MLB odds: Rangers vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 7/28/2022

Rumor: Dodgers inquiring about Shohei Ohtani trade, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Angels threw a massive curveball into every team’s MLB trade deadline plans when it was revealed that the club was “listening to offers” on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani. While an Ohtani trade is still viewed as unlikely, the Angels MVP certainly didn’t quiet the rumors with recent comments on his future with the club.
Padres land Josh Hader in blockbuster trade with Brewers
The San Diego Padres have made a huge splash at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, acquiring superstar closer Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal first reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan. In exchange for the hard-throwing lefty, the Padres are sending Taylor Rogers and a series of prospects to Milwaukee, per Ken Rosenthal.
The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade
The Cincinnati Reds traded one of the biggest names of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, pitcher Luis Castillo, to the Seattle Mariners. The New York Yankees were one of the many teams interested in trading for the All-Star but couldn’t bring him in. The main reason why Castillo isn’t bound for The Bronx is that […] The post The reason why Yankees, Reds failed to agree on Luis Castillo trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Phillies’ focus ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Philadelphia Phillies appear to be looking to shore up their outfield ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, particularly their defense in center field, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The Phillies also reportedly on have Ramon Laureano on their wish list to address that need, though as Heyman pointed out in […] The post RUMOR: Phillies’ focus ahead of MLB Trade Deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest
The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to rumble on as the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near. Everyone is wondering whether the Washington Nationals will actually trade Soto. And if they do, where will the star outfielder land? The three teams left standing in the Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, […] The post Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is scheduled for Tuesday, August 2nd, at 6 PM EST. That happens to be the same day New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is set to make his 2022 debut against the Nationals in Washington. Meanwhile, Juan Soto has been the subject of a number of trade rumors. Although many […] The post Juan Soto’s reaction to Jacob deGrom’s return hints at Nationals future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Nationals’ blunt Juan Soto message to trade suitors before deadline
The 2022 MLB trade deadline is less than two days away. And as time begins to run out, all eyes are going to be focused squarely on the Washington Nationals and star outfielder Juan Soto, who could end up being traded at the deadline. Soto has become a prime trade...
Mariners: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for Seattle
As was the case last season, the Seattle Mariners face quite an intriguing MLB trade deadline in the coming days. Ahead of the 2021 MLB trade deadline, Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto opted for low-risk, high-reward moves in an effort to provide his team with one last push to clinch a wild-card spot in the […] The post Mariners: 2 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for Seattle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher
The New York Yankees have just a couple of days left to make a splash ahead of the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline. After being heavily linked to Cincinnati Reds ace Luis Castillo, the Bronx Bombers missed out on the righty as the Seattle Mariners landed him on Friday night instead. Now, the focus shifts strictly […] The post Frankie Montas: The 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal Yankees must offer Athletics for ace pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites
The New York Yankees got off to a legendary start to their 2022 campaign, entering July with a 56-21 record. While injuries to Giancarlo Stanton, Luis Severino, and Michael King have slowed the Yankees’ winning pace in July, they still entered play Sunday with an MLB-best 69-33 record. Aaron Judge is on pace to break […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade deadline deal to make Yankees World Series favorites appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Blue Jays eyeing Tigers reliever for bullpen help
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline knowing that they desperately need help in their bullpen. If they can shore up their bullpen, or even their pitching staff as a whole, Toronto will have a really good shot to lock up a wild card spot in the American League.
RUMOR: Braves zeroing in on ‘outfield help’ ahead of MLB trade deadline
After a so-so start to the season, the Atlanta Braves are back in business. The reigning World Series champions came back from a 23-27 start, and are now sitting pretty with a 60-41 record. Barring a major collapse, they are more than likely going to earn one of the Wild Card spots in the National League.
‘We have him here for a reason’: Cowboys flashing huge interest in former 1st-rounder that eluded them
Much like every other team in the league, the Dallas Cowboys are still in the process of rounding out their roster ahead of the new season. They are currently in the market for a new outside linebacker and a former first-round pick has now emerged on their radar. Cowboys CEO...
The 2 Red Sox stars Mets are eyeing ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The New York Mets are expected to make some moves at the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline, with a big need for bullpen help and even another bat. While they’ve been linked to both Willson Contreras and David Robertson of the Chicago Cubs, it appears they have their eyes on two Boston Red Sox players as well.
Rumor: Athletics’ asking price for Frankie Montas amid Yankees, Cardinals links, revealed
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Frankie Montas is now the most coveted, available hurler on the trade market after the Seattle Mariners acquired Luis Castillo from the Cincinnati Reds on Friday. As was the case with the Reds, the Athletics are aiming to reach for the stars in any potential Montas trade. As noted by The […] The post Rumor: Athletics’ asking price for Frankie Montas amid Yankees, Cardinals links, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get crucial bullpen help in trade deadline deal with Cubs
The New York Yankees have made their first big splash ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline, coming to an agreement with the Chicago Cubs in order to acquire relief pitcher Scott Effross. The Yankees were desperate to add some bullpen depth and they’ve done just that by acquiring the right-hander from the Cubs, in […] The post Yankees get crucial bullpen help in trade deadline deal with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB drops the hammer on White Sox SS Tim Anderson after altercation with umpire
The Chicago White Sox are having a rather miserable season. Their .500 record doesn’t do justice to how much this team has struggled during the year. From locker room issues to inconsistent hitting, the team just hasn’t found any semblance of good form this season. It’s disappointing, especially considering their run to the playoffs last season.
RUMOR: The 1 Rays player who could be on the move at MLB Trade Deadline
The Tampa Bay Rays are in the thick of the American League wild card race. As a result, they are widely expected to look into picking up another bat or two at the 2022 MLB trade deadline to help them make a playoff push. However, the Rays are always going...
