Chillicothe, MO

Three Charged With Alleged Endangering Children

By Tom Tingerthal
 4 days ago
Chillicothe, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Livingston County, MO
Livingston County, MO
Three charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Livingston County

Three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Thirty-three-year-old Donald Lee Franks of Chillicothe, 54-year-old Cindy Pursel, and 33-year-old Jordann Kreischer entered pleas of not guilty on July 27th. They are next scheduled for court on August 3rd.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
