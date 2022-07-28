ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Kyler Murray Addresses Noise Around Study Contract Clause: 'It's Disrespectful'

By Alex Weiner
 4 days ago

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback made a surprise press conference appearance to address discussion around his "independent study" clause.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not scheduled to speak to reporters Thursday after the second day of training camp.

He jumped in front of the microphone in the press conference room at State Farm Stadium, anyway, to address the discussion around his contract:

"I'm talking today because I feel it's necessary with what's going on regarding me and the things that are being said about me."

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport tweeted out a clause in Murray's contract this week that included an addendum that requires four hours of independent study per game week.

This led to a flooding of jokes, commentary and questioning of Murray's preparation from media and fans alike.

Murray called the noise disrespectful and a joke.

A theme to Murray's comments was he feels it is laughable he could accomplish all he has without being a "student of the game." He listed out his accolades including his undefeated high school record, winning the Heisman, getting drafted first overall, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl twice.

"I'm flattered that y'all think that at my size, I can go out there and not prepare for the game and not take it seriously," Murray said. "It's disrespectful, I feel like to my peers, to all the great athletes and great players that are in this league, this game is too hard to play, the position that I play in this league is too hard. And I don't do this often. I don't talk about myself, but today, I feel like I have to."

He said "it's a given" he watches film by himself and enjoys spending time in the film room with his fellow quarterbacks and coaches.

Murray noted that there are different ways to watch film, and acknowledged a quote he had in the New York Times saying, "I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

He said he does not regret that quote, repeating that there are several ways to learn the game and it is a person-to-person decision on how to prepare.

"I'm living out a childhood dream that I don't take for granted," Murray said. "I never will take it for granted because you never know when your last play is gonna be . . .

"For people to think that I come out here and disrespect the game in that way, I feel like it would have caught up with me. I feel like I wouldn't have even made it this far if I really didn't prepare and watch film like that."

Murray would not answer questions about the contract clause specifically nor whether he was upset at the team for including the addendum.

After a lengthy opening statement, he wanted football questions only.

