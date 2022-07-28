Dear Tigers: How loud can I possibly yell “fire Al Avila”?

motorcitybengals.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
RUMOR: Blue Jays eyeing Tigers reliever for bullpen help
The Toronto Blue Jays are heading into the 2022 MLB trade deadline knowing that they desperately need help in their bullpen. If they can shore up their bullpen, or even their pitching staff as a whole, Toronto will have a really good shot to lock up a wild card spot in the American League.
MLB・
Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history
The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of a fierce playoff race in the American League. They currently hold the top Wild Card spot in the league and are desperately trying to fend off the other contenders. They’re also trying to keep pace with the New York Yankees in case the Bronx Bombers go […] The post Tigers pitcher’s awful meltdown vs. Blue Jays has never been seen in MLB history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Detroit Tigers outline plan for Eduardo Rodriguez's MLB return in third week of August
TORONTO — Detroit Tigers left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez, who recently made contact with the organization following one month of silence, is scheduled to report Sunday to Lakeland, Florida, home of the team's spring training complex. The 29-year-old could pitch in a game for Low-A Lakeland by the end of the week. After that, Rodriguez will need...
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Mets, Guardians, Tigers, & Giants Ready for Magic)
My favorite show on television is Better Call Saul. A huge theme in the series is that small, seemingly inconsequential decisions can have a huge impact on your future. I'm not saying that throwing a few dollars on today's MLB parlay will result in you driving a Lamborghini into your mansion, but I'm not not saying that either.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Who Says No — Detroit Tigers Trade Package
Bullpen is an interesting target area for the Braves. It is a strong area for the team, but you can never have enough talented relief arms. The Braves have had pretty inconsistent performances from Will Smith, so they could use a high-leverage lefty to move Smith to a lower leverage role. The question begs to be asked — would All Star southpaw Gregory Soto be worth the price?
Watch Rockies catcher get revenge on umpires everywhere with mask throw
While trying to locate a high-flying foul ball, Rockies catcher Brian Serven tore off his mask and threw it at the nearest umpire. There are a lot of MLB players out there who wish they could throw something at an umpire. From bad calls at the plate to overly-sensitive ejections,...
Detroit Tigers spread the flubs with four errors in 4-1 loss to Toronto Blue Jays
TORONTO — Detroit Tigers shortstop Javier Báez put his hands near his head, signaling his frustration, in the fifth inning. An errant pickoff throw, ruled an error, put a runner in scoring position, leading to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s RBI double and Báez's visible irritation. The Tigers entered...
Report: White Sox interested in Tigers' left-hander Andrew Chafin
The White Sox are interested in trading for Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The front office has reported their interest in acquiring bullpen talent to enhance pitching staff already this season. The bullpen, as of this writing, ranks 18th in bullpen ERA (4.03) and 20th in bullpen totaled WHIP (1.32).
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Astros Send Goodrum on Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Houston Astros sent Niko Goodrum on a minor league rehab assignment with the FCL Astros Orange on Saturday. The 40-man-rostered infielder hasn't played for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys since June 1, when he sustained a hamstring injury running to first base. Goodrum hit .116/.156/.163 in 15 games for...
numberfire.com
Tucker Barnhart catching for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Barnhart will catch for right-hander Garrett Hill on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Jose Berrios and Toronto. Eric Haase moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barnhart for 7.4 FanDuel points...
Yardbarker
Tigers retiring Lou Whitaker's No. 1
No. 1 has been forever retired by the Detroit Tigers in honor of "Sweet" Lou Whitaker. The formal ceremony at Comerica Park on Saturday will make official the team's decision to retire the number and put Whitaker in the company of Charlie Gehringer, Hank Greenberg, Willie Horton, Al Kaline, Hal Newhouser, Alan Trammell and Jack Morris.
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo not in lineup for Tigers Saturday afternoon
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Baddoo is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. In 84 plate appearances this season, Baddoo has a .130 batting average with a .384 OPS, 1...
FanSided
270K+
Followers
513K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1