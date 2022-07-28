New live-work-play development has plans to brighten up Plano

dallas.culturemap.com
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Tempting new brunch whets the appetite for this Dallas restaurant news
This roundup of restaurant news around Dallas has a little of everything: openings, seasonal menus, afternoon tea, brunch and more brunch, cocktails, secret menus, chef awards, and Hatch chiles. Here's what's happening in Dallas restaurant news:. Mendocino Farms, the fast-casual restaurant known for excellent sandwiches and salads, is opening its...
Starbucks opens its second charitable-ish Community Store in Dallas
Everyone's favorite coffee chain Starbucks has opened one of its rare Community Stores in Dallas, in a neighborhood that is absolutely thrilled to have it: the cool, up-and-coming Casa View area, on the very east side of town, if you go any further east, you're in Mesquite. The store is...
Dallas Farmers Market apartment community gets fresh new name & owners
An apartment community by the Dallas Farmers Market has a new owner and a new name: Formerly known as Cortland Good Latimer, it's now called Skyline Farmers' Market, part of its rebranding and acquisition by SPI Advisory, a multifamily private equity firm based in Dallas. Developed in 2016, the newly-named...
Supermarket land buy gets everyone all excited and more Dallas news
This roundup of news around Dallas includes an award for a downtown Dallas district, an update on a cricket stadium, and a gratifying decision by an iconic retailer to remain in Dallas. Probably the biggest news of the week was the fact that a supermarket chain bought property. Not just any chain, though, and that's why it set media on fire.
H-E-B carts out new home decor and furniture for Dallas-Fort Worth shoppers
Milk, bread, eggs … accent chair? Beginning this month, some H-E-B shoppers Dallas-Fort Worth can pick up home goods and furniture along with their groceries. And there are promises of more to come at future stores. The Texas grocer recently announced the launch of two home decor lines under...
Concert review: Garth Brooks plays for real at AT&T Stadium in Arlington
Seven years after his last area appearance, country singer Garth Brooks returned to North Texas on July 30, performing an electrifying two-hour concert that was as much a raucous, career-spanning show as it was a thank-you letter to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. In each city on Brooks' current Stadium Tour,...
Nutrition, workouts, and shopping cover DFW fitness news for August
This month's edition of Fit in the City is a little different — instead of a list of workouts and healthy events, we're bringing you news and tidbits designed to make your August a little more fit and fabulous. Late last month, LA-based fitness center Training Mate, from Luke...
These are the 8 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
August brings the start of two important culinary happenings in town: Hatch chile season and DFW Restaurant Week. Both kick off this week with multiple events. Also on the list: a steak dinner starring Wagyu, two wine events including the grand opening of a wine storage facility, and a day-long festival starring wonderful watermelons.
Trinity Groves in West Dallas tries out another new restaurant Lexy's
West Dallas former incubator space Trinity Groves is trying out yet another new restaurant concept. Called Lexy's, it's named after Alexa Rodarte, Trinity Groves' director of marketing and the restaurant's co-creator, along with her chef husband Julian Rodarte. It'll open in the old Casa Rubio and Souk Mediterranean space on August 15.
Richest city in North Texas tops this week's 5 most popular Dallas stories
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Wealthy Dallas neighbor rakes in No. 3 spot among America's richest cities. Frisco...
Iconic downtown Dallas building will transform offices into residences
An iconic downtown high-rise is planning to transform some of its office space into apartments: Santander Tower, the building at 1601 Elm St. that was previously known as Thanksgiving Tower, is going to be remodeled into apartments. According to a release, building owner Woods Capital has hired Adolfson & Peterson...
2 Dallas-area apartment buildings open with extra love for the dogs
A new residential option in Dallas-Fort Worth is strictly for the dogs: Called Fidus Pet Concierge Communities, it's a garden-style apartment community with amenities specifically designed to meet the needs of dog owners. Fidus acquires existing low-density, garden-style apartment communities of 300-600 units, and renovates the property with features and...
Zoom in on Dallas' worst gardening monstrosity with Organic Randy
A Dallas plant guy is sharing some of his infinite knowledge on top-priority garden matters, via a special 3-part series that anyone can watch via zoom. Randy Johnson, aka "Organic Randy," a well-known native plant expert who specializes in organic gardening, will host three presentations, beginning with one on lawns that's an absolute must-see.
Kroger begins grocery delivery across North Texas with new Dallas facility
Dallas has scored another way to get food delivered with the opening of a new delivery service from Kroger. According to a release, the grocery chain has opened a new Customer Fulfillment Center (CFC) in southeast Dallas at 4221 Telephone Rd. In a statement, Kroger VP and head of e-commerce...
Venerable sub shop on Dallas' Lemmon Ave to close but bagels are coming
There's a real closing date for The Great American Hero, the longtime sub shop at 4001 Lemmon Ave. According to co-owner Danny Wilson, the shop will close in mid-August, when their lease is up. They'll relocate to a former Del Taco in a shopping center at Skillman Road and Northwest Highway, at 6216 Retail Rd., with a goal of opening in September.
Dallas earns tragic ranking in list of best and worst ice cream cities
Dallas has never had a tradition of great ice cream, and a national survey proves that to be true. Gird thyself: According to a list of of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, Dallas is the ninth-worst city in the U.S. The survey, compiled by real estate...
Piada Italian Street Food to hit prominent Lakewood Dallas intersection
Buzzy Italian street food is coming to a happening intersection in Dallas: Piada Italian Street Food, a growing chain from Ohio that serves a unique wrap-type sandwich, is opening a location at 6333 E. Mockingbird Ln., in the Tom Thumb shopping center at the intersection of Abrams Road. It'll go...
Drop into the Texas Lakes Trail's 31 counties, from Paris to Granbury
The Texas Lakes Trail is made up of 31 counties in North Central Texas, and it's where you can find the best of both worlds — rural and urban, small town and big city. Anchored by Dallas-Fort Worth, the Lakes Trail boasts a mix of world-renowned museums, historic downtowns, and Western culture in addition to great shopping, dining, and events.
Company settles in Dallas to launch its plant-based protein empire
Dallas is now home to an exciting plant-based enterprise that makes healthy proteins not from animals. Called Better Balance, the company started out in Spain, then Mexico, but its U.S. headquarters are Dallas. Their products can be used just as you would with regular meat type things in recipes such...
Infamous sailboat built by shady Dallas contractor is on the auction block
One of Dallas' most famous boats is on the auction block: Named the Whitmar, it's a sailboat belonging to Dallas contractor James Allen "Jim" Benge, and it's being auctioned off in a bankruptcy settlement, with bidding beginning on July 28. Benge is a contractor who has been sued by at...
