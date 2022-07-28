Pigs & Peaches BBQ Festival to be held in Kennesaw’s Adams Park

cobbcountycourier.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chantaye McLaughlin launches campaign to find Georgia's missing childrenThe Revolutionary ReportAtlanta, GA
When Slump Ends, Ronald Acuña May Lead Braves To NL East CrownIBWAAAtlanta, GA
3 great steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Related
cobbcountycourier.com
Marietta History Center announces its August Pop-in event
MARIETTA – The Marietta History Center will be hosting its monthly Pop-In event on Saturday, August 20th from 10am – 4pm. Pop-In’s provide children and their families the opportunity to interact with the museum through themed activities and crafts. Join us in, August for crafts and activities geared towards our Summer theme, currently these crafts in the galleries.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb students “inspired by Lewis” to celebrate the last day of summer vacation
A normally ordinary parking lot at Bells Ferry Plaza in Marietta was transformed into a playground for the last day of summer vacation and for the sixth annual Back 2 School Giveaway, sponsored by Inspired By Lewis. The Sunday event was more than an end-of-summer celebration. It also provided backpacks...
cobbcountycourier.com
August 2022
Cobb students “inspired by Lewis” to celebrate the last day of summer vacation. By Rebecca Gaunt A normally ordinary parking lot at Bells Ferry Plaza in Marietta was transformed into a playground for the last day of summer vacation and for the sixth…. Climate and Weather August 1,...
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
6 rescued from Chattahoochee after woman holds branch with 1 hand, inner tubes with the other
ATLANTA — Six people are safe after being rescued from the Chattahoochee River on Saturday afternoon. Atlanta police say they responded to Chochise Dr. SE after someone who worked at a nearby school called 911 and said five or six people needed rescuing in the water. Officers found them...
cobbcountycourier.com
First Mableton cityhood forum to be held August 17, 2022 at police academy
Cobb County posted the following announcement to its Facebook page about the first Mableton Cityhood forum:. The first Mableton Cityhood community forum is set for Wednesday, August 17 at 6:30 pm. It will be at the Cobb County Police Academy – 2435 East-West Connector, Austell. In the meantime visit...
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
RELATED PEOPLE
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best family-friendly breweries in metro Atlanta
While craft breweries may be known for their unique varieties of beer, they are also known for their spacious outdoor areas that are great for relaxing with the family. Ditch the babysitter and spend your next picnic at one of these craft breweries in and around Atlanta that offer something for all ages.
cobbcountycourier.com
The Avenue East Cobb makeover to kick off with August groundbreaking
After more than 20 years, a high-profile East Cobb shopping center is about to get a makeover and upgrade. An Aug. 25 groundbreaking is planned to launch redevelopment at The Avenue East Cobb, billed when it opened in 1999 as one of the first pedestrian-friendly “lifestyle centers” in the U.S.
flipboard.com
Goldbergs Fine Foods closing at Avalon in Alpharetta
Deli Goldbergs Fine Foods is set to close its location at Alpharetta shopping center Avalon after service on July 31. The closure was first reported …
Thousands of families gather for APS Back-to-School bash at Georgia World Congress Center
ATLANTA — It’s back to class on Monday for the state’s largest school district. On Saturday, Atlanta Public Schools lined up in big numbers to take part in the district’s largest Back-to-School Bash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2 partnered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
eastcobbnews.com
Cobb Animal Services to hold special free pet adoption Sunday
The Cobb Animal Shelter remains closed due to a case of strep zoo, but a number of animals who have been medically cleared bv the facility’s veterinarian will be available for free adoptions on Sunday. The pop-up event takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. outside of the...
nypressnews.com
Professor charged with murder after death of University of West Georgia student
The University of West Georgia is grieving the death of an 18-year-old first-year student and grappling with the notion that a former professor is charged in her death. Richard Sigman, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his involvement in the death of Anna Jones, the Carrollton Police Department said.
Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Snellville City Barbeque To Offer Drive-Thru, Plans Show
Fast-casual barbeque brand earlier this year said it would focus on off-premise, drive-thru as it continues to expand.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
CBS 46
Black Restaurant Week holding restaurant showcase Aug. 12
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As part of Atlanta’s Black Restaurant Week, State Farm Arena will host the organization’s NOSH Culinary Showcase Aug. 12. The showcase will feature many of Atlanta’s best Black chefs, from food trucks to fine dining establishments, in live demonstrations and tasting stations. The dishes will come from a variety of inspirations, including African and Caribbean flavors.
Organizers cancel Music Midtown over ‘circumstances beyond our control’
ATLANTA — Music Midtown announced Monday that the weekend-long music festival has been canceled. In a post on Facebook, Music Midtown said “due to circumstances beyond our control, Music Midtown will no longer be taking place this year. We were looking forward to reuniting in September and hope we can all get back to enjoying the festival together again soon.”
Comments / 0