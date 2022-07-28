ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC is promising to overhaul literacy in NYC schools. What will it take?

By Vania Andre
THE CITY
THE CITY
 4 days ago

Join Chalkbeat New York on Aug. 10, for a live virtual panel discussion in collaboration with THE CITY as they tackle questions about literacy changes coming to schools and how children will be taught to read in New York City classrooms. The discussion takes place on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 4:30-5:30 EDT. Panelists will be announced closer to the event.

This fall, changes are coming to New York City classrooms. Education department officials say they will require all elementary schools to adopt a phonics-based reading program — a potentially seismic shift in how tens of thousands of public school students are taught to read.

Before the coronavirus hit, less than half of the city’s students in grades 3-8 were considered proficient readers, according to state tests. The pandemic has only multiplied concerns that students have been knocked off track.

The shift to recommended phonics-based curricula for kindergarten through second grade is part of a $7.4 million plan from Mayor Eric Adams to address literacy. Adams also has announced new efforts to identify and support students with dyslexia or other reading challenges, including screening students from kindergarten through high school and creating targeted programs at 160 of the city’s 1,600 schools.

What should parents, students, and educators know about the changes to reading instruction officials are promising this fall? What do experts recommend when it comes to teaching young learners how to read? How can parents know if their children are getting solid reading instruction, and how can they advocate if they’re not? Find out during this live discussion.

To register, click here .



#Elementary Schools#Education Department#High School#Chalkbeat New York
