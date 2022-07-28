Senator Boozman named Hero of Main Street by retail stores group

swark.today
Made in America: these are some of the companies bringing manufacturing back to the US
American companies are moving manufacturing back to the US from Asia. General Motors, GE, Intel and US Steel are among companies opening new factories in America. Companies started reviewing their supply chains following the US-China trade war and pandemic.
stpetecatalyst.com
Local credit union warns of payment app fraud
Nearly 18 million people suffered “widespread fraud” on mobile payment applications in 2020, according to a letter sent by three U.S. senators in late April to Zelle’s network operator. Locally, Dunedin-based credit union Achieva saw its members lose $100,000 on Zelle in June. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren...
Inc.com
A Customer Found a Short Note With Their McDonald's Delivery. It's a Master Class in Marketing
You might have seen the story of a customer who recently received a surprising note with their McDonald's delivery circulating on LinkedIn. The post shows a picture of the classic McDonald's brown paper bag and a note. It's not what one would usually expect to receive alongside a Big Mac and fries, but neither is what the note said:
Lemonade Sells Metromile Enterprise Business Solutions Platform
Artificial intelligence (AI)-powered insurance company Lemonade has officially divested online insurance platform and pay-per-mile vehicle insurer Metromile’s Enterprise Business Solutions (EBS) to digital insurance platform EIS, according to a press release Monday (Aug. 1). EBS was Metromile’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) claims automation and fraud detection platform, which was licensed to...
Here’s How 5 Fashion and Beauty Brands Owned by People of Color Are Dealing With Inflation
Click here to read the full article. Small businesses, and particularly those owned by people of color, have been facing a multitude of challenges since the onset of the pandemic and its resulting impact on store closures, supply chain tie-ups and altered consumer demand. And with the impact of inflation, those challenges aren’t letting up.More from WWDPhotos of the Costumes in 'Westworld' Season FourPhotos of Mary J. Blige's Apple Music Live Performance'House of Dragon' Red Carpet Photos The latest U.S. inflation rate reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics in June, was 9.1 percent, higher than it’s been since the early ’80s. A...
Tandem Bank Joins Raisin UK Savings Marketplace
Digital bank Tandem announced in a statement Monday (Aug. 1) that it has joined the Raisin UK online savings marketplace, providing U.K. customers with access to its range of fixed-term savings products. Tandem’s current suite of savings products extends across fixed rate and instant access, and it is expected over...
cryptobriefing.com
World’s Largest Metaverse Builder Community SandStorm Launches Build Proposals for Brands
Leading Metaverse builder community SandStorm has released its highly anticipated “proposal and bid” platform. This Metaverse construction market pairs brands with builders from top virtual worlds including Decentraland and The Sandbox, allowing brands to deploy assets and experiences on demand. Its decentralized approach aggregates the best builders to provide unparalleled quality and cost savings to brands pioneering the Metaverse.
How gStore Helps Omnichannel Retailers Harmonize the Online and In-Store Experience
Click here to read the full article. Physical stores have never been able to mine consumer data and shopping behavior like their online counterparts. E-comm sites gather all sorts of search and browsing data, including dwell times, clicks, impulse purchases, wish lists, cart abandonment and much more. For those who can’t get a handle on shopping behavior, it’s even harder to get inventory right—one of retail’s biggest and fastest-growing challenges—especially in omni environments where merchandise is shared among stores and warehouses. Siloed data is the culprit. A lack of centralized data and visibility across omnichannel supply chains and retail channels also...
MilitaryTimes
Silicon Valley offers vets career options beyond technology
Silicon Valley likes veterans. Or at least some of the biggest tech companies do. They appreciate veterans not just for their technical or administrative skills, but also basic habits like just showing up to work on time. “Compared to non-veterans, veterans have the combination of technical, operational and analytical background...
