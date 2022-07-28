Strong Luxury Demand Grows Tencel Luxe’s Reach

Click here to read the full article.

Tencel Luxe , the line of lyocell filament yarn under Lenzing ’s Tencel specialty brand, achieved a 2021 sales growth of five times the volume in 2020 and is on track to increase its existing production capacity 25 percent in 2022 to cater to growing demand, the company said Thursday.

With premium brands introducing more eco-friendly collections, it presents an area of opportunity for Tencel Luxe to expand its footprint, the Austria-based fiber company said, noting that the luxury sector is poised to achieve a sustained growth of 6 percent to 8 percent annually.

“We are seeing a significant shift toward sustainability in the luxury and premium industry, largely driven by the younger generation who are greatly concerned with the future of our planet,” said Vineet Singhal, vice president of the Global Business Unit Noble Fibers at Lenzing AG. “As a result of this rising consumer demand, the Tencel Luxe brand is looking to expand its footprint even further in haute couture, bridalwear, ready-to-wear, denim, activewear, traditional wear, intimate and red-carpet fashion segments. We experienced strong sales growth in 2021 and are continuing this momentum into the second half of 2022, with the help of our valued partners.”

Through material and technological innovations, along with co-branding partnerships, Tencel Luxe is able to bring the high-end fashion market a sustainably produced and biodegradable alternative that follows the cycle “From Nature to Skin to Nature,” as fiber’s promotional tagline states.

Tencel Luxe targets many areas of the luxury and premium market to facilitate co-branding opportunities, bringing Tencel lyocell filament yarn to public figures and runways. It has repeatedly appeared in collections by designers such as Italian sustainability ambassador Flavia La Rocca, multi-disciplinary artist Osman Yousefzada at London Fashion Week and eco-couture house Peet Dullaert, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary during Paris Couture Week.

In the pipeline for this year, Tencel Luxe will continue its collaborations with Dutch design duo Viktor & Rolf, who are using exclusive Tencel Luxe fabric developments for their haute couture and bridal collections; conscious luxury brand Bav Tailor, and Vogue U.K.’s “One to Watch” Anciela, while expanding its partnership portfolio through collaborations with brands including Deepika Govind, Taneira and Safaa.

Tencl Luxe will also be showcased in new collaborations with Patrick Mcdowell at London Fashion Week 2022 and LVMH Prize finalist Róisín Pierce at Paris Fashion Week 2022.

“Tencel Luxe symbolizes our mission to embed sustainability in the premium and luxury sector through our pursuit of exceptional quality and deep respect for nature,” Vineet added. “We are thrilled that more designers and brands are recognizing the versatility of Tencel Luxe as a blending partner of various noble fibers and incorporating it in their collections globally, especially as we expand our scope to cover activewear and premium wear.”