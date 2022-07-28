ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Two Booked On Drug Charges

By Tom Tingerthal
 4 days ago
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