Egypt Startups Leverage Tech to Drive Food Industry Innovation for Consumers, Businesses
Egyptian startups are banking on digital solutions to drive business growth in the local and regional food sector, which has primarily operated offline and is in dire need of digitization to increase efficiency and productivity and lower costs. The ultrafast delivery model is still a relatively new concept in the...
RS Biotherapeutics Appoints Jeremy Plumb As Chief Cultivation Officer
RS BioTherapeutics has appointed Jeremy Plumb as its chief cultivation officer. Plumb will play an integral role in the company’s plans to develop a biotherapeutics cultivation and manufacturing site in the Cumberland, Maryland area, which could potentially generate 100 high paying jobs within the next five years. Prior to...
South Africa's hospitality giant bets on tech to lure customers
For Anthony Leeming, CEO of Sun International Group, turning to technology and online gaming means finding new ways to diversify in hopes of an uptick of tourists looking to travel again.
EU Considers Creating Tech Regulator
The European Commission is mulling the idea of a new directorate seeking to rein in Big Tech, which could be headed up by two top antitrust officials. According to a Reuters report Thursday (July 28), the move could help alleviate concerns associated with the European Union getting companies like Amazon, Apple and Alphabet’s Google to follow the Digital Markets Act.
thefastmode.com
TELUS International Opens AI Data Solutions High-Tech Center in Ireland
TELUS International, a leading digital customer experience (CX) innovator that designs, builds and delivers next-generation solutions for global and disruptive brands, including AI and content moderation, recently announced the official opening of its state-of-the-art site in Ballina, Mayo in Ireland that will support the company’s creation and enhancement of data to enable better AI via human intelligence.
Oracle has started laying off more US employees this week, sources confirm
Oracle has started cutting workers as part of a larger plan to reduce its head count by thousands and save $1 billion in costs, according to reports.
thebossmagazine.com
Why Your Business Should Source from Diverse Suppliers
A lot of considerations go into choosing who to procure materials crucial to your business from. There’s price, there’s logistics, there’s sustainability. Chief procurement officers all over are rethinking their supply chains in attempts to avoid the kinds of headaches the COVID pandemic brought. If you haven’t explored adding diverse suppliers to your process, you really should. It’s not as difficult as you might think, given how many categories of diverse supplier there are. A diverse supplier can be anything from minority-owned to women-owned to LGBTQ+-owned to simply a small business. Sending business their way obviously helps them out, but it benefits the businesses working with them and the overall economy as well. Here’s how.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Gong Cha names Paul Reynish CEO
Gong Cha, the fast-growing bubble tea brand, on Monday named longtime international restaurant chain executive Paul Reynish as its new global CEO. He replaces Martin Berry, the chain’s founder, who had served as interim CEO. Reynish will be based out of Gong Cha’s London headquarters. He has more than...
Food and Beverage Brands Leverage Supply Chain Advantage to Combat Private-Label Shift
As food and beverage companies continue to lose customers to private-label competitors, many are doubling down on the advantages that they have to hold their own. Global food and beverage giant Nestlé, for its part, argues that its strength in supply chain relative to private-label brands, at a time when there are so many disruptions and setbacks, helps the company’s products hold their own against grocers’ own-brand offerings.
Anxiety in the Boardroom as Retail and Fashion Reset
Click here to read the full article. Corporate boards usually wield a kind of quiet power — weighing in on long-term strategy, signing off on big-dollar investments and keeping chief executive officers on their toes. But the oversight has suddenly become overt as last year’s rush melted into a muddle of sky-high inflation, a supply chain slog and the threat of recession. More from WWDA Look Inside Destree's First StoreA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second DropPhotos of Hill House Home's Mermaid Drop Collection At companies facing challenges both within and without, there’s been a slew of CEOs suddenly out...
EMEA eCommerce Weekly: Fulfillment Tech Keeps eCommerce Moving
Having risen steadily for years, eCommerce growth experienced a marked acceleration during the COVID-19 pandemic. This week in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, there are signs that growth in the eCommerce sector is beginning to slow. As research carried out by Mastercard and the International Monetary Fund discovered, the...
