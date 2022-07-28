ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Thirty apply for Otsego parks director position

Elk River Star News
 4 days ago

Thirty people have applied to be the city of Otsego’s next parks and recreation director, according to Otsego Human Resources/Assistant City Administrator Sabrina Hille. She updated the City Council on Monday, July 25, and said that applications had closed at 5 p.m. that day.

Former Otsego Parks and Recreation Director Ross Demant resigned in April after 10 years with the city. He now is the parks and recreation director for Wright County.

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872.

