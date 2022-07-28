Anderson resigns from Otsego HPC

Gail Anderson has resigned from the Otsego Heritage Preservation Commission.

In a letter to the city, Anderson said she has served on the commission for about 15 years.

“It is time I resign and make room for another citizen to serve,” she said. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to represent Otsego in this capacity.”

The Otsego City Council accepted her resignation and authorized city staff to advertise to fill the open seat, which will expire on Feb. 28, 2025.