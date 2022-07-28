VA agrees to add heat, electricity to Fargo National Cemetery restrooms

www.kvrr.com
Disagreement over vaulted toilet create tensions at Fargo National Cemetery
(Fargo, ND) -- Division continues over competing views for facility upgrades at The Fargo National Cemetery. An official with the Veterans Administration from Fort Snellng attended an open house at the cemetery in Fargo Thursday. While there, he talked about a VA plan to add a vault toilet on the cemetery grounds.
Think Global, Act Local | One Act of Kindness at a Time: A Path Towards Becoming a Steward of the Community.
As we celebrate the great weather and make memorable memories with our beloved ones, I wanted to connect with someone who is a steward of our community:. Allow me to introduce you to Ms Alexa Dixson-Griggs, I am fortunate to have met her in our Professionals of Color committee at the Chamber of Commerce and immediately I was inspired by all she does for our community.
West Acres Mall celebrates turning 50
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) –West Acres Mall reflects on 50 years. West Acres Mall is celebrating its special day by looking at its humble beginning and how far it’s come. William Schlossman had a vision. “The inspiration came out of necessity. He was managing the black building and Sears...
Fargo man killed in motorcycle crash in southeast North Dakota
HORACE, N.D. – A Fargo man is dead after crashing his motorcycle near Horace Sunday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the 75-year-old man was headed east on County Highway 16 when the 3-wheeled motorcycle drove off the road, across the south ditch and into a sunflower field. The man fell off the motorcycle and the bike continued before coming to a stop a short distance farther.
Fargo’s Ride to Fight Suicide focuses on mental health
HORACE, N.D. (KVRR)- Leaders of the North Dakota chapter for American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, are raising funds and focusing energy towards suicide prevention and mental health, through there 11th annual Ride to Fight Suicide event. Over 80 riders registered to make the 150 mile trip from Fort Saloon in...
Check Out Prairie Design’s Project for the Dwyer Family
An Inside-Look at a Newly Finished Residential Project by Architect, Leah Petersen and Project Manager + Designer, Chelsey Johnson of Prairie Design Studio. This single family residence was designed for a family of 6 wanting a functional design with a mid-century modern aesthetic. It was completed winter of 2021 and is located on a beautiful river lot in Lost River Development in Horace, ND.
Vehicle fire at major Fargo intersection
(Fargo, ND) -- A vehicle is seriously damaged after it caught fire at a Fargo intersection. Firefighters say the blaze broke out Thursday morning near the intersection of Main Avenue and University Drive. No details have been released about possible injuries. Crews are working to determine the cause of the...
“Fargo Meets Japan” event shares language and traditions
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Organizers say they want to provide an outlet to people interested in Japanese culture. They were surprised and really happy about the number of people that came out. Sushi Burrito Café was serving food. Live entertainment included Soran dancing and there were karate demonstrations. “Not a...
Explore with Kids: Historic Comstock House
Located in the heart of Moorhead, Comstock House is a great place to take kids to learn about the history of the city and offers a chance to step inside a stately home from the 1800s. This landmark was a symbol of prosperity in the early days of Moorhead. Architectural...
A former staple in Clay County law enforcement passes away. Laundry list of charges for Juvenile involved in South Fargo rollover crash. A helpful reminder as the Mega Millions drawing hits drastic heights.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonights Headlines: A man immersed in Clay County Law enforcement has passed away. More on the life of the former sheriff who led authorities for nearly two decades. The laundry list of charges for a South Fargo rollover crash continues to pile up. A look at what else the Juvenile driver is facing. Could you be the big winner? One of the biggest drawings in Mega Millions history takes place tonight.
Fatal motorcycle crash reported in Cass County
The North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a motorcycle crash in Cass County that led to the death of one man. The 75-year-old Fargo man was driving a motorcycle at about 3:52 p.m., July 31, when the accident occurred. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was traveling east on County Highway 16 […]
What happens next after ND abortion ban was temporarily blocked? Law experts weigh in
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The abortion ban in North Dakota was blocked on Wednesday by a state district court judge. This have left some people asking what happens next for the Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo, and some local law experts shared their thoughts on what North Dakotans could see in the coming months.
Early morning garage fire near south Fargo apartment building
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — People in a Fargo apartment building were temporarily evacuated early this morning when a row of nearby garages started on fire. Fargo Fire says they went to 1517 34th Street South around 3:30 a.m. The detached garages were on fire and wind was pushing the...
Tons of debris leftover from early morning apartment garage fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A very scary early morning for some Fargo residents, as a detached row of garages at an apartment complex caught fire just before 3:30 this morning. “Someone was banging on my door. It was the police yelling, ‘Fire, fire, fire get out,” says resident...
American Crystal Sugar workers reject 17% raise over 4 years
MOORHEAD, Minn. — Workers at the largest sugar beet processor in the U.S. have rejected a contract offer that includes a 17% pay increase over four years.Union president John Riskey said the offer from American Crystal Sugar was recently rejected by an overwhelming margin, but he did not provide details on how many members voted or the margin of rejection.The Moorhead-based cooperative said that it negotiated for 10 days with the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers' International Union.The company said in addition to the pay increase, the contract offered more vacation, increased pension benefits and a $1,000 ratification...
Popular North Dakota retail store set to close next month after 40 years
A popular retail store in North Dakota recently announced that it would be closing its doors after nearly four decades of business. Laurie's, a popular women's clothing store in North Dakota, recently announced on its business Facebook page that the boutique would be closing its doors on August 31, 2022.
UPDATE: Fargo Police respond to report of shots fired
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police arrested one person after authorities say a man called in a fake report of a woman being shot. The prank call came in around around 5 a.m. on Monday, August 1 to the 1100 block of 16th St. N. for a report of a woman being shot.
Man hurt after rollover crash in Cass County
(Arthur, ND) -- A Borup, Minnesota man is recovering after a rollover crash in a rural part of Cass County late Saturday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff's office says the 19-year-old lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of County Road 34 and 160th Avenue Southeast in Arthur around 3:44 p.m. Saturday. The car rolled through a ditch and into a field, catching fire due to the crash.
