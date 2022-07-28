Two Booked On Drug Charges

kchi.com
General John J. "Black Jack" Pershing's boyhood home in Laclede, Missouri is a State Historic SiteCJ CoombsLaclede, MO
The beautiful historic A. Taylor Ray house built in 1896 was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980CJ CoombsGallatin, MO
Former respiratory therapist arrested 20 years after alleged murder, pleads not guiltyLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
Grundy County authorities report two arrests
A Lathrop man was arrested Saturday by a Grundy County Sheriff’s Deputy. Fifty-four-year-old David Lee Miller has been charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, identified in court records as methamphetamine. Bond is $15,000 cash pending Miller’s appearance on August 9th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
Troopers Arrest Brookfield Woman Sunday in Livingston County on Drug & Driving Charges
Troopers report arresting of a Brookfield woman early Sunday morning in Livingston County on five drug and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 19-year-old Jenna E. Hoerrmann around 12:53 Sunday morning on preliminary charges of driving while intoxicated, being a minor in possession, possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of July 29, 2022
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
One hundred nineteen calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Friday. Some of the calls include:. 12:46 am, Officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation and determined the driver to be suspended and had no vehicle insurance. The 23-year-old was cited and released and the vehicle was towed.
State park closes public trail access as authorities continue search for man wanted for murder
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports law enforcement is actively searching the area of Youngstown Trail after a possible sighting of a man wanted in connection with the death of another man. Jesse Rongey of Kirksville is considered armed and dangerous. The sheriff’s office encourages the public to avoid...
Three charged with four felony counts of endangering the welfare of a child in Livingston County
Three individuals have been charged in Livingston County with four felony counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child creating substantial risk. Thirty-three-year-old Donald Lee Franks of Chillicothe, 54-year-old Cindy Pursel, and 33-year-old Jordann Kreischer entered pleas of not guilty on July 27th. They are next scheduled for court on August 3rd.
Chillicothe police, Missouri State Highway Patrol team up during enforcement effort on Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department, in partnership with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, conducted a traffic enforcement detail Saturday night. Sergeant Dysart said the enforcement detail was in place to look for traffic violations and impaired drivers, as well as to improve the safety of those on the road traveling. During...
CALIFORNIA RESIDENT CHARGED WITH FELONY IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A 48-year-old California resident has been charged with a drug-trafficking felony after a traffic stop on I-70. According to a probable cause statement, authorities from the Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted a traffic stop on I-70 in Lafayette County. The driver, Gabriel Grajeda-Mendez, consented to a search of the vehicle, where troopers allegedly located 90 packages of a white crystal substance. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Each package weighed approximately one pound.
Mercer Man Charged With Four Drug & Driving Charges in Grundy County Court
A Mercer resident faces four drug and driving charges in Grundy County Court. Court documents say Gunnar Scott Oberender faces charges of felony possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana/synthetic cannabinoid, operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility – a second or subsequent offense, driving while revoked, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
Angry Missouri Man Shoots Crop Dusting Plane For Flying Too Close To House
A Missouri man is accused of attempted murder after shooting a midair crop duster airplane with a high-powered rifle. The reason? The man thought the plane was flying too low near his property and he “wanted him to stop." The 62-year-old Missouri man identified as Donald V. Bates Jr....
Troopers Arrest St. Joseph Man Wednesday on Two Felony Warrants
Troopers report the arrest of a Saint Joseph man Wednesday afternoon in Gentry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Christopher T. Nelson around 1:22 Wednesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of not wearing a seat belt. Authorities say Nelson also had a felony probation and...
Troopers make large meth bust on I-70
KANSAS CITY—Law enforcement authorities reported making a large meth bust in the Kansas City-area last week. Just before 1p.m. July 21, a trooper stopped a westbound Dodge minivan for an alleged traffic violation on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol in a social media report Wednesday.
Trenton man arrested on domestic assault allegation
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports the arrest of a Trenton man by the Trenton Police Department on July 25th after he reportedly choked an individual. Fifty-one-year-old John Mayes Burman has been charged with the felonies of second-degree domestic assault and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only with special conditions of bond supervision by North Missouri Court Services and not having contact with the alleged victim. He was scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on July 26th.
SCAM ALERT HAS BEEN ISSUED
A scam alert has been issued. The Missouri State Veterans’ Cemetery at Higginsville received a phone call from a concerned family member. That family member stated that someone from the cemetery called and wanted to set up a time to come to their residence to talk about their future burial at the cemetery.
Carroll County Bridge Projects Delayed
Aug. 15 – November. One lane, each direction, will remain open throughout construction. US 24/65 over Moss Creek Drainage Ditch, approximately 4 miles south of Missouri Route 10. Aug. 15 – December. The road will be narrowed to one lane only, with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through...
Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now married despite still being in prison
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. — Gypsy Rose Blanchard has tied the knot with Louisianan Ryan Scott Anderson despite still serving her 10-year prison sentence. The Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the marriage certificate between Blanchard, 30, and Anderson, 36, on July 21, 2022. According to Intouchweekly.com, Blanchard’s family friend, Fancy Marcelli, Blanchard was dating multiple […]
BREAKING: ROOF OF BUILDING COLLAPSES
A building’s roof collapsed on Wednesday, July 27. According to Marshall City Administrator JD Kehrman, sometime late in the afternoon, one of the employees at the ambulance barn heard some bricks hit the ground, looked out and noticed part of the side of the roof of the building on the southeast corner of Arrow Street and English Avenue had collapsed.
Tax Rate Hearing On County Commission Agenda
A tax rate hearing and discussion on investment banking are on the Livingston County Commission agendas. The commissioners meet Tuesday and Thursday next week at 9:30 am in the commission room of the courthouse. Tuesday at 9:30 they will meet with a local investment group about investment banking. Thursday at...
