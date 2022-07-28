New York police release video after pastor robbed of $1 million in jewelry

www.wrtv.com
New York police seek suspect accused of trying to rape woman in broad daylight
NEW YORK — Police in New York are searching for a suspect accused of attempting to rape a 30-year-old woman in broad daylight, authorities said. According to WABC-TV and WPIX-TV, the incident occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday as the woman walked her dog near the intersection of Ridgewood Place and Woodbine Street in Brooklyn’s Bushwick neighborhood. The New York Police Department said an unknown man walked behind the woman, grabbed her around the neck and pushed her onto the ground, the news outlets reported. Authorities said the man kept trying to choke the woman and sexually assaulted her before fleeing, WABC reported.
Daily Beast
Glam Pastor Re-Enacts Armed Robbery in First Live-Streamed Service Back
Decked out in a Gucci-Balenciaga suit, the extravagant Brooklyn pastor who made headlines last week after three armed, masked men robbed him in the middle of a live-streamed church service re-enacted the traumatic incident for worshippers on Sunday. “As I began to preach, I saw the door open,” Bishop Lamar Whitehead, who had an estimated $1 million in jewelry stolen from him on-camera, told the congregation, according to the New York Post. “And I looked, and I said, ‘OK, OK, OK…” He then got down on the floor, demonstrating his response to the real robbery, splaying his limbs out. Whitehead also told his followers that those close to him had voiced concerns over what he was planning to wear to his first service since the heist. “I’m gonna wear my Gucci,” the pastor said, “because God says, ‘You are my chosen vessel.’” Notably absent from the service, according to the New York Daily News, was Whitehead’s wife and children, who Whitehead said had been crying all week.
30-Year-Old Shot in the Bronx
NEW YORK, NY – Police in New York are searching for a suspect who approached...
Man tracks down stolen motorcycle in Brooklyn, gets beaten up as same thieves rob him again
Two thieves beat up a man whose motorcycle they stole after he used Apple AirTag to find it and tried to take it back, police announced Sunday.
Man shot along Bronx Dominican Day Parade route, suspect in custody
A a suspect was taken into custody after one person was shot along the Dominican Parade route in the Bronx Sunday evening, according to authorities.
Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
Boiling grease scalds boy during Brooklyn playground brawl, woman arrested
Hot oil tipped onto a boy as two groups of people fought at a Brooklyn playground on Sunday night, police said. The fight broke out between the groups around 9:30 p.m. at Heckscher Playground on Linden Street in Bushwick.
bronx.com
Deshawn Bradley, 29, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following person, who was reported missing from within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Details are as follows. Missing:. Deshawn Bradley. 1050 Soundview Avenue. Bronx, NY 10472. It was reported to the...
ocscanner.news
NEW YORK: TRYING TO KEEP THIS COP KILLER BEHIND BARS
This is out of our area but this was a tragic story of a horrific death of a police officer. Let’s support all police departments by using the below link to share your thoughts with the parole board This post is Courtesy of @NYCPBA. This is Salvatore “Crazy Sal”...
Suspects lured men to Bronx motel rooms and robbed them at gunpoint: NYPD
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Three suspects are accused of luring several men to Bronx motel rooms, where they bound them with duct tape and robbed them at gunpoint, police said. In five separate incidents, cops said the victims arranged to meet at hotels with a woman they met on Facebook. Once there, the woman asked the […]
fox5ny.com
bronx.com
Vernon Gowdy, 54, Arrested For The Murder Of Kenneth Fair, 59
On Saturday, July 30, 2022, at approximately 1207 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a male, stabbed at 174 W. Fordham Road, Magic 7 Smoke Shop, within the confines of the 52nd Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed 59-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with a stab...
bronx.com
Michael Jackson, 61, Missing
The New York City Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance locating the following missing person from the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. It was reported to police that Michael Jackson was last seen on Friday, July 08, 2022, at approximately 1625 hours, leaving her residence.
Man clings to life following Brooklyn carjacking: NYPD
A man was critically injured in a Brooklyn carjacking Saturday, police said. The victim was sleeping behind the wheel of his black Mercedes Benz with Florida license plates on Sheffield Ave. near Linden Blvd. in East New York about 4:30 a.m. when two men approached, woke him up and pulled a gun on him, cops said. The duo demanded his cash and wallet, which the victim quickly gave up. Then they ...
New York Bishop Robbed at Gunpoint During Live Online Sermon
I'm confused. Doesn't one of the commandments say something about stealing? Maybe these thieves missed that lesson. The COVID-19 pandemic forced many churches to change up their services. People who attended church on a regular basis started watching sermons on the internet from the comfort of their homes. Things got a little uncomfortable and dangerous for church members who witnessed a robbery live on the internet.
NBC Connecticut
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and he addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop...
bronx.com
Diquinn Lacend, 29, Arrested For The Murder Of James Thrower, 31
On Friday, July 15, 2022, at approximately 2355 hours, police responded to a ShotSpotter activation at the corner of E. 162nd Street and Teller Avenue, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old male in front of 907 Teller Avenue, unconscious and...
