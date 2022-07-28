ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research.

Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon ’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found.

Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its second-quarter valuation, said Ragupathy Jayaraman, GlobalData business fundamentals analyst.

Despite the setback, Amazon’s market cap was still more than triple that of the second-largest retailer, Walmart , which stood at $333.3 billion after an 18.7 percent decline. Although Walmart’s market cap as of Thursday reached approximately $350.2 billion, its guidance update in July sent retail stocks into a tailspin amid sector-wide concerns that the industry will have to rely more on aggressive markdowns to hit sales, particularly in discretionary items like apparel.

Walmart president and CEO Doug McMillon outlined the current issues in the lowered guidance.

“The increasing levels of food and fuel inflation are affecting how customers spend, and while we’ve made good progress clearing hardline categories, apparel in Walmart U.S. is requiring more markdown dollars,” McMillon said. “We’re now anticipating more pressure on general merchandise in the back half.”

And the last company in retail’s “big three,” Target saw a collective market cap drop of 33.3 percent to $65.5 billion. Like Walmart, Target saw its biggest drop in May on te news that it lowered profit guidance in the wake of an expected $1 billion in incremental freight costs . The mass merchant saw first-quarter net income plummet 51.9 percent to $1.01 billion as costs further eroded margins. It also dialed up promotions and cut back on orders to deal with a pileup of product people weren’t quick to purchase.

As the three top retail players feel the heat, so too does the rest of the pack. The top 25 global retailers by market capitalization reported a 19.4 percent decline in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData.

The retailers have seen a decline in value amid major financial headwinds including global inflation, constrained supply chains and an ongoing war in Ukraine—all contributing to economic uncertainty that has dominated headlines this year. With inflation hitting forty-year highs of 9.1 percent in June, it appears consumers are looking to keep more money in their wallets until concerns of a full-blown recession are put to bed.

The declines also come after consumers have returned to spending habits that many may not have expected so soon, putting major pressure on businesses that rely heavily on a strong e-commerce operation to thrive.

“Due to the stringent lockdowns resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic, retail firms were able to enhance their e-commerce options,” Jayaraman said in a statement. “However, normalcy is returning to markets as more consumers are visiting physical stores.”

High-growth tech companies have gotten the worst of the market selloff, and one such business that took advantage of the pandemic-driven retail shift is now issuing a mea culpa. Shopify , which has seen its valuation tumble more than 79 percent since Nov. 19, 2021, is laying off 10 percent of its staff as the company’s two-year stretch of success cools off. Net losses in the second quarter amounted to $1.2 billion for the e-commerce giant.

“It’s now clear that bet didn’t pay off,” said Shopify CEO and founder Tobi Lütke in a letter to employees. “What we see now is the mix reverting to roughly where pre-Covid data would have suggested it should be at this point.

Rounding out those that have lost the most value are Nike with a 24.4 percent decrease to $160.8 billion and Adidas with a 20.4 percent drop to $38.3 billion, illustrating that few companies are immune to the market’s decline. Both have struggled in China , which has become a significant market headwind for Western companies with major exposure to the nation of 1.4 billion people, particuarly as Covid-19 lockdowns remain in place.

Valuation crunches have also hit U.S. supermarket Kroger (an 18.4 percent drop), Australian conglomerate Wesfarmers (a 16.9 percent dip) and warehouse club Costco (a 16.8 percent decline).

In total, six major U.S. companies—Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Nike, Costco and Target—each lost over $25 billion in valuation.

Growth persists across Chinese e-comm, fast-fashion and discount stores

It’s not all doom and gloom though, especially in China as the company’s top e-commerce businesses manage through the current conditions. Alibaba, the world’s third-most valuable retailer at $304.1 billion as of June 30, saw market cap growth of 2.7 percent in the second quarter.

Rival JD.com had an even bigger jump of 8.7 percent to $101.8 billion, while online grocery giant Pinduoduo bucked every trend possible with a whopping 55.3 percent growth trajectory in the period to $78.1 billion. The Chinese government’s regulatory authorities, however, have been cracking down on organizations, raising concerns for investors.

