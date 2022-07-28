ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

Rap Snitches: Congress To Review RAP Act Barring Use of Lyrics In Court

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FP45e_0gwSAMhH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gv820_0gwSAMhH00

Source: Fulton County PD / Fulton County Sheriff’s Department

The movement to prohibit the usage of rap lyrics in criminal cases by prosecutors has now reached the federal level, as a new bill with that aim has been introduced in the United States Congress .
On Wednesday (July 27th), the RAP Act was introduced on the floor of the House of Representatives by Democratic Representatives Hank Johnson (GA-04) and Jamaal Bowman (NY-16). The Restoring Artistic Protection Act looks to protect artists from the wrongful usage of their lyrics against them in civil and criminal court cases. Representative Johnson shared the news through his Twitter account.

“Freedom of speech is the constitutional foundation the framers thought necessary to enable a new and free society to craft not only its own destiny through commerce and innovations, but through culture, expression, and art,” said Rep. Johnson in the official statement. “It is no longer enough that the Bill of Rights guarantees that freedom: without further Congressional action, the freedom of speech and of artistic expression present in music will continue to be stifled, and that expression will be chilled until the voices behind that protected speech are silenced. I thank my colleague Congressman Bowman for joining me in co-leading this legislation.”

The RAP Act builds on the protections put forth in a similar bill that passed the New York State Senate in May. Hip-Hop artists have been highly targeted by these moves, with the congressmen citing the statistic of prosecutors using lyrics as evidence in 500 cases since 2020. The proposed legislation also arrives as Young Thug and Gunna are currently incarcerated awaiting trial on racketeering charges that were brought against them and their Young Slime Life (YSL) collective in Atlanta in May. The prosecution has included lyrics from nine songs from Young Thug which they cite are “an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy.”

The RAP Act has gained the support of the major recording entities in the music industry including the Recording Academy (the GRAMMYs), Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), Universal Music Group, and the Sony Music Group, and Warner Records among others. “Rap, hip-hop, and every lyrical musical piece is a beautiful form of art and expression that must be protected,” Representative Bowman said in the statement. “I am proud to introduce the RAP Act alongside Rep. Hank Johnson. Our judicial system disparately criminalizes Black and brown lives, including Black and brown creativity.

Comments / 35

R.R.G.
3d ago

“Rap lyrics” should be barred from court because “rap lyrics” aren’t REAL just like the roles actors play aren’t REAL!! Also, it’s not even a thought to use punk rock or heavy metal “lyrics” in court so why should “rap lyrics” be used in court? But yet those people swear “privilege” doesn’t exist

Reply(1)
10
Jo Hale
2d ago

I believe when rap music was born and some singers started dressing almost in the nude, with words used in rap ……I think crime and decency started becoming issues.

Reply
4
_Samuel_
3d ago

Cool, now you can confess to crimes without consequence. Just rap about it. 🤷‍♂️

Reply
9
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Rap Lyrics Could Be Banned As Evidence In Newly Introduced Federal Bill

Two Democrats introduced a new bill to Congress that would protect artists from having their lyrics used against them in a court of law. The RAP (Restoring Artistic Protection) bill was brought to Congress by Reps. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.) and Hank Johnson (D-Ga.). If passed, this would be the first legislation on a federal level that would protect lyrics from being presented as evidence.
HIP HOP
Vibe

Capitol Hill Proposes RAP Act To Ban Lyrics From Criminal Cases

Click here to read the full article. On Tuesday (July 26), Congress proposed a law that would severely limit the use of rap lyrics as potential evidence during a criminal case. Democratic United States reps Hank Johnson (D-Ga.) and Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) brought forth the Restoring Artistic Protection Act, which aims to amend criminal system law so defendants can’t be tried in court based on artistic expression, i.e., rap lyrical content. More from VIBE.comGunna Pens Open Letter From Prison, Proclaims His InnocenceKevin Liles And Julie Greenwald Push To Protect Black Art With Rap Music On Trial PetitionHot 97 Announces Summer Jam 2022...
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
City
Atlanta, NY
Fulton County, NY
Government
Washington Examiner

Kamala Harris repeats her words in fumbled answer to interview question

Vice President Kamala Harris repeated her words and appeared to struggle in providing a clear answer during a Friday interview about Roe v. Wade. Harris had been asked if former Democratic presidents and members of Congress failed to codify Roe v. Wade "over the past five decades" since the precedent was established, with Harris giving a confusing answer in response, as seen in a CBS interview.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamaal Bowman
Person
Gunna
RadarOnline

Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Senate#Music Group#Sony Music#Music Industry#Fulton County Sheriff#Democratic#Wearesonala#Sagaftra#Congressional
abovethelaw.com

Supreme Court Officials SHOCKED To Learn That Supreme Court Rules Apply To The Supreme Court

It’s reached a terrifying level of cliché to note that the ethical rules governing the Supreme Court don’t actually apply to the Supreme Court. But that’s not half as scary as the realization that the institution that exists as an opaque aristocratic shadow government way outside of the original public meaning of the Constitution has zero belief that ANY of its rulings should apply to itself.
MARYLAND STATE
Business Insider

A team of Republican lawyers, judges, and former senators reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud in the 2020 election and concluded there was none

A group of GOP lawyers, senators, and judges concluded there was no widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election. To make the determination, the team reviewed dozens of lawsuits alleging voter fraud. Trump and his supporters "failed to produce substantive evidence to make their case," their report says.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Newsweek

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Says She Has 'Insider Info' for Jan. 6 Committee

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' ex-wife says she has "insider info" that will be welcomed by the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. "I'm #AlexJones' ex-wife, & I lost my kids for exposing infowars, even while he was under subsequent Federal Investigation. I have insider info that I believe is relevant to the #January6thCommitteeHearings. Pls share," Kelly Jones tweeted more than 40 times on Tuesday, alongside previous tweets she has posted.
WASHINGTON, DC
AOL Corp

Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

Former President Donald Trump and a host of Republican personalities have canceled their scheduled appearances Friday in Greensboro. News of the cancellation comes as Axios reports Trump, his son, Donald Trump Jr., and his daughter, Ivanka Trump, have been scheduled to testify under oath Friday in an investigation into Trump’s finances.
GREENSBORO, NC
MSNBC

Another Trump lawyer publicly turns against his former client

Among the amazing things about Donald Trump’s presidency is the number of prominent officials from his team who've ended up denouncing him. These were key members of the administration who worked closely with Trump, saw how he made decisions, learned how he processed information, and ultimately concluded they didn’t want to have anything to do with the former president.
POTUS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy