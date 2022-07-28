Meet Stripes a sweet kitten looking for a furever home

www.wate.com
Clydesdales return to Knoxville for Smoky Mountain Air Show
The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming back to Knoxville for the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show where they will kick off the festivities each morning.
The Smoky Mountain Humane Society needing donations for animal shelter
The Smoky Mountain Human Society will stop serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. The shelter will now have to solely rely on public donations.
Nonprofit asks for people's help as it stops working as Cocke County's animal shelter
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As of Monday, the Smoky Mountain Humane Society will no longer be serving as Cocke County's animal shelter. Smoky Mountain served for years as the county's animal shelter. Cocke County would pay them in exchange for the shelter taking care of the animals the county animal control officers would bring in.
Soar with TopJump in Pigeon Forge
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – Whether you want to jump until your heart is content or enjoy a great game of mini-golf, TopJump has something for everyone. TopJump’s main attraction is their variety of trampolines, you can play dodgeball, basketball, or just jump around. With safety being a primary concern TopJump has an innovative air bag system that keeps guests safe and having a great time. After you have jumped your heart out you can head to their rock climbing walls that have state-of-the-art climbs, elaborate mini-golf, or their magical candy shop with sweets for all ages.
How the Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging can help you
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging will be joining WATE 6 On Your Side News every Monday at Midday to talk about the various programs they offer for older adults in the community. Director Dottie Lyvers also shared the questions people who are interested...
Parents give inflation a failing grade amid back-to-school shopping
Christ United Methodist Church in Knoxville helped parents and students in this time of surging inflation and higher prices.
Purple ribbons for Overdose Awareness Month in August
For the month of August, law enforcement vehicles in Knox County and at the University of Tennessee will display purple ribbons in order to raise awareness about overdose deaths. WATE Good Morning Tennessee.
Vietnam veterans monument to be dedicated Tuesday at World’s Fair Park
The East Tennessee Veterans Memorial at World's Fair Park is expanding to include a new monument for Vietnam veterans. The marble display will be dedicated this week and the community is invited to attend.
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
Johnson City Press
Smoky Mountain Quilters hold annual show
More than 200 stunning quilts will be on display Aug. 5-6 in the Knoxville Expo Center at 5441 Clinton Highway, at Merchant Drive, in Knoxville. Hosted by the Smoky Mountain Quilters of Tennessee, the show will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
List: Roads, areas flooded in Knoxville
List of roads where flooding is seen, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Couple retires from Dollywood after working there together for 32 years
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — For over three decades, Buddy and Edye Gale Houser worked at Dollywood together. As of July 31, 2022, though, the couple is officially retired. The couple had a blast welcoming visitors to the theme park for 32 years, but they are ready to celebrate retirement.
Return of Halloweentown in Gatlinburg
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Meet so many of your favorite childhood stars this weekend. The 2nd Annual Smoky Mountain Fan Fest has returned for you to get up close and personal with your favorite celebrities. Pop culture stars, voice actors, animation creators, and social media celebrities are all expected to be on-site.
How the Office on Aging can help you
The Knoxville-Knox County CAC Office on Aging joins WATE 6 News at Midday to share more about its programs. Knoxville Police to stop responding to some crashes. Purple ribbons for Overdose Awareness Month in August. With inflation, Back to School events and free school …. Blount County community gathers to...
Original Power Ranger coming to Gatlinburg expo
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – It’s morphin’ time… or at least it will be once an original cast member of the first Power Rangers franchise comes to East Tennessee. Walter Emanuel Jones will at the Smoky Mountain Fan Fest happening on July 30-31 in Gatlinburg. Jones played Zack Taylor, the original Black Ranger, on Mighty Morphin Power Rangers which first debuted in 1993. Currently, Jones is working on a movie project slated to be released next year. He will also be releasing an EP sometime in the near future.
Law enforcement vehicles display purple ribbons for Overdose Awareness Month
For the month of August, law enforcement vehicles in Knox County and at the University of Tennessee will display purple ribbons in order to raise awareness about overdose deaths.
Ober Gatlinburg sued for $1 million after child fell from rock wall
A $1 million lawsuit filed against Ober Gatlinburg claims the attraction failed to secure a child with a safety harness before he fell from a rock wall and suffered a traumatic brain injury, according to court documents.
Witnesses speak after woman jumps from Gatlinburg chair lift
Tourists share what they witnessed after a woman jumped to her death from a chair lift in Gatlinburg.
wvlt.tv
East Tennessee family has 150-foot sinkhole in yard
MASCOT, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Mascot family has looked for answers for months after a sinkhole formed on their property. Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation said it was formed back on Feb. 22. They determined the cause to be from an old, inactive zinc mine that hasn’t been used...
wvlt.tv
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties. A witness said he told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up. Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell. Updated: 11 hours...
