Filings open Tuesday, Aug. 2, for two at large seats on the Otsego City Council. Terms are for four years. Currently council members in those seats are Tom Darkenwald and Tina Goede.

People interested in filing for the positions may do so at Otsego City Hall, 13400 90th St. NE. from Aug. 2 to Aug. 16. Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.