Washington County benefit concert featuring Jordan Davis goes on despite lightning, rain

By Elle Cabrera, St. George Spectrum & Daily News
 4 days ago
Featuring country singer Jordan Davis, a Get Outside benefit concert drew thousands of fans to the Staheli Family Farm in Washington City on Wednesday night despite the rain.

Get Outside, a local nonprofit aimed at getting the community into the outdoors, organized the event with hopes of using the funds to offer outdoor recreation trips to underprivileged youths, said Matthew Mizukawa, the group's founder.

The tickets sold out on Wednesday just before the concert, with a total of 2,500 people expected to attend.

Lightning storms and rainfall sent waiting concertgoers back to their vehicles, and a few left prior to the start of the 8 p.m. concert. The show was postponed for an hour, but Davis sang through the lingering rain.

All of the proceeds from the event were set to go toward Get Outside, which works through the local schools as a club. There are scholarships for low-income youths who qualify for free or reduced school lunches in order to give them the opportunity to go climbing or hiking at no cost.

Mizukawa also owns Synergy Entertainment, which hosts and organizes live music in Southern Utah, and set up the benefit concert with Davis.

The owners of Staheli Family Farm had heard of the need for a venue and offered up their property for the event.

Elle Cabrera covers breaking news and topics.

