Senator Boozman named Hero of Main Street by retail stores group

A lot of considerations go into choosing who to procure materials crucial to your business from. There’s price, there’s logistics, there’s sustainability. Chief procurement officers all over are rethinking their supply chains in attempts to avoid the kinds of headaches the COVID pandemic brought. If you haven’t explored adding diverse suppliers to your process, you really should. It’s not as difficult as you might think, given how many categories of diverse supplier there are. A diverse supplier can be anything from minority-owned to women-owned to LGBTQ+-owned to simply a small business. Sending business their way obviously helps them out, but it benefits the businesses working with them and the overall economy as well. Here’s how.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO