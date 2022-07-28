ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 of the most Instagram-worthy hotels to host your wedding party

By Brittany Romano, Reviewed
 4 days ago
Experience the best Instagram-worthy hotels for you and your wedding party. jacoblund / Getty Images

When planning a wedding , there's no such thing as over-sharing, especially on social media. That's why, when it comes to planning said celebrations , there's an emphasis on the location. Churches and backyards are the perfect settings for tying the knot, but when it comes to your behind-the-scenes photos—the moment before the big moment—you need the perfect backdrop. Or, at the very least, the most Instagram-worthy hotel.

The most Instagram-worthy hotel will not only house you and your wedding party, but it will cover everything from point A to point B. From rehearsal dinners to late-night champagne toasts to post-wedding pool hangs, the right location will not only set the scene for the big day, the days leading up to it (and in some cases, after it too).

Whether you're heading out West or traveling down South, we've found the most Instagram-worthy hotels to host you and your wedding party year-round.

1. The Fairmont Century Plaza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dBlYu_0gwS9jnc00
Consider Lumiere—at the Fairmont Century Plaza—one of the most Instagram-worthy locations. Fairmont Century Plaza

Located in Century City, California, the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel was built in 1966, formerly sitting on the backlot of the iconic backlot of 20th Century Fox Studios. Fast-forward to present-day—the hotel, where Sonny and Cher recorded their first album—has undergone a lavish $2.5 billion renovation for its redevelopment with more than 400 hotel rooms. Kick off your festivities with champagne in the lobby bar, or give the rooftop pool your stamp of approval and snap photos at sunset. Unwind before the big day at the 14,00-square-foot spa that features the best-in-class amenities. End the day at an intimate rehearsal dinner in their French-inspired restaurant, Lumière Brasserie; then host the grandest of weddings for up to 1,000 in their ballroom. One of the 14 rooms will be the perfect fit.

2. The St. Regis New York

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19RLVm_0gwS9jnc00
The St. Regis is one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels to host your wedding party. The St. Regis

Marriott's St. Regis New York Hotel is located in New York City on Fifth Avenue and is a short walk to Central Park. Known for housing some of the most magnificent wedding halls in New York City, this 18-story French Beaux-Arts building interiors make it one of the most swoon-worthy locations. Between the rooftop ballroom venue, embellished with gilt chandeliers and sumptuous design, it's hard to pass up the chance to host your impending nuptials here. Factor in the rich history and entertainment factor—the on-site King Cole Bar is featured in movies such as The Devil Wears Prada, The First Wives Girl, and TV shows such as Gossip Girl —we're sold.

3. The Chatham Bars Inn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wmLig_0gwS9jnc00
Experience one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels at the Chatham Bars Inn. The Chatham Bars Inn.

Stationed in Chatham, Massachusetts, Chatham Bars Inn lets the Atlantic Ocean take center stage. Established in 1914, this luxury resort marries timeless characters along discreet charms, ideal for those who are privy to a toes-in-the-sand ceremony. Recognized as one of Cape Cod's premier luxury destinations, guests staying in any of the 26 charming cottages will experience an Instagram-worthy, including a private beach, sweeping ocean views and beautifully landscaped gardens.

4. The Kimpton La Peer, an IHG Hotel

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OqOKO_0gwS9jnc00
Experience Issima—located at Kimpton's La Peer Hotel—as one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels for weddings. Issima / Kimpton La Peer

Nestled away from the glitz and glam of Beverly Hills, the West Hollywood Kimpton La Peer Hotel vows to wow you and your wedding party. This hotel features 105 distinctive rooms, heated outdoor pool and an on-site bar, ideal for hosting guests upon arrival. Experience the on-site restaurant, Issima—owned by restaurant maven Marissa Hermer—to enjoy a lavish outdoor dinner inspired by the Mediterranean coastline. Then head over to the 2,000-square-foot rooftop terrace that makes exchanging nuptials under stars a reality.

5. Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dViq_0gwS9jnc00
Disney's Grand Floridan Resort & Spa is one of the most magical places to host an Instagram-worthy wedding party. Disney's Grand Floridan Resort & Spa / Trip Advisor

Experience the happiest place on earth and book your stay at Disney' Grand Floridan Resort & Spa . Designed with Victorian-age elegance in mind, this hotel possesses everything you'll need to create the event of a lifetime. The tree-lined terrace and waterfront views lay the groundwork for the most Instagram-worthy backdrop, while the inside is even more spectacular. From the full-service spa, eight on-site restaurants, two pools and a ballroom—that houses anywhere from 20 to 8,000 guests—what could be better?

6. The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kljHw_0gwS9jnc00
Vermont's The Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels. Equinox Golf Resort & Spa

Ensconced in the idyllic Green Mountains in Manchester, Vermont, the elegant Equinox Golf Resort & Spa is an experience. With no shortage of indoor and outdoor amenities, this luxury lodge balances its world-class facilities with historic grandeur. Throughout the 914-acre hotel reserve, guests can snap shots of everything from gleaming columned facades to an 18-hole golf course and even soak up a full-service spa.

7. Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UvGXl_0gwS9jnc00
Travel to the Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton in Connecticut to experience one of the most Instagram-worthy hotels. Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

Sited on the sandy shores of Madison, Connecticut, the Madison Beach Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton makes for one of the most Instagrammable backdrops for any wedding. Exuding traditional New England Charm, wedding parties can indulge in award-winning meals, enjoy oceanfront views and soak up the sun on a private beach— just one minute from the resort.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 7 of the most Instagram-worthy hotels to host your wedding party

