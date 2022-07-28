Three Charged With Alleged Endangering Children

kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Area Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend. Saturday at about 7:05 pm, Troopers in Caldwell County arrested 48-year-old Scott E Lord of Kansas City for alleged DWI and no valid license. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. Sunday...
Chillicothe Police Report For The Weekend
The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes a Theft Investigation, Special Detail and investigations. Items reported stolen from a vehicle in Chillicothe Friday were recovered Saturday in Caldwell County. Chillicothe Police report they began investigating the incident late Friday. By early Saturday, with the assistance of the victim, officers tracked some of the items to Hamilton. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the recovery of the items. The report indicates the investigation has led to multiple suspects. Charges are pending.
Authorities investigating an arson/homicide case in Kirksville, two teenagers in custody
The Kirksville Police Department reports it is investigating an arson/homicide case in which a 42-year-old Kirksville woman died Friday morning, July 29. Two juvenile suspects are in custody. Due to their juvenile status, they are only identified as a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy, both of Kirksville. Police are seeking charges related to the fire and death of the resident, whose name will be released once the family has been notified.
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
Man from Kidder arrested for shooting aircraft, charged with attempted murder, assault and armed criminal action
Caldwell County Sheriff Mitchell Allen reports the arrest of a Kidder man on July 29th as the result of an investigation of an incident involving an airplane being shot on July 10th. Sixty-two-year-old Donald Bates is being held at the Caldwell County Detention Center on felony charges of attempted second-degree...
Three charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Livingston County
Three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Thirty-three-year-old Donald Lee Franks of Chillicothe, 54-year-old Cindy Pursel, and 33-year-old Jordann Kreischer entered pleas of not guilty on July 27th. They are next scheduled for court on August 3rd.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield resident was arrested early Sunday in Livingston County. Nineteen-year-old Jenna Hoerrman was accused of driving while intoxicated/alcohol, possessing less than ten grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding. The patrol said she was released from custody. A Kansas City...
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
Missouri man facing charges for allegedly shooting at plane
A 62-year-old Missouri man is facing multiple charges and could face federal charges following an incident involving an airplane being shot at.
Two Injured In Daviess County Crash
Two Kansas City residents had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Daviess County Sunday afternoon. State Troopers report 25-year-old Jacob T Lewis was northbound on I-35, north of Winston, when he ran off the left shoulder, lost control, and his car overturned. The car traveled across the southbound lanes before coming to rest. Lewis and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie A Dickson of Kansas City, had minor injuries and were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. They were wearing safety belts.
Two Booked On Drug Charges
Two were booked into the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Chillicothe Police arrested and booked 37-year-old Brett Michael Keith and booked him into the jail at about 2:15 am. He has since been charged with alleged possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $7,500 cash only.
2 hospitalized after car overturns in Daviess County
DAVIESS COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Sunday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2007 Toyota Matrix driven by Jacob T. Lewis, 25, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on Interstate 35 five miles north of Winston. The driver lost control of...
AIRCRAFT CRASH REPORTED IN SALINE COUNTY
An aircraft crash occurred in Saline County on July 31. According to an incident report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Department, emergency personnel responded to the area of Highway 20 and Green Avenue in regard to an aircraft crash. An investigation revealed a Robinson 44 helicopter utilized for aerial spraying of farm fields, struck a wire and lost flight controls. The aircraft made a hard landing, rolling over in a field. The pilot had minor injuries and walked away from the site. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and is conducting further investigation of the incident.
Jury in Livingston County finds Brookfield woman guilty of manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death
The Linn County Prosecuting Attorney reports a jury in Chillicothe this week returned guilty verdicts for a Brookfield woman who faced felony charges in Linn County. According to prosecutor Shiante McMahon, a jury found 53-year-old Nancy Jean Royal guilty on 1st-degree involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a child resulting in death, and abuse of a child. Royal also was convicted on two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Fatal Kirksville fire turns into arson/homicide investigation; 2 boys arrested
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — FURTHER UPDATE: Kirksville police now say the death of a 42-year-old Kirksville woman killed in an early Friday morning house fire is a homicide, and the cause of the fire is arson. Investigators said two Kirksville boys, ages 15 and 17, have been taken into custody,...
Chillicothe Police Report For Wednesday
One hundred eighteen calls were handled Wednesday by the Chillicothe Police Department. Including:. 8:57 pm, Officers arrested a 40-year-old woman in the 1100 block of Polk Street on a municipal warrant for Operating Motor Vehicle without a License. She was processed and released after posting bond.
Two injured in Sunday afternoon crash on Interstate 35
Two Kansas City residents were injured Sunday afternoon when a vehicle traveled off Interstate 35 and overturned in Daviess County. Taken by an ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver, 25-year-old Jacob Lewis, and his passenger, 22-year-old Hallie Dickson. Both received minor injuries. The northbound car was in...
Troopers make large meth bust on I-70
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities reported making a large meth bust in the Kansas City-area last week. Just before 1p.m. July 21, a trooper stopped a westbound Dodge minivan for an alleged traffic violation on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a social media report Wednesday.
SCAM ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED
A scam alert has been issued. The Missouri State Veterans’ Cemetery at Higginsville received a phone call from a concerned family member. That family member stated that someone from the cemetery called and wanted to set up a time to come to their residence to talk about their future burial at the cemetery.
Macon County Sheriff seeks wanted Bevier man
MACON COUNTY, Mo. – The Macon County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in locating a wanted individual. Nathan Waldo Greer, 31, of Bevier, is wanted on failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less. Bond, when found, is set at $5,000 cash only.
