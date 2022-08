Men's Soccer Named 2021-22 United Soccer Coaches Team Academic Award Recipients

PHILADELPHIA – Drexel Men's Soccer Head Coach Michael Marchiano finalized the team's roster ahead of the 2022 fall season. The Dragons will add a 10-man recruiting class to team up with 16 returners from 2021. The young men included in this class are Dominick Bachstein, Raphael Bartell, Alessandro Capogna, Christian Combs, Josh Dubost, Antonio Illuminato, Josh Pulla, Josh Solomon, Giancarlo Vaccaro and Ben Weller.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 9 HOURS AGO