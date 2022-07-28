ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MN

Anderson resigns from Otsego HPC

Elk River Star News
Elk River Star News
 4 days ago

Gail Anderson has resigned from the Otsego Heritage Preservation Commission.

In a letter to the city, Anderson said she has served on the commission for about 15 years.

“It is time I resign and make room for another citizen to serve,” she said. “It has been a pleasure and an honor to represent Otsego in this capacity.”

The Otsego City Council accepted her resignation and authorized city staff to advertise to fill the open seat, which will expire on Feb. 28, 2025.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Elk River Star News

Elk River Star News

Elk River, MN
Elk River Star News serves the Elk River, Otsego, Rogers and Zimmerman communities dating back to 1872.

 https://www.hometownsource.com/elk_river_star_news/

