pooches from getting heat stroke during walks.
Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa review: not essential at all
I spent a week with the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa on my bedside table, and I’m still unsure why this product exists. A digital alarm clock you can control with your voice, the $69.99 Essential is a smart speaker combined with a traditional LED alarm clock. But it’s not a particularly “smart” smart clock, and there are plenty of excellent smart alarm clocks out there, even some made by Lenovo. This is not one of them.
Sega’s Genesis Mini 2 will only get ‘a small number of units’ in North America
If you live in North America, it looks like it’ll be really difficult to get your hands on a Sega Genesis Mini 2. In a statement to Polygon, the company says that only a small fraction of the consoles will be available in the region compared to what was available for the Mini 1.0. Sega says that this reduction in stock is due to the continued semiconductor shortage affecting all kinds of consumer electronic goods since the pandemic slowed manufacturing down to a trickle and jammed up supply chains.
Amazon’s stunner of a smart thermostat is on sale for its best price to date
Amazon Prime Day is back, baby! OK, maybe not technically speaking, but so many Amazon devices are currently discounted at Best Buy and other retailers that it's giving us a major sense of deja vu. Right now, for example, you can buy Amazon’s excellent Smart Thermostat at Best Buy and Target for just $41.99 ($18 off) — a record low set during Prime Day.
The Beats Fit Pro are the best running earbuds I’ve ever had
One truth about me as a runner is that I need my jams. No jams, no run. I have meticulously curated playlists where the bass drops are strategically timed to gas me up when I lose steam. Aside from my sneakers, my earbuds are the most important piece of running tech I own. And yet, my decade-long search for the perfect pair only just ended a few weeks ago.
