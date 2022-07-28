Thirty apply for Otsego parks director position

Thirty people have applied to be the city of Otsego’s next parks and recreation director, according to Otsego Human Resources/Assistant City Administrator Sabrina Hille. She updated the City Council on Monday, July 25, and said that applications had closed at 5 p.m. that day.

Former Otsego Parks and Recreation Director Ross Demant resigned in April after 10 years with the city. He now is the parks and recreation director for Wright County.