And if there’s one worldwide apparel subsector that is maintaining success, it’s fast fashion. Inditex and Fast Retailing, operators of industry titans Zara and Uniqlo respectively, saw noteworthy valuation spikes in the quarter. Inditex ticked up 9.2 percent to $79.6 billion, while Fast Retailing had a 12.8 percent jump to $71.1 billion—the second-largest leap behind Pinduoduo’s quarterly growth.

Inflation’s impact on apparel prices appears to be benefiting the major fast-fashion players, which also include global companies like H&M and Mango, both of which have seen outsized first-half growth as shoppers are willing to spend on clothing that brings more bang for their buck.

The final of the six companies in the top 25 that reported a market cap gain is Dollar General, which saw its valuation boost 9.3 percent to $55.7 billion. Like the fast-fashion chains, Dollar General will likely be a major destination for shoppers in a potential recession as they hope to spend a little and get a lot.

Comments / 134

CAMO EVERYTHING
4d ago

it's funny. I've worked for Walmart for 16yrs. my wife about 24yrs.. we stopped shopping there once we started training new hires making what we make. my 401k has even dropped about 10k in the last yr and a half. but even tho we work there, we don't care if they go under

Reply(13)
44
Jay Karb
2d ago

In Biden's America, when the poor and middle classes struggle to afford basic necessities, little is left for anything else. Remember that at the voting booth.

Reply(53)
55
Olivia
2d ago

if they close down all of their businesses today they still would have enough money to live like kings for generations after generations!! so please forgive me if I don't cry and pray for them

Reply(6)
26
Sourcing Journal

Family Dollar Facing $330K Fine After ‘Fatal Shoplifting Incident’

Click here to read the full article. A Family Dollar store in Orlando, Fla. could pay $330,446 in penalties after the U.S. Department of Labor’s (DOL) investigation into a fatal shoplifting incident uncovered “willful and repeat safety violations.” On Dec. 11, shortly after struggling with a shoplifter who was able to escape with merchandise, a 41-year-old store employee experienced shortness of breath and nausea, according to DOL. An assistant manager called 911, but the employee later died at a local hospital. The dollar-store empire, whose rat infestation made headlines earlier this year, has seen more than its fair share of crime. Memphis...
Sourcing Journal

Walmart’s Warning Says Retail’s Back Is Against the Wall

Click here to read the full article. Walmart slashed its outlook Monday afternoon as Olympia Sports’ 35-store shutdown triggers a liquidation and new data suggests a troubling picture for retail debt. The mega-retailer’s move highlights the challenges facing retailers forced to contend with sky-high inflation and consumers cutting back on niceties so they can pay for the bare necessities. Target already rattled the industry and investors alike when it admitted last month it had gotten itself into an inventory pickle forcing the retailer to discount products and cut orders. Merchants lacking Walmart’s and Target’s deep pockets might find themselves up a creek...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Vans Owner Sees Retailers Getting Cautious, Consumers Getting ‘Choiceful’

Click here to read the full article. VF Corp. still has work to do at Vans, while The North Face remains a bright spot in the first quarter. Sourcing and supply chain issues are improving, although softening consumer spending has some retailers pulling back on their open-to-buy. In a Nutshell: Chief financial officer Matt Puckett told Wall Street analysts in the company’s first-quarter conference call that the Timberland owner is seeing some retailers become increasingly cautious. “The consumer remains solid at the higher end, but the value end has been more impacted and we have seen certain retailers begin to take a...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

Costco Is Raising Prices On These 7 Items This Month

Bulk goods paradise Costco has always been the place to get a bargain $4.99 rotisserie chicken for Monday night dinner and an oversized bottle of vodka for $20 for the weekend — but shoppers beware, some prices are going up this month. Discover: Costco Isn’t Raising the $1.50 Price...
BUSINESS
shefinds

Costco Shoppers Are Stocking Up On This Item In Stores 'Before The Price Increase' Hits

With the ongoing inflation, chances are you’ve seen some major price hikes at your local grocery stores and fast food chains. From Trader Joe’s to Starbucks, and even Chipotle, it’s no secret that plenty of retailers have been affected. Unfortunately, big-box store company Costco is no exception. As a matter of fact, there’s one particular item that’s experiencing a cost increase—and customers are not too happy about it.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
BGR.com

Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals

Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
SHOPPING
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SHOPPING
