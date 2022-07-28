State Police arrest 22 and seek eight on drug delivery charges in St. Francis County

swark.today
Two bodies found after Jackson County house fire
The bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities last night (Friday, July 29th) after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence south of Newport. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department has requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the deaths. Special Agents...
Arkansas School Safety Commission to Present Initial Report to Governor Hutchinson Tomorrow
LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas School Safety Commission will present findings from its initial report to Governor Asa Hutchinson at a press conference tomorrow afternoon. WHAT: News Conference: Arkansas School Safety Commission presents initial report. WHEN: 1:30 p.m. | Tuesday, August 2, 2022. WHERE: Governor’s Conference Room. State...
Governor Hutchinson’s weekly address: assessing his year as chair of NGA
Little Rock – Two weeks ago, I passed the gavel to my successor as chair of the National Governors Association, and today I’d like to talk about my year as leader of the NGA and the opportunity to work with other governors on some of our nation’s biggest challenges.I accepted the gavel virtually in my office at the capitol a year ago during the NGA’s annual summer meeting.
