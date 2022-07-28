ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

State Police arrest 22 and seek eight on drug delivery charges in St. Francis County

By Jeff Smithpeters
swark.today
 4 days ago
swark.today

swark.today

Two bodies found after Jackson County house fire

The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities last night (Friday, July 29th) after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths. Special Agents...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
swark.today

Governor Hutchinson’s weekly address: assessing his year as chair of NGA

Little Rock – Two weeks ago, I passed the gavel to my successor as chair of the National Governors Association, and today I’d like to talk about my year as leader of the NGA and the opportunity to work with other governors on some of our nation’s biggest challenges.I accepted the gavel virtually in my office at the capitol a year ago during the NGA’s annual summer meeting.
ARKANSAS STATE

